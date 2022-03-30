NFL LB Cap Hits 2022: T.J. Watt Tops Rankings

While NFL offensive players get all the attention with fantasy stats, etc., defense is still part of the game, and those players get paid, too.

Many of these players changed teams in free agency, which impacted NFL playoff odds and NFL odds in general for the 2022 season.

A few of the positions on that side of the ball carry some high cap numbers, including linebacker.

SPECIAL OFFER Bet now on the College Hoops with BetMGM. Sign up and Bet $10 on any College Basketball MoneyLine and Win $200 if either team hits a 3-pointer. Use Bonus Code SUNTIMESTOURNEY. CLAIM OFFER

T.J. Watt Has Highest LB Cap Hit in NFL For 2022

Watt won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, so it’s not all that surprising he has the highest cap hit at the linebacker position for 2022 at $31.1 million.

The 27-year-old signed a four-year contract extension early last year that will begin in 2022 and go through the 2025 season. This year is the highest cap hit he will have throughout the deal, as it will go down to between $27-28 million for the final three years of the contract.

The Steelers outside linebacker finished last season with 22.5 sacks, which tied Michael Strahan’s record for most in one year. He also led the league in QB hits with 39.

What is Chargers Linebacker Joey Bosa’s Cap Hit For 2022?

In July of 2020, the Chargers and Bosa agreed to a massive contract extension worth $135 million over five years. He has a cap hit of $28.3 million for 2022, which is the third-highest at his position, and that will rise to $31 million in 2023.

The Ohio State product has been in the league for six seasons and has recorded double-digit sacks in four of them, including 10.5 last season. Bosa has been named to four Pro Bowls, including in each of the last three seasons.

Playing in such a competitive division with a ton of offensive talent, it will be up to Bosa and the Chargers’ defense to raise their play and force some turnovers to swing a game or two in the coming seasons.

What is Chargers LB Khalil Mack’s Cap Hit After Trade?

Mack was traded to the Chargers from the Bears, which will lower his cap hit for 2022.

His cap hit is now $8.8 million, down from close to $30 million before the trade.

The 31-year-old only played in seven games last season due to a season-ending foot injury, but going to the Chargers should help him as he can play on the opposite side of Bosa and not be depended on as much as he was in Chicago.



Full Rankings of 2022 NFL LB Cap Hits ﻿LINEBACKER TEAM CAP HIT T.J. Watt Steelers $31.1 million Joey Bosa Chargers $28.3 million Deion Jones Falcons $20 million Bud Dupree Titans $19.2 million C.J. Mosley Jets $17.5 million Robert Quinn Bears $17.1 million Matt Judon Patriots $16.5 million Cory Littleton Raiders $15.8 million Lavonte David Buccaneers $14.8 million Romeo Okwara Lions $14.5 million Bradley Chubb Broncos $13.9 million Eric Kendricks Vikings $13.5 million Shaq Thompson Panthers $13.1 million Tremaine Edmunds Bills $12.7 million Preston Smith Packers $11.5 million Darius Leonard Colts $11.2 million Roquan Smith Bears $9.7 million Jerome Baker Dolphins $9.7 million Devin White Buccaneers $9.5 million Khalil Mack Chargers $8.8 million