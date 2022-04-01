Suns vs Grizzlies Player Prop Bets Tonight – NBA, Apr. 01

Highlighting the most popular NBA player prop bets for Friday’s Suns vs Grizzlies game

Plus profitable player prop betting trends for key players across points, rebounds, assists & more

Latest injury report from both Suns & Grizzlies players that may affect player prop bets

The Phoenix Suns visit FedExForum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00pm EDT in Memphis.

Below you can find profitable historical betting trends for various Suns and Grizzlies player prop bets, ranked by units won and ROI.

All NBA player prop betting odds are provided by the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Player Prop Best Bets Tonight: Friday, Apr. 1

We’ve highlighted some favorite player prop bets for Suns players for Friday’s game, looking at profitable historical betting trends across points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks:



Deandre Ayton has hit the Blocks Under in 13 of his last 15 games (+13.35 Units / 73% ROI)

Mikal Bridges has hit the Assists Over in 14 of his last 19 away games (+9.80 Units / 41% ROI)

Mikal Bridges has hit the Made 3 Point Shots Over in 18 of his last 29 games (+7.55 Units / 24% ROI)

Mikal Bridges has hit the Points Over in 19 of his last 29 games (+7.20 Units / 21% ROI)

Deandre Ayton has hit the Rebounds Over in 9 of his last 12 games (+5.85 Units / 43% ROI)

Grizzlies Player Prop Best Bets Tonight: Friday, Apr. 1

We’ve highlighted some favorite player prop bets for Grizzlies players for Friday’s game, looking at profitable historical betting trends across points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks:



De’Anthony Melton has hit the Blocks Under in his last 8 games (+8.00 Units / 48% ROI)

Tyus Jones has hit the Blocks Under in his last 8 games (+8.00 Units / 8% ROI)

De’Anthony Melton has hit the Made 3 Point Shots Over in 10 of his last 13 games at home (+7.90 Units / 51% ROI)

Steven Adams has hit the Points Under in 11 of his last 14 games at home (+7.50 Units / 43% ROI)

De’Anthony Melton has hit the Assists Under in his last 7 games (+7.20 Units / 74% ROI)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns Injuries Tonight That May Affect Prop Bets

Dario Saric (Suns): The Suns announced that Sario has a torn ACL in his right knee.

Cameron Johnson (Suns): Johnson is probable for Friday's (Apr. 1) game against the Grizzlies.

JaVale McGee (Suns): McGee is probable for Friday's (Apr. 1) game against the Grizzlies.

Frank Kaminsky (Suns): Kaminsky had surgery on his right knee and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks, according to Kellan Olson arizonasports.com.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies): Jackson Jr. is doubtful for Friday's (Apr. 1) game against the Suns.

Steven Adams (Grizzlies): Adams is doubtful for Friday's (Apr. 1) game against the Suns.

Desmond Bane (Grizzlies): Bane is doubtful for Friday's (Apr. 1) game against the Suns.

Ja Morant (Grizzlies): Morant is slated to be re-evaluated in two weeks as he deals with a tweaked knee, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Killian Tillie (Grizzlies): Tillie is out for Friday's (Apr. 1) game against the Suns.

Tyus Jones (Grizzlies): Jones is doubtful for Friday's (Apr. 1) game against the Suns.

Suns vs Grizzlies Odds, Over/Under & Moneyline ﻿ Spread Over / Under Moneyline Phoenix Suns -7.5 -110 O 228.5 -110 -350 Memphis Grizzlies +7.5 -110 U 228.5 -110 260

Thein this NBA matchup, with the spread sitting at -7.5 (-110).

What is an NBA Player Prop Bet?

NBA player prop bets allow bettors to bet on very specific aspects of a game involving a player outcome. You might choose to bet on how many points your favorite player will score or whether or not a game will go to overtime.

Exploring the NBA props page at your favorite online sportsbook is the best way to discover all the different types of props.

What is the Most Popular NBA Player Prop Bet?

The top 10 most popular NBA player prop bet types are:

1. Total Points scored

2. Which player will score the 1st field goal

3. Total 3-point shots made

4. Total Points + Rebounds + Assists by one player

5. Total Rebounds

6. Total Assists

7. Total Assists + Rebound by one player

8. Which player will score the 1st field goal + which team wins

9. Total Points + Assists by one player

10. Total Blocks