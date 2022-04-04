The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 4, 2022
Player Prop Predictions for North Carolina vs. Kansas: Ochai Agbaji & David McCormack

Sun-Times Marketing
   
While many will look to the college basketball betting lines for the national championship between North Carolina and Kansas Monday night, checking out some prop bets might also be a good idea.

With two teams who play a fast-paced style, it’s no surprise the college basketball odds have the Over/Under set at 151.5.

Below are a few player props and analysis, including some college basketball betting trends.

Ochai Agbaji To Score 20+ Points: +175

Kansas star Ochai Agbaji had a quiet start to the NCAA tournament but has now strung together a pair of strong performances with 18 and 21 points in his last two games.

As the team’s top pro prospect and leading scorer, he was always going to show up eventually, and after canning six of his seven 3-point attempts on Saturday against Villanova it’s safe to say he is back to his scoring ways.

The senior guard has poured in 20 points in half of Kansas’s games this season and with an attractive plus-money price here, he is worth backing as a skilled scorer at all three levels.

David McCormack To Score 15+ Points: +200

David McCormack took advantage of a serious mismatch against Eric Dixon and Villanova. We could see some of the same here.

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot is an incredibly talented player, but an ankle sprain late in their win over Duke on Saturday leaves room for concern on if he will be 100% in this matchup. If not, McCormack could become a focal point of the Jayhawk offense as they attack Bacot’s flat tire throughout the evening.

Add in that the big man has reached this number in each of Kansas’s last two games and this feels like a great price to get in on his uber-efficient stretch of 16-of-19 shooting from the floor.

