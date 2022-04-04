Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions – NBA, Apr. 5

The Suns are -11.5 favorites vs. the Lakers

Total (Over/Under): 232.5 points

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 10:30pm EDT

Watch the game on BSAZ & SportsNet LA

The Los Angeles Lakers visit Footprint Center to take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30pm EDT in Phoenix.

The Suns are betting favorites in this NBA matchup, with the spread sitting at -11.5 (-110).

So far this NBA season, the Lakers are against the spread, while the Suns are against the spread.

The Lakers vs Suns Over/Under is 232.5 total points for the game.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds, Over/Under & Moneyline ﻿ Spread Over / Under Moneyline Los Angeles Lakers +11.5 -110 O 232.5 -110 475 Phoenix Suns -11.5 -110 U 232.5 -110 -650

Los Angeles Lakers Against the Spread (ATS) Record, Historical Betting Trends:

Against the spread this NBA season, the Lakers have gone:



Away Spread Record against the Spread (Away Spread Units Units / Away Spread ROI ROI)

against the (Away Spread Units Units / Away Spread ROI ROI) Away Moneyline Record against the Moneyline (Away ML Units Units / Away ML ROI ROI)

against the (Away ML Units Units / Away ML ROI ROI) Away Record Over against the Over for game total points (Away Over Units Units / Away Over ROI ROI)

against the for game total points (Away Over Units Units / Away Over ROI ROI) Away Under Record against the Under for game total points (Away Under Units Units / Away Under ROI ROI)

Positive Value Trends Against the Spread for the Lakers, Ranked by Units Won:

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit the 2Q Game Total Over in 43 of their last 61 games (+24.30 Units / 36% ROI)

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit the 3Q Game Total Over in 14 of their last 15 games (+12.90 Units / 78% ROI)

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit the Game Total Over in 18 of their last 25 away games (+10.30 Units / 37% ROI)

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit the 4Q Game Total Under in 24 of their last 38 away games (+8.60 Units / 21% ROI)

The Los Angeles Lakers have covered the 4Q Spread in 27 of their last 45 games (+8.18 Units / 16% ROI)

Negative Value Trends Against the Spread for the Lakers, Ranked by Units Lost:

The Los Angeles Lakers have only hit the 2Q Game Total Under in 24 of their last 76 games (-30.87 Units / -37% ROI)

The Los Angeles Lakers have only covered the 1Q Spread in 22 of their last 60 games (-19.86 Units / -30% ROI)

The Los Angeles Lakers have only covered the Spread in 32 of their last 78 games (-17.45 Units / -20% ROI)

The Los Angeles Lakers have only hit the Game Total Under in 33 of their last 78 games (-16.50 Units / -19% ROI)

The Los Angeles Lakers have only hit the 3Q Game Total Under in 32 of their last 78 games (-16.09 Units / -19% ROI)

Phoenix Suns Against the Spread (ATS) Record, Historical Betting Trends:

Against the spread this NBA season, the Suns have gone:



Home Spread Record against the Spread (Home Spread Units Units / Home Spread ROI ROI)

against the (Home Spread Units Units / Home Spread ROI ROI) Home Moneyline Record against the Moneyline (Home ML Units Units / Home ML ROI ROI)

against the (Home ML Units Units / Home ML ROI ROI) Home Over Record against the Over for game total points (Home Over Units Units / Home Over ROI ROI)

against the for game total points (Home Over Units Units / Home Over ROI ROI) Home Under Record against the Under for game total points (Home Under Units Units / Home Under ROI ROI)

Positive Value Trends Against the Spread for the Suns, Ranked by Units Won:

The Phoenix Suns have hit the Moneyline in 61 of their last 74 games (+24.40 Units / 9% ROI)

The Phoenix Suns have covered the 4Q Spread in 44 of their last 65 games (+22.06 Units / 31% ROI)

The Phoenix Suns have hit the 2H Moneyline in 54 of their last 74 games (+21.54 Units / 16% ROI)

The Phoenix Suns have hit the Game Total Over in 19 of their last 29 games (+8.00 Units / 25% ROI)

The Phoenix Suns have hit the Team Total Over in 17 of their last 26 games (+6.59 Units / 22% ROI)

Negative Value Trends Against the Spread for the Suns, Ranked by Units Lost:

The Phoenix Suns have only hit the Game Total Under in 27 of their last 64 games (-13.70 Units / -19% ROI)

The Phoenix Suns have only hit the 4Q Game Total Under in 34 of their last 77 games (-12.07 Units / -14% ROI)

The Phoenix Suns have only hit the 3Q Game Total Over in 33 of their last 75 games (-11.20 Units / -14% ROI)

The Phoenix Suns have only hit the Team Total Under in 33 of their last 72 games (-11.15 Units / -14% ROI)

The Phoenix Suns have only hit the 2Q Game Total Over in 33 of their last 74 games (-10.94 Units / -13% ROI)

Jump to:



Los Angeles Lakers: Keys to the Game vs. the Phoenix Suns

The Lakers were 13-8 (.619) when allowing 15 or more second chance points last season — 5th best among NBA teams; League Avg: .450

The Lakers are 36-16 (.692) when they win the turnover margin since the start of the 2020-21 season — 4th best among NBA teams; League Avg: .556

The Lakers were 19-8 (.704) when they win the turnover margin last season — 5th best among NBA teams; League Avg: .552

Phoenix Suns: Keys to the Game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers

The Suns are 33-9 (.786) when allowing 12 or more offensive rebounds since the start of the 2020-21 season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: .508

The Suns are 20-3 (.870) when allowing 12 or more offensive rebounds this season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: .514

The Suns are 35-2 (.946) when scoring 110 or more points this season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: .726

The Suns were 29-8 (.784) when they win the turnover margin last season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: .552

Injury Report: Suns vs. Lakers - Tuesday’s Game, Apr. 5

Dario Saric (Suns): The Suns announced that Sario has a torn ACL in his right knee.

(Suns): The Suns announced that Sario has a torn ACL in his right knee. Frank Kaminsky (Suns): Kaminsky had surgery on his right knee and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks, according to Kellan Olson arizonasports.com.

(Suns): Kaminsky had surgery on his right knee and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks, according to Kellan Olson arizonasports.com. Jae Crowder (Suns): Crowder did not play in Sunday’s (Apr. 3) game against Oklahoma City.

(Suns): Crowder did not play in Sunday’s (Apr. 3) game against Oklahoma City. LeBron James (Lakers): James did not play in Sunday’s game (Apr. 3) against the Nuggets.

(Lakers): James did not play in Sunday’s game (Apr. 3) against the Nuggets. Kendrick Nunn (Lakers): Nunn suffered a setback as he tried to ramp-up activity on his knee, according to Matt Peralta of Lakersnation.com. There is no timetable for his return.

Los Angeles Lakers Offensive Stats & Trends

The Lakers averaged 0.51 points per possession (7,887 points/16,015 possessions) last season — tied for 3rd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 0.54

The Lakers averaged 14.7 turnovers per game (1,060 turnovers/72 games) last season — 2nd highest among NBA teams; League Avg: 13.2

The Lakers have averaged 111.3 points per game (5,009 points/45 games) this season — 5th best among NBA teams; League Avg: 107.8

The Lakers shot 74% from the free throw line (1,241/1,679) last season — 3rd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 78%

Phoenix Suns Offensive Stats & Trends

The Suns averaged 0.57 points per possession (8,300 points/15,190 possessions) last season — tied for best among NBA teams; League Avg: 0.54

The Suns had an assist to turnover ratio of 2.2 (1,939 assists/ 864 TOs) last season — tied for best among NBA teams; League Avg: 1.9

The Suns have averaged 0.54 points per possession (4,839 points/9,461 possessions) this season — tied for 2nd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 0.52

The Suns are shooting 48% (4,946/10,198) since the start of the 2020-21 season — 2nd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 46%

Los Angeles Lakers Defensive Stats & Trends

The Lakers have 364 steals this season — 7th most among NBA teams

The Lakers have averaged 5.7 blocks per game (255 blocks/45 games) this season — 5th best among NBA teams; League Avg: 4.8

The Lakers have blocked 641 shots since the start of the 2020-21 season — 5th most among NBA teams

The Lakers have averaged 5.5 blocks per game (641 blocks/117 games) since the start of the 2020-21 season — tied for 4th best among NBA teams; League Avg: 4.9

Phoenix Suns Defensive Stats & Trends

The Suns have averaged 36.0 defensive rebounds per game (1,546 rebounds/43 games) this season — 4th best among NBA teams; League Avg: 34.3

The Suns have 371 steals this season — 6th most among NBA teams

The Suns have averaged 4.2 blocks per game (180 blocks/43 games) this season — 5th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 4.8

The Suns have averaged 4.3 blocks per game (249 blocks/58 games) at home since the start of the 2020-21 season — tied for 4th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 5.0