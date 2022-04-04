The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
BetMGM Presents Sponsored

Masters 2022 Picks: 5 Favorites to Target at Augusta National

This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com

Sun-Times Marketing By Sun-Times Marketing
   
Sponsored by BetMGM
SHARE Masters 2022 Picks: 5 Favorites to Target at Augusta National

It’s almost time for the 2022 Masters, which means it’s definitely time to start looking into Masters golf odds and mapping out a plan for golf betting with the tournament.

It’s a great tournament to bet with plenty of options.

SPECIAL OFFER
Bet now on The Masters with BetMGM. Sign up today with Promo Code SUNTIMES and receive a Risk Free Bet up to $1000 when you sign up with BetMGM.
CLAIM OFFER

There’s odds to win Masters, Masters prop bets (including for Tiger Woods specifically), and then once the action starts like live Masters odds that will change quite a bit over the four days.

When looking at players to bet for the Masters, it’s not like most other tournaments. More often than not, the winner generally is one of the best players in the field and a player with relatively low golf odds to win.

With that in mind, here’s a list of players with the 20 shortest odds and five who are worth taking a good look at.

2022 Masters Favorites Odds
﻿PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm +1000
Collin Morikawa +1200
Cameron Smith +1400
Dustin Johnson +1400
Jordan Spieth +1400
Justin Thomas +1400
Rory McIlroy +1400
Scottie Scheffler +1600
Brooks Koepka +1800
Patrick Cantlay +1800
Viktor Hovland +1800
Xander Schauffele +2200
Bryson DeChambeau +2500
Hideki Matsuyama +2800
Will Zalatoris +3300
Daniel Berger +4000
Louis Oosthuizen +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Adam Scott +5000
Corey Conners +5000
Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
Patrick Reed +5000
Paul Casey +5000
Shane Lowry +5000
Sungae Im +5000

Jon Rahm Odds to Win Masters: +1000

Rahm is no longer the No. 1 ranked player in the world, so there may be some extra incentive to play well for the 27-year-old. Along those same lines, he hasn’t won a tournament on the PGA Tour since the U.S. Open last year.

He’s played very well at Augusta National of late, as he has four straight top-10 finishes. Rahm has played 20 total competitive rounds at the course and has 12 under-par scores.

Justin Thomas Odds to Win Masters: +1400

At some point, Thomas is going to win the Masters, so why not this year? He also hasn’t won a tournament since the 2021 Players Championship, so why not snap the winless streak at Augusta?

Thomas has the overall game that it takes to win; just look at his recent appearances. He has five straight top-25 finishes and has made the cut all six times he’s played in the event. Thomas was tied for 25th last year, but that was due to a poor weekend, shooting 75 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler Odds to Win Masters: +1600

How can you not consider the No. 1 ranked player in the world right now and a player who has won three times in his last five starts? Scheffler is the hottest player in the game right now and has a decent track record at Augusta National.

Scheffler has only played in the Masters twice, but both times he finished in the top 20.

Will Zalatoris Odds to Win Masters: +3300

Zalatoris was runner-up to Hideki Matsuyama last season in his tournament debut, so now that he has that experience under his belt, it’s likely he will be a real threat once again.

The 25-year-old hasn’t yet won on the PGA Tour and is considered by some as the best player who has yet to win. His weakness has always been his putter, but he recently underwent some changes with his stroke, and he looked much better his last time out at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Corey Conners Odds to Win Masters: +5000

Conners is one of the best under-the-radar players on the PGA Tour. His ball-striking is outstanding, which is what you need to win at Augusta National.

He also has some good history at the tournament to fall back on. Conners has consecutive top-10s, including four rounds in the 60s the last two years.

SPECIAL OFFER
Bet now on The Masters with BetMGM. Sign up today with Promo Code SUNTIMES and receive a Risk Free Bet up to $1000 when you sign up with BetMGM.
CLAIM OFFER

Next Up In News
Paid COVID-19 time off now given to vaccinated teachers, who have ‘done their part to keep their classrooms safe’
81-year-old woman among 3 found shot to death inside Morgan Park home
Chicago COVID-19 cases on the rise, but Arwady says city should ‘be able to evade a very large surge’
Man, 20, faces murder charge after victim dies days after Austin shooting
Chicago area gets a greater share in Forbes’ billionaire ranking
‘Real Housewives’ star Erika Jayne called ‘frontwoman’ for criminal enterprise
The Latest
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill granting vaccinated teachers and other school employees paid time off for COVID-19 related issues at the Illinois State Capitol on Tuesday.
Coronavirus
Paid COVID-19 time off now given to vaccinated teachers, who have ‘done their part to keep their classrooms safe’
Gov. J.B. Pritzker vetoed a similar version of the bill after a January standoff between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools. But the revised version adds the vaccinated provision as another way to incentivize teachers and school employees to get immunized.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Michael Kopech delivers a pitch Tuesday in Peoria, Arizona.
White Sox
White Sox wrap up Cactus League with win over the Padres
Michael Kopech struggled in his tuneup for his start Sunday in Detroit.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A 17-year-old boy was shot March 27, 2022 in Lawndale.
Crime
81-year-old woman among 3 found shot to death inside Morgan Park home
Two women and a man were found fatally shot inside a home in the 11300 block of South Green Street about 5 p.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, pictured at a news conference last November.
Coronavirus
Chicago COVID-19 cases on the rise, but Arwady says city should ‘be able to evade a very large surge’
Cases have been on an incline since March 21, but it’s still “nothing alarming at this point,” Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said of the mini-spike that’s being driven by the BA.2 subvariant.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Chef Damarr Brown, of Hyde Park’s Virtue, 1462 E 53rd St., is one of the 14 designers chosen for Dorchester Industries Experimental Design Lab’s inaugural cohort. The three-year program supports designers of color from the creative industries.
Entertainment and Culture
Theaster Gates, Prada create incubator to support designers of color
Seven local residents are among 14 chosen for the first Dorchester Industries Experimental Design Lab. The program is a collaboration between Theaster Gates’ Rebuild Foundation and the Prada Group.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 