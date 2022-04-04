Masters 2022 Picks: 5 Favorites to Target at Augusta National

It’s almost time for the 2022 Masters, which means it’s definitely time to start looking into Masters golf odds and mapping out a plan for golf betting with the tournament.

It’s a great tournament to bet with plenty of options.

There’s odds to win Masters, Masters prop bets (including for Tiger Woods specifically), and then once the action starts like live Masters odds that will change quite a bit over the four days.

When looking at players to bet for the Masters, it’s not like most other tournaments. More often than not, the winner generally is one of the best players in the field and a player with relatively low golf odds to win.

With that in mind, here’s a list of players with the 20 shortest odds and five who are worth taking a good look at.



2022 Masters Favorites Odds ﻿PLAYER ODDS Jon Rahm +1000 Collin Morikawa +1200 Cameron Smith +1400 Dustin Johnson +1400 Jordan Spieth +1400 Justin Thomas +1400 Rory McIlroy +1400 Scottie Scheffler +1600 Brooks Koepka +1800 Patrick Cantlay +1800 Viktor Hovland +1800 Xander Schauffele +2200 Bryson DeChambeau +2500 Hideki Matsuyama +2800 Will Zalatoris +3300 Daniel Berger +4000 Louis Oosthuizen +4000 Sam Burns +4000 Joaquin Niemann +4000 Adam Scott +5000 Corey Conners +5000 Matt Fitzpatrick +5000 Patrick Reed +5000 Paul Casey +5000 Shane Lowry +5000 Sungae Im +5000

Jon Rahm Odds to Win Masters: +1000

Rahm is no longer the No. 1 ranked player in the world, so there may be some extra incentive to play well for the 27-year-old. Along those same lines, he hasn’t won a tournament on the PGA Tour since the U.S. Open last year.

He’s played very well at Augusta National of late, as he has four straight top-10 finishes. Rahm has played 20 total competitive rounds at the course and has 12 under-par scores.

Justin Thomas Odds to Win Masters: +1400

At some point, Thomas is going to win the Masters, so why not this year? He also hasn’t won a tournament since the 2021 Players Championship, so why not snap the winless streak at Augusta?

Thomas has the overall game that it takes to win; just look at his recent appearances. He has five straight top-25 finishes and has made the cut all six times he’s played in the event. Thomas was tied for 25th last year, but that was due to a poor weekend, shooting 75 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler Odds to Win Masters: +1600

How can you not consider the No. 1 ranked player in the world right now and a player who has won three times in his last five starts? Scheffler is the hottest player in the game right now and has a decent track record at Augusta National.

Scheffler has only played in the Masters twice, but both times he finished in the top 20.

Will Zalatoris Odds to Win Masters: +3300

Zalatoris was runner-up to Hideki Matsuyama last season in his tournament debut, so now that he has that experience under his belt, it’s likely he will be a real threat once again.

The 25-year-old hasn’t yet won on the PGA Tour and is considered by some as the best player who has yet to win. His weakness has always been his putter, but he recently underwent some changes with his stroke, and he looked much better his last time out at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Corey Conners Odds to Win Masters: +5000

Conners is one of the best under-the-radar players on the PGA Tour. His ball-striking is outstanding, which is what you need to win at Augusta National.

He also has some good history at the tournament to fall back on. Conners has consecutive top-10s, including four rounds in the 60s the last two years.