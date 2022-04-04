The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Masters 2022 Picks: 5 Longshots to Target at Augusta National

Sun-Times Marketing
   
The Masters is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start digging into golf odds for the week.

It’s a great tournament for golf betting.

Before the tournament, there are golf odds to win along with prop bets (including for Tiger Woods), and then once the action gets going Thursday morning, there will be live Masters odds to monitor until a winner is decided late Sunday afternoon.

When selecting a winner, many will look at the favorites and players who have the shortest Masters odds. But, don’t forget about the rest of the field. There’s always a chance a player could come out of nowhere.

Below are several players who do not have the shortest odds in the field and then five who deserve to be considered as longshots.

2022 Masters Longshot Odds
﻿PLAYER ODDS (AS OF APRIL 1)
Billy Horschel +8000
Bubba Watson +8000
Justin Rose +8000
Marc Leishman +8000
Sergio Garcia +8000
Webb Simpson +8000
Seamus Power +8000
Gary Woodland +10000
Max Homa +10000
Robert Mcintyre +10000
Si Woo Kim +10000
Thomas Pieters +10000
Luke List +10000
Brian Harman +12500
Jason Kokrak +12500
Kevin Kisner +12500
Cameron Young +12500
Sepp Straka +12500
Talor Gooch +12500

Bubba Watson Odds to Win Masters: +8000

There are a few courses on the PGA Tour where you can pencil in Watson to have a solid week, and Augusta National is one of them.

Watson has won the tournament twice and has finished in the top-12 twice in the last four years, while adding a 26th-place finish a year ago. The 43-year-old hasn’t had the greatest start to the season, but maybe all he needs is good vibes returning to a place he’s won at twice before.

Seamus Power Odds to Win Masters: +8000

This will be Power’s Masters debut, but the Ireland native has been one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour this season. In 15 events, he has four top-10 finishes to go along with nine top-25s.

Power had a good showing at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in a strong field, so he will look to carry the momentum to an unfamiliar place. Power has the ball-striking that is needed to contend.

Max Homa Odds to Win Masters: +10000

Homa doesn’t have the greatest course history – two appearances, two missed cuts – but he’s shown he has the game to compete with some of the game’s best. Just look at his win at the Genesis Invitational a year ago.

If Homa’s putter can catch fire and he’s hitting his irons as sharp as usual, keep an eye on the California native.

Talor Gooch Odds to Win Masters: +12500

Like Power, Gooch is another player having a terrific PGA Tour season and will be making his Masters debut. He won the RSM Classic last Nov. and has four top-10 finishes in the 2021-22 PGA Tour season.

The 30-year-old finished seventh at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month on a very difficult golf course with a strong field. If Gooch can put everything together, he has a chance to see his name high on the leaderboard come the weekend.

Brian Harman Odds to Win Masters: +12500

Harman isn’t the longest hitter by any means, but you don’t need to be overly long to win at Augusta. He does have a terrific short game, which is a valuable trait to have.

The 35-year-old has only competed in two Masters, but he was only one shot back of the lead after the second round last year before going 74-74 over the weekend.

