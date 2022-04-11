Public is All Over the Colorado Avalanche in Stanley Cup Betting

The Colorado Avalanche have been the trendy NHL betting pick for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, not just in 2022 but in years past.

Despite their support, they have yet to deliver the goods when the games have really mattered, as Colorado bowed out in the second round of the playoffs last year for the second consecutive season.

And yet again in 2022, the public is investing in the Avs’ championship odds at the online sportsbook; they have the highest ticket percentage at 25.3% and the highest handle percentage at 32%. The Avalanche’s handle percentage is nearly five times the second-highest in the NHL, which is owned by the Florida Panthers at 7.8%.

Florida has brought in the second-highest ticket percentage as well which also sits at 7.8%. The Panthers were expected to make a jump this season, but it’s hard to say if people actually expected them to challenge for the Atlantic division. They opened at +2500 to win the Cup this year and have seen those odds climb all the way to +550.

The Calgary Flames have also dominated some of the line movement, with them opening the year at +4000 and rising all the way to +900.

Heading back to the Eastern Conference, the New York Rangers have the third-highest handle percentage at 7.3%, while the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning own the third-highest ticket percentage at 7.4%.

With so much support pouring in for the Avalanche, they currently are the biggest liability with them opening at +600 and rising all the way to their current number at +350. The Rangers are the second-biggest liability; they entered the season at +2500 and now boast odds at +1800.