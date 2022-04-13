Cavaliers vs Nets Player Prop Bets Tonight – NBA, Apr. 12

Highlighting the most popular NBA player prop bets for Tuesday’s Cavaliers vs Nets game

Plus profitable player prop betting trends for key players across points, rebounds, assists & more

Latest injury report from both Cavaliers & Nets players that may affect player prop bets

The Cleveland Cavaliers visit Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00pm EDT in Brooklyn.

Below you can find profitable historical betting trends for various Cavaliers and Nets player prop bets, ranked by units won and ROI.

All NBA player prop betting odds are provided by the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Player Prop Best Bets Tonight: Tuesday, Apr. 12

We’ve highlighted some favorite player prop bets for Cavaliers players for Tuesday’s game, looking at profitable historical betting trends across points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks:



Isaac Okoro has hit the Rebounds Under in 16 of his last 18 away games (+15.70 Units / 69% ROI)

Kevin Love has hit the Steals Under in 19 of his last 23 away games (+11.20 Units / 26% ROI)

Kevin Love has hit the Made 3 Point Shots Over in 11 of his last 15 games (+7.35 Units / 35% ROI)

Lauri Markkanen has hit the Steals Under in 9 of his last 12 games (+7.10 Units / 58% ROI)

Lauri Markkanen has hit the Blocks Under in 12 of his last 15 games (+7.00 Units / 28% ROI)

Nets Player Prop Best Bets Tonight: Tuesday, Apr. 12

We’ve highlighted some favorite player prop bets for Nets players for Tuesday’s game, looking at profitable historical betting trends across points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks:



Bruce Brown has hit the Points Over in 14 of his last 15 games at home (+12.80 Units / 75% ROI)

Bruce Brown has hit the Made 3 Point Shots Over in 11 of his last 15 games at home (+8.95 Units / 51% ROI)

Kevin Durant has hit the Assists Over in 13 of his last 18 games (+8.15 Units / 40% ROI)

Bruce Brown has hit the Assists Over in 11 of his last 15 games at home (+7.85 Units / 41% ROI)

Bruce Brown has hit the Blocks Over in 11 of his last 16 games at home (+6.60 Units / 35% ROI)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injuries Tonight That May Affect Prop Bets

Jarrett Allen (Cavaliers): Allen has a fractured finger and is out indefinitely, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

(Cavaliers): Allen has a fractured finger and is out indefinitely, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Collin Sexton (Cavaliers): Sexton underwent surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

(Cavaliers): Sexton underwent surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Dean Wade (Cavaliers): Wade underwent surgery and won’t return this season.

(Cavaliers): Wade underwent surgery and won’t return this season. Ben Simmons (Nets): Brooklyn has no set timetable for Simmons’ return, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

(Nets): Brooklyn has no set timetable for Simmons’ return, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Goran Dragic (Nets): The Nets placed Dragic in the league’s health and safety protocols.

(Nets): The Nets placed Dragic in the league’s health and safety protocols. Joe Harris (Nets): The Nets announced that Harris will miss the rest of the season as he recovers from ankle surgery.

(Nets): The Nets announced that Harris will miss the rest of the season as he recovers from ankle surgery. Seth Curry (Nets): Curry did not play in Sunday’s (Apr. 10) game against Indiana.

The Nets are betting favorites in this NBA matchup, with the spread sitting at -9.5 (-110).

What is an NBA Player Prop Bet?

NBA player prop bets allow bettors to bet on very specific aspects of a game involving a player outcome. You might choose to bet on how many points your favorite player will score or whether or not a game will go to overtime.

Exploring the NBA props page at your favorite online sportsbook is the best way to discover all the different types of props.

What is the Most Popular NBA Player Prop Bet?

The top 10 most popular NBA player prop bet types are:

1. Total Points scored

2. Which player will score the 1st field goal

3. Total 3-point shots made

4. Total Points + Rebounds + Assists by one player

5. Total Rebounds

6. Total Assists

7. Total Assists + Rebound by one player

8. Which player will score the 1st field goal + which team wins

9. Total Points + Assists by one player

10. Total Blocks

