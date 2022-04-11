Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions – NBA, Apr. 13

The Hawks are -5.5 favorites vs. the Hornets

Total (Over/Under): 235.5 points

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 7:00pm EDT

Watch the game on ESPN & ESPN

The Charlotte Hornets visit State Farm Arena to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00pm EDT in Atlanta.

The Hawks are betting favorites in this NBA matchup, with the spread sitting at -5.5 (-110).

So far this NBA season, the Hornets are against the spread, while the Hawks are against the spread.

The Hornets vs Hawks Over/Under is 235.5 total points for the game.

Untitled Teams Spread Over / Under Moneyline Charlotte Hornets +5.5 -110 O 235.5 -110 180 Atlanta Hawks -5.5 -110 U 235.5 -110 -225

Charlotte Hornets Against the Spread (ATS) Record, Historical Betting Trends:

Against the spread this NBA season, the Hornets have gone:



Away Spread Record against the Spread (Away Spread Units Units / Away Spread ROI ROI)

against the (Away Spread Units Units / Away Spread ROI ROI) Away Moneyline Record against the Moneyline (Away ML Units Units / Away ML ROI ROI)

against the (Away ML Units Units / Away ML ROI ROI) Away Record Over against the Over for game total points (Away Over Units Units / Away Over ROI ROI)

against the for game total points (Away Over Units Units / Away Over ROI ROI) Away Under Record against the Under for game total points (Away Under Units Units / Away Under ROI ROI)

Positive Value Trends Against the Spread for the Hornets, Ranked by Units Won:

Away - Positive ATS Trends

Negative Value Trends Against the Spread for the Hornets, Ranked by Units Lost:

Away - Negative ATS Trends

Atlanta Hawks Against the Spread (ATS) Record, Historical Betting Trends:

Against the spread this NBA season, the Hawks have gone:



Home Spread Record against the Spread (Home Spread Units Units / Home Spread ROI ROI)

against the (Home Spread Units Units / Home Spread ROI ROI) Home Moneyline Record against the Moneyline (Home ML Units Units / Home ML ROI ROI)

against the (Home ML Units Units / Home ML ROI ROI) Home Over Record against the Over for game total points (Home Over Units Units / Home Over ROI ROI)

against the for game total points (Home Over Units Units / Home Over ROI ROI) Home Under Record against the Under for game total points (Home Under Units Units / Home Under ROI ROI)

Positive Value Trends Against the Spread for the Hawks, Ranked by Units Won:

Home - Positive ATS Trends

Negative Value Trends Against the Spread for the Hawks, Ranked by Units Lost:

Home - Negative ATS Trends

Jump to:



Charlotte Hornets: Keys to the Game vs. the Atlanta Hawks

The Hornets are 8-18 (.308) when allowing fewer than 8 offense rebounds since the start of the 2020-21 season — 5th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: .493

Atlanta Hawks: Keys to the Game vs. the Charlotte Hornets

The Hawks were 18-4 (.818) when shooting 40% or better from three last season — tied for 5th best among NBA teams; League Avg: .716

The Hawks are 11-6 (.647) when allowing 15 or more second chance points this season — 5th best among NBA teams; League Avg: .468

The Hawks were 14-3 (.824) when allowing fewer than 10 second chance points last season — 3rd best among NBA teams; League Avg: .553

Injury Report: Hawks vs. Hornets - Wednesday’s Game, Apr. 13

Lou Williams (Hawks): Williams did not play in Sunday’s game (Apr. 10) against the Rockets.

(Hawks): Williams did not play in Sunday’s game (Apr. 10) against the Rockets. Chaundee Brown Jr. (Hawks): The Hawks placed Brown Jr. in the league’s health and safety protocols.

(Hawks): The Hawks placed Brown Jr. in the league’s health and safety protocols. John Collins (Hawks): Collins is sidelined indefinitely, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

(Hawks): Collins is sidelined indefinitely, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Nick Richards (Hornets): Richards did not play in Sunday’s (Apr. 10) game against Washington.

(Hornets): Richards did not play in Sunday’s (Apr. 10) game against Washington. Gordon Hayward (Hornets): The Hornets announced that Hayward will be out indefinitely.

Charlotte Hornets Offensive Stats & Trends

The Hornets have an assist to turnover ratio of 2.2 (1,206 assists/ 555 TOs) this season — tied for best among NBA teams; League Avg: 1.8

The Hornets have a 21% free throw rate (1,023 free throw attempts/4,763 field goal attempts) at home since the start of the 2020-21 season — 2nd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 25%

The Hornets have an assist to turnover ratio of 2.2 (582 assists/ 265 TOs) in the second half this season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: 1.7

The Hornets have averaged 0.54 points per possession (2,493 points/4,780 possessions) in the second half this season — tied for best among NBA teams; League Avg: 0.51

Atlanta Hawks Offensive Stats & Trends

The Hawks have averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (500 turnovers/44 games) this season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: 13.2

The Hawks have an assist to turnover ratio of 2.1 (1,030 assists/ 500 TOs) this season — tied for 3rd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 1.8

The Hawks have averaged 5.8 turnovers per game (251 turnovers/43 games) in the second half this season — tied for 2nd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 6.6

The Hawks averaged 28% free throw attempts for every field goal attempt (1,745 free throw attempts/6,281 field goal attempts) last season — 4th highest among NBA teams; League Avg: 25%

Charlotte Hornets Defensive Stats & Trends

The Hornets have averaged 32.8 defensive rebounds per game (1,477 rebounds/45 games) this season — 3rd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 34.3

The Hornets have blocked 225 shots this season — tied for 9th most among NBA teams

The Hornets have 397 steals this season — 3rd most among NBA teams

The Hornets stole the ball 565 times last season — 10th most among NBA teams

Atlanta Hawks Defensive Stats & Trends

The Hawks have averaged 6.3 steals per game (279 steals/44 games) this season — 2nd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 7.6

The Hawks have averaged 6.7 steals per game (782 steals/116 games) since the start of the 2020-21 season — tied for 2nd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 7.6

The Hawks have averaged 6.7 steals per game (397 steals/59 games) on the road since the start of the 2020-21 season — tied for lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 7.6

