The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 18, 2022
BetMGM Presents Sponsored

Raptors vs 76ers Player Prop Bets Tonight – NBA, Apr. 18

This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com

Sun-Times Marketing By Sun-Times Marketing
   
Sponsored by BetMGM
SHARE Raptors vs 76ers Player Prop Bets Tonight – NBA, Apr. 18
  • Highlighting the most popular NBA player prop bets for Monday’s Raptors vs 76ers game
  • Plus profitable player prop betting trends for key players across points, rebounds, assists & more
  • Latest injury report from both Raptors & 76ers players that may affect player prop bets

The Toronto Raptors visit Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30pm EDT in Philadelphia.

Below you can find profitable historical betting trends for various Raptors and 76ers player prop bets, ranked by units won and ROI.

All NBA player prop betting odds are provided by the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Raptors Player Prop Best Bets Tonight: Monday, Apr. 18

We’ve highlighted some favorite player prop bets for Raptors players for Monday’s game, looking at profitable historical betting trends across points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks:

  • Scottie Barnes has hit the Blocks Under in 7 of his last 9 games (+6.25 Units / 62% ROI)
  • Scottie Barnes has hit the Made 3 Point Shots Over in 7 of his last 9 away games (+4.80 Units / 41% ROI)
  • Scottie Barnes has hit the Assists Over in 11 of his last 17 games (+4.40 Units / 20% ROI)
  • Gary Trent Jr. has hit the Blocks Over in 2 of his last 5 games (+4.00 Units / 80% ROI)
  • Gary Trent Jr. has hit the Points Over in 6 of his last 8 games (+3.70 Units / 40% ROI)

76ers Player Prop Best Bets Tonight: Monday, Apr. 18

We’ve highlighted some favorite player prop bets for 76ers players for Monday’s game, looking at profitable historical betting trends across points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks:

  • Tyrese Maxey has hit the Blocks Under in 34 of his last 41 games (+14.15 Units / 13% ROI)
  • Matisse Thybulle has hit the Rebounds Under in 17 of his last 21 games at home (+12.00 Units / 43% ROI)
  • Tyrese Maxey has hit the Made 3 Point Shots Over in 27 of his last 44 games (+10.90 Units / 21% ROI)
  • Tobias Harris has hit the Assists Over in 33 of his last 55 games (+9.45 Units / 14% ROI)
  • Tyrese Maxey has hit the Rebounds Under in 15 of his last 21 games (+9.25 Units / 36% ROI)
SPECIAL OFFER
Looking for a $1,000 risk-free bet? Bet now on 76ers vs Raptors and all NBA games with BetMGM
CLAIM OFFER

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Injuries Tonight That May Affect Prop Bets

  • Gary Trent Jr. (Raptors): Trent Jr. is doubtful for Monday’s (Apr. 18) game against Philadelphia.
  • Scottie Barnes (Raptors): Barnes is out for Monday’s (Apr. 18) game against Philadelphia.
  • Thaddeus Young (Raptors): Young is doubtful for Monday’s (Apr. 18) game against Philadelphia.
  • Charles Bassey (76ers): Bassey is out for Monday’s (Apr. 18) game against Toronto.
  • Jaden Springer (76ers): Springer is questionable for Monday’s (Apr. 18) game against Toronto.

Raptors vs 76ers Odds, Over/Under & Moneyline
Teams Spread Over / Under Moneyline
Toronto Raptors +7.5 -110 O 217.5 -110 260
Philadelphia 76ers -7.5 -110 U 217.5 -110 -350

The 76ers are betting favorites in this NBA matchup, with the spread sitting at -7.5 (-110).

What is an NBA Player Prop Bet?

NBA player prop bets allow bettors to bet on very specific aspects of a game involving a player outcome. You might choose to bet on how many points your favorite player will score or whether or not a game will go to overtime.

Exploring the NBA props page at your favorite online sportsbook is the best way to discover all the different types of props.

What is the Most Popular NBA Player Prop Bet?

The top 10 most popular NBA player prop bet types are:

1. Total Points scored

2. Which player will score the 1st field goal

3. Total 3-point shots made

4. Total Points + Rebounds + Assists by one player

5. Total Rebounds

6. Total Assists

7. Total Assists + Rebound by one player

8. Which player will score the 1st field goal + which team wins

9. Total Points + Assists by one player

10. Total Blocks

SPECIAL OFFER
Looking for a $1,000 risk-free bet? Bet now on 76ers vs Raptors and all NBA games with BetMGM
CLAIM OFFER

Bet on NBA Odds at BetMGM

At BetMGM, you can bet online with updated NBA betting odds. And with live sports betting, the best online sports betting and mobile sports betting (with the BetMGM Sportsbook app) experiences are at BetMGM.

Next Up In News
Climate change taking a toll on U.S. military bases in the strategic Arctic, report finds
Englewood church catches fire a third time in a week
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Uptown
No federal charges against Jason Van Dyke, U.S. Attorney John Lausch announces
Lightfoot tweaks gas card giveaway yet again to smooth road to City Council passage
Evanston man stabbed sister to death during fight over chores: police
The Latest
An RQ7 Shadow unmanned aircraft flies from its pneumatic catapult launcher at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.
Washington
Climate change taking a toll on U.S. military bases in the strategic Arctic, report finds
A new report from the Defense Department’s inspector general offers a rare bit of public stock-taking of the military’s state of readiness for a warming Earth.
By Ellen Knickmeyer | AP
 
A fire rekindled Monday afternoon at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, at 63rd and Stewart.
News
Englewood church catches fire a third time in a week
It is not uncommon for large fires — such as the one that destroyed Antioch Missionary Baptist Church last week — to flare up again, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
While championships aren’t won in April, Justin Fields’ first minicamp in the Bears’ new system will be important nonetheless.
Bears
Bears, Justin Fields set to start first minicamp under new regime
Like the other new bosses, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus needs extra field work to install the basics of his system. For quarterback Justin Fields, that means beginning to work on offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s playbook.
By Patrick Finley
 
Five people were injured in a crash Apr. 14, 2022, on the Dan Ryan.
News
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Uptown
Yehuala Melkama was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon at Sunnyside Avenue and Hazel Street, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke takes the stand in his murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.
Crime
No federal charges against Jason Van Dyke, U.S. Attorney John Lausch announces
“There is a significant prospect that a second prosecution would diminish the important results already achieved,” Lausch’s office said in a statement.
By Jon Seidel and Andy Grimm
 