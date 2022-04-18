Raptors vs 76ers Player Prop Bets Tonight – NBA, Apr. 18

Highlighting the most popular NBA player prop bets for Monday’s Raptors vs 76ers game

The Toronto Raptors visit Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30pm EDT in Philadelphia.

Below you can find profitable historical betting trends for various Raptors and 76ers player prop bets, ranked by units won and ROI.

All NBA player prop betting odds are provided by the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Raptors Player Prop Best Bets Tonight: Monday, Apr. 18

We’ve highlighted some favorite player prop bets for Raptors players for Monday’s game, looking at profitable historical betting trends across points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks:



Scottie Barnes has hit the Blocks Under in 7 of his last 9 games (+6.25 Units / 62% ROI)

Scottie Barnes has hit the Made 3 Point Shots Over in 7 of his last 9 away games (+4.80 Units / 41% ROI)

Scottie Barnes has hit the Assists Over in 11 of his last 17 games (+4.40 Units / 20% ROI)

Gary Trent Jr. has hit the Blocks Over in 2 of his last 5 games (+4.00 Units / 80% ROI)

Gary Trent Jr. has hit the Points Over in 6 of his last 8 games (+3.70 Units / 40% ROI)

76ers Player Prop Best Bets Tonight: Monday, Apr. 18

We’ve highlighted some favorite player prop bets for 76ers players for Monday’s game, looking at profitable historical betting trends across points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks:



Tyrese Maxey has hit the Blocks Under in 34 of his last 41 games (+14.15 Units / 13% ROI)

Matisse Thybulle has hit the Rebounds Under in 17 of his last 21 games at home (+12.00 Units / 43% ROI)

Tyrese Maxey has hit the Made 3 Point Shots Over in 27 of his last 44 games (+10.90 Units / 21% ROI)

Tobias Harris has hit the Assists Over in 33 of his last 55 games (+9.45 Units / 14% ROI)

Tyrese Maxey has hit the Rebounds Under in 15 of his last 21 games (+9.25 Units / 36% ROI)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Injuries Tonight That May Affect Prop Bets

Gary Trent Jr. (Raptors): Trent Jr. is doubtful for Monday’s (Apr. 18) game against Philadelphia.

(Raptors): Trent Jr. is doubtful for Monday’s (Apr. 18) game against Philadelphia. Scottie Barnes (Raptors): Barnes is out for Monday’s (Apr. 18) game against Philadelphia.

(Raptors): Barnes is out for Monday’s (Apr. 18) game against Philadelphia. Thaddeus Young (Raptors): Young is doubtful for Monday’s (Apr. 18) game against Philadelphia.

(Raptors): Young is doubtful for Monday’s (Apr. 18) game against Philadelphia. Charles Bassey (76ers): Bassey is out for Monday’s (Apr. 18) game against Toronto.

(76ers): Bassey is out for Monday’s (Apr. 18) game against Toronto. Jaden Springer (76ers): Springer is questionable for Monday’s (Apr. 18) game against Toronto.

Raptors vs 76ers Odds, Over/Under & Moneyline Teams Spread Over / Under Moneyline Toronto Raptors +7.5 -110 O 217.5 -110 260 Philadelphia 76ers -7.5 -110 U 217.5 -110 -350

What is an NBA Player Prop Bet?

NBA player prop bets allow bettors to bet on very specific aspects of a game involving a player outcome. You might choose to bet on how many points your favorite player will score or whether or not a game will go to overtime.

Exploring the NBA props page at your favorite online sportsbook is the best way to discover all the different types of props.

What is the Most Popular NBA Player Prop Bet?

The top 10 most popular NBA player prop bet types are:

1. Total Points scored

2. Which player will score the 1st field goal

3. Total 3-point shots made

4. Total Points + Rebounds + Assists by one player

5. Total Rebounds

6. Total Assists

7. Total Assists + Rebound by one player

8. Which player will score the 1st field goal + which team wins

9. Total Points + Assists by one player

10. Total Blocks

