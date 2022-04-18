Nuggets vs Warriors Player Prop Bets Tonight – NBA, Apr. 18

Highlighting the most popular NBA player prop bets for Monday’s Nuggets vs Warriors game

Plus profitable player prop betting trends for key players across points, rebounds, assists & more

Latest injury report from both Nuggets & Warriors players that may affect player prop bets

The Denver Nuggets visit Chase Center to take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:00pm EDT in San Francisco.

Below you can find profitable historical betting trends for various Nuggets and Warriors player prop bets, ranked by units won and ROI.

All NBA player prop betting odds are provided by the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Player Prop Best Bets Tonight: Monday, Apr. 18

We’ve highlighted some favorite player prop bets for Nuggets players for Monday’s game, looking at profitable historical betting trends across points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks:



Austin Rivers has hit the Blocks Under in his last 9 away games (+9.00 Units / 12% ROI)

Aaron Gordon has hit the Steals Under in 10 of his last 12 away games (+8.30 Units / 59% ROI)

Aaron Gordon has hit the Blocks Over in 7 of his last 8 away games (+8.25 Units / 102% ROI)

Nikola Jokic has hit the Steals Over in his last 7 away games (+8.10 Units / 112% ROI)

Nikola Jokic has hit the Made 3 Point Shots Under in 8 of his last 9 away games (+7.20 Units / 54% ROI)

Warriors Player Prop Best Bets Tonight: Monday, Apr. 18

We’ve highlighted some favorite player prop bets for Warriors players for Monday’s game, looking at profitable historical betting trends across points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks:



Jordan Poole has hit the Blocks Over in 9 of his last 22 games at home (+15.35 Units / 70% ROI)

Kevon Looney has hit the Blocks Under in 28 of his last 42 games (+11.40 Units / 18% ROI)

Kevon Looney has hit the Assists Over in 11 of his last 12 games at home (+10.85 Units / 70% ROI)

Jordan Poole has hit the Steals Under in 29 of his last 49 games (+10.85 Units / 19% ROI)

Jordan Poole has hit the Points Over in 29 of his last 45 games (+10.50 Units / 20% ROI)

SPECIAL OFFER Looking for a $1,000 risk-free bet? Bet now on Warriors vs Nuggets and all NBA games with BetMGM CLAIM OFFER

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Injuries Tonight That May Affect Prop Bets

Michael Porter Jr. (Nuggets): Porter Jr. has been cleared for on-court contact and is hoping to return sometime in March, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

(Nuggets): Porter Jr. has been cleared for on-court contact and is hoping to return sometime in March, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Jamal Murray (Nuggets): Murray is recovering from a torn ACL and no timetable has been announced for his return.

(Nuggets): Murray is recovering from a torn ACL and no timetable has been announced for his return. James Wiseman (Warriors): The Warriors announced that Wiseman will miss the rest of the season as he recovers from a right knee injury.

What is an NBA Player Prop Bet?

Thein this NBA matchup, with the spread sitting at -6.5 (-110).

NBA player prop bets allow bettors to bet on very specific aspects of a game involving a player outcome. You might choose to bet on how many points your favorite player will score or whether or not a game will go to overtime.

Exploring the NBA props page at your favorite online sportsbook is the best way to discover all the different types of props.

What is the Most Popular NBA Player Prop Bet?

The top 10 most popular NBA player prop bet types are:

1. Total Points scored

2. Which player will score the 1st field goal

3. Total 3-point shots made

4. Total Points + Rebounds + Assists by one player

5. Total Rebounds

6. Total Assists

7. Total Assists + Rebound by one player

8. Which player will score the 1st field goal + which team wins

9. Total Points + Assists by one player

10. Total Blocks

SPECIAL OFFER Looking for a $1,000 risk-free bet? Bet now on Warriors vs Nuggets and all NBA games with BetMGM CLAIM OFFER

Bet on NBA Odds at BetMGM

At BetMGM, you can bet online with updated NBA betting odds. And with live sports betting, the best online sports betting and mobile sports betting (with the BetMGM Sportsbook app) experiences are at BetMGM.