The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
BetMGM Presents Sponsored

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Player Prop Bets Tonight – NBA, Apr. 19

This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com

Sun-Times Marketing By Sun-Times Marketing
   
Sponsored by BetMGM
SHARE Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Player Prop Bets Tonight – NBA, Apr. 19
  • Highlighting the most popular NBA player prop bets for Tuesday’s Timberwolves vs Grizzlies game
  • Plus profitable player prop betting trends for key players across points, rebounds, assists & more
  • Latest injury report from both Timberwolves & Grizzlies players that may affect player prop bets

The Minnesota Timberwolves visit FedExForum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30pm EDT in Memphis.

Below you can find profitable historical betting trends for various Timberwolves and Grizzlies player prop bets, ranked by units won and ROI.

All NBA player prop betting odds are provided by the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves Player Prop Best Bets Tonight: Tuesday, Apr. 19

We’ve highlighted some favorite player prop bets for Timberwolves players for Tuesday’s game, looking at profitable historical betting trends across points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks:

  • D’Angelo Russell has hit the Blocks Under in his last 10 away games (+10.00 Units / 30% ROI)
  • D’Angelo Russell has hit the Steals Over in 12 of his last 15 away games (+9.90 Units / 38% ROI)
  • Karl-Anthony Towns has hit the Made 3 Point Shots Under in 12 of his last 16 away games (+8.50 Units / 45% ROI)
  • Karl-Anthony Towns has hit the Points Under in 15 of his last 21 away games (+8.45 Units / 35% ROI)
  • Anthony Edwards has hit the Made 3 Point Shots Over in 13 of his last 17 games (+8.35 Units / 37% ROI)

Grizzlies Player Prop Best Bets Tonight: Tuesday, Apr. 19

We’ve highlighted some favorite player prop bets for Grizzlies players for Tuesday’s game, looking at profitable historical betting trends across points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks:

  • De’Anthony Melton has hit the Rebounds Under in 11 of his last 14 games at home (+7.20 Units / 40% ROI)
  • De’Anthony Melton has hit the Blocks Over in 5 of his last 6 games (+6.90 Units / 105% ROI)
  • De’Anthony Melton has hit the Steals Under in 10 of his last 13 games (+5.85 Units / 25% ROI)
  • De’Anthony Melton has hit the Assists Under in 13 of his last 20 games at home (+5.15 Units / 21% ROI)
  • De’Anthony Melton has hit the Made 3 Point Shots Over in 11 of his last 17 games at home (+5.00 Units / 24% ROI)
SPECIAL OFFER
Looking for a $1,000 risk-free bet? Bet now on Grizzlies vs Timberwolves and all NBA games with BetMGM
CLAIM OFFER

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries Tonight That May Affect Prop Bets

  • Minnesota Timberwolves - No Injuries Reported
  • Santi Aldama (Grizzlies): Aldama is questionable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 19) game against the Timberwolves.
  • Killian Tillie (Grizzlies): Tillie has not played since Mar. 15 and no timetable has been announced for his return.

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Odds, Over/Under & Moneyline
Spread Over / Under Moneyline
+6.5 -105 O 240.5 -110 220
-6.5 -115 U 240.5 -110 -275

The Grizzlies are betting favorites in this NBA matchup, with the spread sitting at -6.5 (-115).

What is an NBA Player Prop Bet?

NBA player prop bets allow bettors to bet on very specific aspects of a game involving a player outcome. You might choose to bet on how many points your favorite player will score or whether or not a game will go to overtime.

Exploring the NBA props page at your favorite online sportsbook is the best way to discover all the different types of props.

What is the Most Popular NBA Player Prop Bet?

The top 10 most popular NBA player prop bet types are:

1. Total Points scored

2. Which player will score the 1st field goal

3. Total 3-point shots made

4. Total Points + Rebounds + Assists by one player

5. Total Rebounds

6. Total Assists

7. Total Assists + Rebound by one player

8. Which player will score the 1st field goal + which team wins

9. Total Points + Assists by one player

10. Total Blocks

SPECIAL OFFER
Looking for a $1,000 risk-free bet? Bet now on Grizzlies vs Timberwolves and all NBA games with BetMGM
CLAIM OFFER

Bet on NBA Odds at BetMGM

At BetMGM, you can bet online with updated NBA betting odds. And with live sports betting, the best online sports betting and mobile sports betting (with the BetMGM Sportsbook app) experiences are at BetMGM.

Next Up In News
Cattle loose on I-80 after crash in Joliet
Lightfoot lays the groundwork for reelection campaign
U. of C. doctor: Calling low-grade prostate cancer by a less scary name would avoid needless surgeries
CPD shifting cops to more violent beats as summer approaches
Woman claims self-defense in murder of rapper Johnny May Cash, says he beat her
Food packager plans to build a new plant, add jobs on the South Side
The Latest
One person was injured in a shooting Feb. 27, 2022, on I-94.
Suburban Chicago
Cattle loose on I-80 after crash in Joliet
Eastbound lanes were expected to be shut down for an extended period of time, state police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses a new program, aimed to help Chicago residents facing higher transportation costs, during a news conference at City Hall, Thursday morning, March 31, 2022.
City Hall
Lightfoot lays the groundwork for reelection campaign
During a luncheon address to the City Club of Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot tells the audience of movers and shakers that Chicago is “poised for the best economic recovery of any big city in the nation, bar none.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Depp_Heard_Lawsuit.jpg
Celebrities
Johnny Depp denies hitting Amber Heard: ‘Nothing of the kind ever happened’
In libel trial, actor testifies about their volatile marriage, abuse in his childhood and his history with substance use.
By Matthew Barakat | Associated Press
 
Staten Island-based Amazon.com Inc distribution center union members celebrate after getting the voting results to unionize on April 1 in New York, marking the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history.
Letters to the Editor
Amazon workers’ actions should ignite a labor revolution
Employees must feel free to make their own decisions without being bombarded by intimidation and propaganda.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Lucas Giolito threw a sim game in Arizona on Tuesday and might be nearing a return to the White Sox.
White Sox
Lucas Giolito, AJ Pollock nearing closer to returns to White Sox
Giolito throws sim game in Arizona, could be ready to join White Sox in five days
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 