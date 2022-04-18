Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Player Prop Bets Tonight – NBA, Apr. 19

Highlighting the most popular NBA player prop bets for Tuesday’s Timberwolves vs Grizzlies game

Plus profitable player prop betting trends for key players across points, rebounds, assists & more

Latest injury report from both Timberwolves & Grizzlies players that may affect player prop bets

The Minnesota Timberwolves visit FedExForum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30pm EDT in Memphis.

Below you can find profitable historical betting trends for various Timberwolves and Grizzlies player prop bets, ranked by units won and ROI.

All NBA player prop betting odds are provided by the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves Player Prop Best Bets Tonight: Tuesday, Apr. 19

We’ve highlighted some favorite player prop bets for Timberwolves players for Tuesday’s game, looking at profitable historical betting trends across points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks:



D’Angelo Russell has hit the Blocks Under in his last 10 away games (+10.00 Units / 30% ROI)

D’Angelo Russell has hit the Steals Over in 12 of his last 15 away games (+9.90 Units / 38% ROI)

Karl-Anthony Towns has hit the Made 3 Point Shots Under in 12 of his last 16 away games (+8.50 Units / 45% ROI)

Karl-Anthony Towns has hit the Points Under in 15 of his last 21 away games (+8.45 Units / 35% ROI)

Anthony Edwards has hit the Made 3 Point Shots Over in 13 of his last 17 games (+8.35 Units / 37% ROI)

Grizzlies Player Prop Best Bets Tonight: Tuesday, Apr. 19

We’ve highlighted some favorite player prop bets for Grizzlies players for Tuesday’s game, looking at profitable historical betting trends across points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks:



De’Anthony Melton has hit the Rebounds Under in 11 of his last 14 games at home (+7.20 Units / 40% ROI)

De’Anthony Melton has hit the Blocks Over in 5 of his last 6 games (+6.90 Units / 105% ROI)

De’Anthony Melton has hit the Steals Under in 10 of his last 13 games (+5.85 Units / 25% ROI)

De’Anthony Melton has hit the Assists Under in 13 of his last 20 games at home (+5.15 Units / 21% ROI)

De’Anthony Melton has hit the Made 3 Point Shots Over in 11 of his last 17 games at home (+5.00 Units / 24% ROI)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries Tonight That May Affect Prop Bets

Minnesota Timberwolves - No Injuries Reported

Santi Aldama (Grizzlies): Aldama is questionable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 19) game against the Timberwolves.

(Grizzlies): Aldama is questionable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 19) game against the Timberwolves. Killian Tillie (Grizzlies): Tillie has not played since Mar. 15 and no timetable has been announced for his return.

What is an NBA Player Prop Bet?

NBA player prop bets allow bettors to bet on very specific aspects of a game involving a player outcome. You might choose to bet on how many points your favorite player will score or whether or not a game will go to overtime.

Exploring the NBA props page at your favorite online sportsbook is the best way to discover all the different types of props.

What is the Most Popular NBA Player Prop Bet?

The top 10 most popular NBA player prop bet types are:

1. Total Points scored

2. Which player will score the 1st field goal

3. Total 3-point shots made

4. Total Points + Rebounds + Assists by one player

5. Total Rebounds

6. Total Assists

7. Total Assists + Rebound by one player

8. Which player will score the 1st field goal + which team wins

9. Total Points + Assists by one player

10. Total Blocks

