Tuesday, April 19, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions – NBA, Apr. 19

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions – NBA, Apr. 19
  • The Suns are -9.5 favorites vs. the Pelicans
  • Total (Over/Under): 221.5 points
  • Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10:00pm EDT
  • Watch the game on TNT & TNT

The New Orleans Pelicans visit Footprint Center to take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:00pm EDT in Phoenix.

The Suns are betting favorites in this NBA matchup, with the spread sitting at -9.5 (-110).

So far this NBA season, the Pelicans are 43-41 against the spread, while the Suns are 45-38 against the spread.

The Pelicans vs Suns Over/Under is 221.5 total points for the game.

Pelicans vs. Suns Odds, Over/Under & Moneyline
Spread Over / Under Moneyline
+9.5 -110 O 221.5 -110 375
-9.5 -110 U 221.5 -110 -500

New Orleans Pelicans Against the Spread (ATS) Record, Historical Betting Trends:

Against the spread this NBA season, the Pelicans have gone:

  • 43-41 against the Spread (-2.2 Units / -2.35% ROI)
  • 38-47 against the Moneyline (+0.65 Units / 0.48% ROI)
  • 34-51 against the Over for game total points (-22.05 Units / -23.6% ROI)
  • 51-34 against the Under for game total points (+13.6 Units / 14.54% ROI)

Positive Value Trends Against the Spread for the Pelicans, Ranked by Units Won:

  • The New Orleans Pelicans have covered the 3Q Spread in 40 of their last 59 games (+19.07 Units / 29% ROI)
  • The New Orleans Pelicans have hit the 1Q Game Total Under in 37 of their last 55 games (+16.98 Units / 28% ROI)
  • The New Orleans Pelicans have hit the 3Q Game Total Over in 37 of their last 57 games (+15.99 Units / 25% ROI)
  • The New Orleans Pelicans have hit the 1H Game Total Under in 27 of their last 38 away games (+14.69 Units / 35% ROI)
  • The New Orleans Pelicans have hit the Game Total Under in 31 of their last 47 games (+13.40 Units / 26% ROI)

Negative Value Trends Against the Spread for the Pelicans, Ranked by Units Lost:

  • The New Orleans Pelicans have only hit the 1Q Game Total Over in 18 of their last 55 games (-22.40 Units / -37% ROI)
  • The New Orleans Pelicans have only hit the 3Q Game Total Under in 19 of their last 57 games (-21.73 Units / -35% ROI)
  • The New Orleans Pelicans have only hit the Game Total Over in 31 of their last 78 games (-20.65 Units / -24% ROI)
  • The New Orleans Pelicans have only hit the 1H Game Total Over in 30 of their last 76 games (-20.23 Units / -24% ROI)
  • The New Orleans Pelicans have only hit the 2Q Game Total Over in 34 of their last 80 games (-15.20 Units / -17% ROI)

Phoenix Suns Against the Spread (ATS) Record, Historical Betting Trends:

Against the spread this NBA season, the Suns have gone:

  • 45-38 against the Spread (+3.15 Units / 3.45% ROI)
  • 65-18 against the Moneyline (+15.35 Units / 4.9% ROI)
  • 41-42 against the Over for game total points (-5.25 Units / -5.75% ROI)
  • 42-41 against the Under for game total points (-3.1 Units / -3.4% ROI)

Positive Value Trends Against the Spread for the Suns, Ranked by Units Won:

  • The Phoenix Suns have covered the 4Q Spread in 47 of their last 70 games (+23.96 Units / 31% ROI)
  • The Phoenix Suns have hit the 2H Moneyline in 58 of their last 79 games (+23.82 Units / 16% ROI)
  • The Phoenix Suns have hit the Moneyline in 64 of their last 79 games (+21.20 Units / 7% ROI)
  • The Phoenix Suns have hit the 1Q Game Total Under in 23 of their last 37 games at home (+9.70 Units / 24% ROI)
  • The Phoenix Suns have hit the Team Total Under in their last 9 games (+9.00 Units / 89% ROI)

Negative Value Trends Against the Spread for the Suns, Ranked by Units Lost:

  • The Phoenix Suns have only hit the 1H Moneyline in 17 of their last 26 games at home (-14.11 Units / -17% ROI)
  • The Phoenix Suns have only hit the 1Q Game Total Over in 32 of their last 76 games (-13.83 Units / -17% ROI)
  • The Phoenix Suns have only hit the 3Q Game Total Over in 34 of their last 80 games (-13.50 Units / -15% ROI)
  • The Phoenix Suns have only hit the Team Total Over in 23 of their last 54 games (-13.43 Units / -21% ROI)
  • The Phoenix Suns have only hit the 4Q Game Total Under in 35 of their last 80 games (-13.27 Units / -15% ROI)

New Orleans Pelicans: Keys to the Game vs. the Phoenix Suns

The Pelicans are 6-28 (.176) when losing the rebounding margin since the start of the 2020-21 season — 4th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: .297

The Pelicans were 6-17 (.261) when allowing fewer than 10 second chance points last season — 2nd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: .553

The Pelicans are 12-31 (.279) when allowing fewer than 10 second chance points since the start of the 2020-21 season — 3rd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: .540

The Pelicans are 14-32 (.304) when allowing fewer than 8 offense rebounds since the start of the 2020-21 season — 4th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: .493

Phoenix Suns: Keys to the Game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans

The Suns are 33-9 (.786) when allowing 12 or more offensive rebounds since the start of the 2020-21 season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: .508

The Suns are 20-3 (.870) when allowing 12 or more offensive rebounds this season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: .514

The Suns are 35-2 (.946) when scoring 110 or more points this season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: .726

The Suns were 29-8 (.784) when they win the turnover margin last season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: .552

Injury Report: Suns vs. Pelicans - Tuesday’s Game, Apr. 19

  • Dario Saric (Suns): The Suns announced that Sario has a torn ACL in his right knee.
  • Kira Lewis Jr. (Pelicans): The Pelicans announced that Lewis Jr. suffered a torn ACL and a grade 2 MCL sprain.
  • Zion Williamson (Pelicans): Williamson is cleared to progress in basketball activities, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

New Orleans Pelicans Offensive Stats & Trends

The Pelicans had 26.1 free throw attempts per game last season — 2nd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 21.8

The Pelicans averaged 11.7 offensive rebounds per game (845 rebounds/72 games) last season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: 9.8

The Pelicans averaged 29% free throw attempts for every field goal attempt (1,878 free throw attempts/6,412 field goal attempts) last season — tied for highest among NBA teams; League Avg: 25%

The Pelicans have an eFG% of 50% this season — 5th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 52%

Phoenix Suns Offensive Stats & Trends

The Suns averaged 0.57 points per possession (8,300 points/15,190 possessions) last season — tied for best among NBA teams; League Avg: 0.54

The Suns had an assist to turnover ratio of 2.2 (1,939 assists/ 864 TOs) last season — tied for best among NBA teams; League Avg: 1.9

The Suns have averaged 0.54 points per possession (4,839 points/9,461 possessions) this season — tied for 2nd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 0.52

The Suns are shooting 48% (4,946/10,198) since the start of the 2020-21 season — 2nd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 46%

New Orleans Pelicans Defensive Stats & Trends

The Pelicans averaged 35.7 defensive rebounds per game (2,568 rebounds/72 games) last season — tied for 3rd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 34.4

The Pelicans have averaged 4.2 blocks per game (493 blocks/116 games) since the start of the 2020-21 season — tied for 3rd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 4.9

The Pelicans have averaged 35.1 defensive rebounds per game (4,074 rebounds/116 games) since the start of the 2020-21 season — tied for 5th best among NBA teams; League Avg: 34.3

The Pelicans have averaged 4.0 blocks per game (178 blocks/44 games) this season — 4th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 4.8

Phoenix Suns Defensive Stats & Trends

The Suns have averaged 36.0 defensive rebounds per game (1,546 rebounds/43 games) this season — 4th best among NBA teams; League Avg: 34.3

The Suns have 371 steals this season — 6th most among NBA teams

The Suns have averaged 4.2 blocks per game (180 blocks/43 games) this season — 5th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 4.8

The Suns have averaged 4.3 blocks per game (249 blocks/58 games) at home since the start of the 2020-21 season — tied for 4th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 5.0

