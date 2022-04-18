New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions – NBA, Apr. 19

The Suns are -9.5 favorites vs. the Pelicans

Total (Over/Under): 221.5 points

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10:00pm EDT

Watch the game on TNT & TNT

The New Orleans Pelicans visit Footprint Center to take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:00pm EDT in Phoenix.

The Suns are betting favorites in this NBA matchup, with the spread sitting at -9.5 (-110).

So far this NBA season, the Pelicans are 43-41 against the spread, while the Suns are 45-38 against the spread.

The Pelicans vs Suns Over/Under is 221.5 total points for the game.

SPECIAL OFFER Looking for a risk-free bet up to $1,000? Bet now on Suns vs Pelicans and all NBA games with BetMGM CLAIM OFFER

New Orleans Pelicans Against the Spread (ATS) Record, Historical Betting Trends:

Against the spread this NBA season, the Pelicans have gone:



43-41 against the Spread (-2.2 Units / -2.35% ROI)

against the (-2.2 Units / -2.35% ROI) 38-47 against the Moneyline (+0.65 Units / 0.48% ROI)

against the (+0.65 Units / 0.48% ROI) 34-51 against the Over for game total points (-22.05 Units / -23.6% ROI)

against the for game total points (-22.05 Units / -23.6% ROI) 51-34 against the Under for game total points (+13.6 Units / 14.54% ROI)

Positive Value Trends Against the Spread for the Pelicans, Ranked by Units Won:

The New Orleans Pelicans have covered the 3Q Spread in 40 of their last 59 games (+19.07 Units / 29% ROI)

The New Orleans Pelicans have hit the 1Q Game Total Under in 37 of their last 55 games (+16.98 Units / 28% ROI)

The New Orleans Pelicans have hit the 3Q Game Total Over in 37 of their last 57 games (+15.99 Units / 25% ROI)

The New Orleans Pelicans have hit the 1H Game Total Under in 27 of their last 38 away games (+14.69 Units / 35% ROI)

The New Orleans Pelicans have hit the Game Total Under in 31 of their last 47 games (+13.40 Units / 26% ROI)

Negative Value Trends Against the Spread for the Pelicans, Ranked by Units Lost:

The New Orleans Pelicans have only hit the 1Q Game Total Over in 18 of their last 55 games (-22.40 Units / -37% ROI)

The New Orleans Pelicans have only hit the 3Q Game Total Under in 19 of their last 57 games (-21.73 Units / -35% ROI)

The New Orleans Pelicans have only hit the Game Total Over in 31 of their last 78 games (-20.65 Units / -24% ROI)

The New Orleans Pelicans have only hit the 1H Game Total Over in 30 of their last 76 games (-20.23 Units / -24% ROI)

The New Orleans Pelicans have only hit the 2Q Game Total Over in 34 of their last 80 games (-15.20 Units / -17% ROI)

Phoenix Suns Against the Spread (ATS) Record, Historical Betting Trends:

Against the spread this NBA season, the Suns have gone:



45-38 against the Spread (+3.15 Units / 3.45% ROI)

against the (+3.15 Units / 3.45% ROI) 65-18 against the Moneyline (+15.35 Units / 4.9% ROI)

against the (+15.35 Units / 4.9% ROI) 41-42 against the Over for game total points (-5.25 Units / -5.75% ROI)

against the for game total points (-5.25 Units / -5.75% ROI) 42-41 against the Under for game total points (-3.1 Units / -3.4% ROI)

Positive Value Trends Against the Spread for the Suns, Ranked by Units Won:

The Phoenix Suns have covered the 4Q Spread in 47 of their last 70 games (+23.96 Units / 31% ROI)

The Phoenix Suns have hit the 2H Moneyline in 58 of their last 79 games (+23.82 Units / 16% ROI)

The Phoenix Suns have hit the Moneyline in 64 of their last 79 games (+21.20 Units / 7% ROI)

The Phoenix Suns have hit the 1Q Game Total Under in 23 of their last 37 games at home (+9.70 Units / 24% ROI)

The Phoenix Suns have hit the Team Total Under in their last 9 games (+9.00 Units / 89% ROI)

Negative Value Trends Against the Spread for the Suns, Ranked by Units Lost:

The Phoenix Suns have only hit the 1H Moneyline in 17 of their last 26 games at home (-14.11 Units / -17% ROI)

The Phoenix Suns have only hit the 1Q Game Total Over in 32 of their last 76 games (-13.83 Units / -17% ROI)

The Phoenix Suns have only hit the 3Q Game Total Over in 34 of their last 80 games (-13.50 Units / -15% ROI)

The Phoenix Suns have only hit the Team Total Over in 23 of their last 54 games (-13.43 Units / -21% ROI)

The Phoenix Suns have only hit the 4Q Game Total Under in 35 of their last 80 games (-13.27 Units / -15% ROI)

Jump to:



New Orleans Pelicans: Keys to the Game vs. the Phoenix Suns

The Pelicans are 6-28 (.176) when losing the rebounding margin since the start of the 2020-21 season — 4th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: .297

The Pelicans were 6-17 (.261) when allowing fewer than 10 second chance points last season — 2nd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: .553

The Pelicans are 12-31 (.279) when allowing fewer than 10 second chance points since the start of the 2020-21 season — 3rd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: .540

The Pelicans are 14-32 (.304) when allowing fewer than 8 offense rebounds since the start of the 2020-21 season — 4th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: .493

Phoenix Suns: Keys to the Game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans

The Suns are 33-9 (.786) when allowing 12 or more offensive rebounds since the start of the 2020-21 season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: .508

The Suns are 20-3 (.870) when allowing 12 or more offensive rebounds this season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: .514

The Suns are 35-2 (.946) when scoring 110 or more points this season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: .726

The Suns were 29-8 (.784) when they win the turnover margin last season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: .552

Injury Report: Suns vs. Pelicans - Tuesday’s Game, Apr. 19

Dario Saric (Suns): The Suns announced that Sario has a torn ACL in his right knee.

(Suns): The Suns announced that Sario has a torn ACL in his right knee. Kira Lewis Jr. (Pelicans): The Pelicans announced that Lewis Jr. suffered a torn ACL and a grade 2 MCL sprain.

(Pelicans): The Pelicans announced that Lewis Jr. suffered a torn ACL and a grade 2 MCL sprain. Zion Williamson (Pelicans): Williamson is cleared to progress in basketball activities, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

New Orleans Pelicans Offensive Stats & Trends

The Pelicans had 26.1 free throw attempts per game last season — 2nd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 21.8

The Pelicans averaged 11.7 offensive rebounds per game (845 rebounds/72 games) last season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: 9.8

The Pelicans averaged 29% free throw attempts for every field goal attempt (1,878 free throw attempts/6,412 field goal attempts) last season — tied for highest among NBA teams; League Avg: 25%

The Pelicans have an eFG% of 50% this season — 5th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 52%

Phoenix Suns Offensive Stats & Trends

The Suns averaged 0.57 points per possession (8,300 points/15,190 possessions) last season — tied for best among NBA teams; League Avg: 0.54

The Suns had an assist to turnover ratio of 2.2 (1,939 assists/ 864 TOs) last season — tied for best among NBA teams; League Avg: 1.9

The Suns have averaged 0.54 points per possession (4,839 points/9,461 possessions) this season — tied for 2nd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 0.52

The Suns are shooting 48% (4,946/10,198) since the start of the 2020-21 season — 2nd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 46%

New Orleans Pelicans Defensive Stats & Trends

The Pelicans averaged 35.7 defensive rebounds per game (2,568 rebounds/72 games) last season — tied for 3rd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 34.4

The Pelicans have averaged 4.2 blocks per game (493 blocks/116 games) since the start of the 2020-21 season — tied for 3rd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 4.9

The Pelicans have averaged 35.1 defensive rebounds per game (4,074 rebounds/116 games) since the start of the 2020-21 season — tied for 5th best among NBA teams; League Avg: 34.3

The Pelicans have averaged 4.0 blocks per game (178 blocks/44 games) this season — 4th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 4.8

Phoenix Suns Defensive Stats & Trends

The Suns have averaged 36.0 defensive rebounds per game (1,546 rebounds/43 games) this season — 4th best among NBA teams; League Avg: 34.3

The Suns have 371 steals this season — 6th most among NBA teams

The Suns have averaged 4.2 blocks per game (180 blocks/43 games) this season — 5th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 4.8

The Suns have averaged 4.3 blocks per game (249 blocks/58 games) at home since the start of the 2020-21 season — tied for 4th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 5.0

SPECIAL OFFER Looking for a risk-free bet up to $1,000? Bet now on Suns vs Pelicans and all NBA games with BetMGM CLAIM OFFER

Bet on NBA Odds at BetMGM

At BetMGM, you can bet online with updated NBA betting odds. And with live sports betting, the best online sports betting and mobile sports betting (with the BetMGM Sportsbook app) experiences are at BetMGM.