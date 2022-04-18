Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions – NBA, Apr. 19

The Heat are -7.5 favorites vs. the Hawks

Total (Over/Under): 219.5 points

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7:30pm EDT

Watch the game on TNT & TNT

The Atlanta Hawks visit FTX Arena to take on the Miami Heat on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30pm EDT in Miami.

The Heat are betting favorites in this NBA matchup, with the spread sitting at -7.5 (-105).

So far this NBA season, the Hawks are 39-46 against the spread, while the Heat are 47-35 against the spread.

The Hawks vs Heat Over/Under is 219.5 total points for the game.

Atlanta Hawks Against the Spread (ATS) Record, Historical Betting Trends:

Against the spread this NBA season, the Hawks have gone:



39-46 against the Spread (-11.6 Units / -12.41% ROI)

against the (-11.6 Units / -12.41% ROI) 45-40 against the Moneyline (-13.3 Units / -6.78% ROI)

against the (-13.3 Units / -6.78% ROI) 43-40 against the Over for game total points (-1 Units / -1.07% ROI)

against the for game total points (-1 Units / -1.07% ROI) 40-43 against the Under for game total points (-7.3 Units / -7.81% ROI)

Positive Value Trends Against the Spread for the Hawks, Ranked by Units Won:

The Atlanta Hawks have hit the 2Q Game Total Over in 36 of their last 59 games (+11.91 Units / 18% ROI)

The Atlanta Hawks have covered the 2Q Spread in 27 of their last 42 games (+11.45 Units / 25% ROI)

The Atlanta Hawks have hit the 3Q Game Total Over in 45 of their last 77 games (+9.66 Units / 11% ROI)

The Atlanta Hawks have covered the 1H Spread in 25 of their last 41 games (+8.40 Units / 19% ROI)

The Atlanta Hawks have hit the 1H Moneyline in 27 of their last 41 games (+6.84 Units / 9% ROI)

Negative Value Trends Against the Spread for the Hawks, Ranked by Units Lost:

The Atlanta Hawks have only hit the 2H Moneyline in 34 of their last 78 games (-24.95 Units / -22% ROI)

The Atlanta Hawks have only hit the 2Q Game Total Under in 32 of their last 80 games (-19.56 Units / -22% ROI)

The Atlanta Hawks have only hit the Team Total Under in 32 of their last 79 games (-17.80 Units / -20% ROI)

The Atlanta Hawks have only hit the 3Q Game Total Under in 32 of their last 77 games (-17.60 Units / -21% ROI)

The Atlanta Hawks have only covered the 3Q Spread in 5 of their last 24 away games (-13.84 Units / -52% ROI)

Miami Heat Against the Spread (ATS) Record, Historical Betting Trends:

Against the spread this NBA season, the Heat have gone:



47-35 against the Spread (+8.35 Units / 9.13% ROI)

against the (+8.35 Units / 9.13% ROI) 54-29 against the Moneyline (+12.75 Units / 5.61% ROI)

against the (+12.75 Units / 5.61% ROI) 49-34 against the Over for game total points (+11.6 Units / 12.71% ROI)

against the for game total points (+11.6 Units / 12.71% ROI) 34-49 against the Under for game total points (-19.9 Units / -21.8% ROI)

Positive Value Trends Against the Spread for the Heat, Ranked by Units Won:

The Miami Heat have hit the 2Q Game Total Over in 44 of their last 62 games (+24.15 Units / 35% ROI)

The Miami Heat have hit the Game Total Over in 48 of their last 78 games (+15.00 Units / 17% ROI)

The Miami Heat have hit the Moneyline in 47 of their last 71 games (+13.60 Units / 7% ROI)

The Miami Heat have hit the 1H Moneyline in 39 of their last 57 games (+13.11 Units / 12% ROI)

The Miami Heat have hit the 1H Game Total Over in 37 of their last 61 games (+10.92 Units / 16% ROI)

Negative Value Trends Against the Spread for the Heat, Ranked by Units Lost:

The Miami Heat have only hit the 2Q Game Total Under in 26 of their last 78 games (-31.27 Units / -36% ROI)

The Miami Heat have only hit the Game Total Under in 30 of their last 78 games (-22.80 Units / -27% ROI)

The Miami Heat have only hit the Team Total Under in 31 of their last 78 games (-18.03 Units / -21% ROI)

The Miami Heat have only hit the 1H Game Total Under in 26 of their last 65 games (-16.82 Units / -23% ROI)

The Miami Heat have only hit the 1Q Game Total Over in 34 of their last 80 games (-15.29 Units / -17% ROI)

Jump to:



Atlanta Hawks: Keys to the Game vs. the Miami Heat

The Hawks were 18-4 (.818) when shooting 40% or better from three last season — tied for 5th best among NBA teams; League Avg: .716

The Hawks are 11-6 (.647) when allowing 15 or more second chance points this season — 5th best among NBA teams; League Avg: .468

The Hawks were 14-3 (.824) when allowing fewer than 10 second chance points last season — 3rd best among NBA teams; League Avg: .553

Miami Heat: Keys to the Game vs. the Atlanta Hawks

The Heat are 27-10 (.730) when shooting 80% or better from the free throw line this season — 3rd best among NBA teams; League Avg: .555

The Heat are 19-7 (.731) when they win the turnover margin this season — 5th best among NBA teams; League Avg: .561

The Heat are 23-8 (.742) when scoring more second chance points than their opponent this season — tied for 4th best among NBA teams; League Avg: .535

The Heat are 12-4 (.750) when allowing fewer than 10 second chance points this season — tied for 4th best among NBA teams; League Avg: .524

Injury Report: Heat vs. Hawks - Tuesday’s Game, Apr. 19

Bam Adebayo (Heat): Adebayo is questionable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 19) game against Atlanta.

(Heat): Adebayo is questionable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 19) game against Atlanta. Dewayne Dedmon (Heat): Dedmon is questionable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 19) game against Atlanta.

(Heat): Dedmon is questionable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 19) game against Atlanta. Gabe Vincent (Heat): Vincent is probable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 19) game against Atlanta.

(Heat): Vincent is probable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 19) game against Atlanta. Markieff Morris (Heat): Morris is questionable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 19) game against Atlanta.

(Heat): Morris is questionable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 19) game against Atlanta. P.J. Tucker (Heat): Tucker is questionable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 19) game against Atlanta.

(Heat): Tucker is questionable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 19) game against Atlanta. Haywood Highsmith (Heat): Highsmith is questionable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 19) game against Atlanta.

(Heat): Highsmith is questionable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 19) game against Atlanta. Bogdan Bogdanovic (Hawks): Bogdanovic is probable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 19) game against the Heat.

(Hawks): Bogdanovic is probable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 19) game against the Heat. Clint Capela (Hawks): Capela will be re-evaluated in a week, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

(Hawks): Capela will be re-evaluated in a week, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Lou Williams (Hawks): Williams is out for Tuesday’s (Apr. 19) game against the Heat.

Atlanta Hawks Offensive Stats & Trends

The Hawks have averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (500 turnovers/44 games) this season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: 13.2

The Hawks have an assist to turnover ratio of 2.1 (1,030 assists/ 500 TOs) this season — tied for 3rd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 1.8

The Hawks have averaged 5.8 turnovers per game (251 turnovers/43 games) in the second half this season — tied for 2nd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 6.6

The Hawks averaged 28% free throw attempts for every field goal attempt (1,745 free throw attempts/6,281 field goal attempts) last season — 4th highest among NBA teams; League Avg: 25%

Miami Heat Offensive Stats & Trends

The Heat averaged 8.0 offensive rebounds per game (579 rebounds/72 games) last season — 2nd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 9.8

The Heat are shooting 37% from three (605/1,617) this season — tied for 3rd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 35%

The Heat have made 605 three-pointers this season — 7th most among NBA teams

The Heat attempted 2,606 threes last season — 10th most among NBA teams

Atlanta Hawks Defensive Stats & Trends

The Hawks have averaged 6.3 steals per game (279 steals/44 games) this season — 2nd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 7.6

The Hawks have averaged 6.7 steals per game (782 steals/116 games) since the start of the 2020-21 season — tied for 2nd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 7.6

The Hawks have averaged 6.7 steals per game (397 steals/59 games) on the road since the start of the 2020-21 season — tied for lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 7.6

Miami Heat Defensive Stats & Trends

The Heat have averaged 3.6 blocks per game (217 blocks/61 games) on the road since the start of the 2020-21 season — lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 4.8

The Heat have averaged 3.7 blocks per game (436 blocks/117 games) since the start of the 2020-21 season — lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 4.9

The Heat have averaged 3.3 blocks per game (150 blocks/45 games) this season — lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 4.8

The Heat averaged 4.0 blocks per game (286 blocks/72 games) last season — lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 4.9

