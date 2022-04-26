Hawks vs Heat Player Prop Bets Tonight – NBA, Apr. 26

Highlighting the most popular NBA player prop bets for Tuesday’s Hawks vs Heat game

Plus profitable player prop betting trends for key players across points, rebounds, assists & more

Latest injury report from both Hawks & Heat players that may affect player prop bets

The Atlanta Hawks visit FTX Arena to take on the Miami Heat on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00pm EDT in Miami.

Below you can find profitable historical betting trends for various Hawks and Heat player prop bets, ranked by units won and ROI.

All NBA player prop betting odds are provided by the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Player Prop Best Bets Tonight: Tuesday, Apr. 26

We’ve highlighted some favorite player prop bets for Hawks players for Tuesday’s game, looking at profitable historical betting trends across points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks:



Bogdan Bogdanovic has hit the Rebounds Over in 28 of his last 41 games (+13.85 Units / 27% ROI)

Clint Capela has hit the Assists Under in 15 of his last 19 away games (+12.95 Units / 41% ROI)

Trae Young has hit the Steals Under in 11 of his last 13 games (+11.15 Units / 50% ROI)

Trae Young has hit the Assists Under in 14 of his last 18 games (+9.80 Units / 48% ROI)

De’Andre Hunter has hit the Steals Under in 11 of his last 13 games (+9.75 Units / 72% ROI)

Heat Player Prop Best Bets Tonight: Tuesday, Apr. 26

We’ve highlighted some favorite player prop bets for Heat players for Tuesday’s game, looking at profitable historical betting trends across points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks:



Bam Adebayo has hit the Rebounds Under in 14 of his last 17 games at home (+10.35 Units / 50% ROI)

Bam Adebayo has hit the Points Under in 19 of his last 27 games (+9.65 Units / 31% ROI)

Bam Adebayo has hit the Assists Under in 23 of his last 37 games (+7.50 Units / 16% ROI)

Tyler Herro has hit the Rebounds Over in 8 of his last 9 games at home (+7.10 Units / 66% ROI)

Jimmy Butler has hit the Rebounds Under in 8 of his last 9 games at home (+7.00 Units / 63% ROI)

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Injuries Tonight That May Affect Prop Bets

Lou Williams (Hawks): Williams is OUT Tuesday’s (Apr 26) game against the Heat.

(Hawks): Williams is OUT Tuesday’s (Apr 26) game against the Heat. Bogdan Bogdanovic (Hawks): Bogdanovic is QUESTIONABLE for Tuesday’s (Apr. 26) game vs. the Heat.

(Hawks): Bogdanovic is QUESTIONABLE for Tuesday’s (Apr. 26) game vs. the Heat. Clint Capela (Hawks): Capela is QUESTIONABLE for Tuesday’s (Apr 26) game against Miami.

(Hawks): Capela is QUESTIONABLE for Tuesday’s (Apr 26) game against Miami. Caleb Martin (Heat): Martin is questionable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 26) game against Atlanta.

(Heat): Martin is questionable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 26) game against Atlanta. Kyle Lowry (Heat): Lowry is out for Tuesday’s (Apr. 26) game against Atlanta.

(Heat): Lowry is out for Tuesday’s (Apr. 26) game against Atlanta. P.J. Tucker (Heat): Tucker is questionable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 26) game against Atlanta.

(Heat): Tucker is questionable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 26) game against Atlanta. Gabe Vincent (Heat): Vincent is probable for Tuesday’s (Apr. 26) game against Atlanta.

What is an NBA Player Prop Bet?

NBA player prop bets allow bettors to bet on very specific aspects of a game involving a player outcome. You might choose to bet on how many points your favorite player will score or whether or not a game will go to overtime.

Exploring the NBA props page at your favorite online sportsbook is the best way to discover all the different types of props.

What is the Most Popular NBA Player Prop Bet?

The top 10 most popular NBA player prop bet types are:

1. Total Points scored

2. Which player will score the 1st field goal

3. Total 3-point shots made

4. Total Points + Rebounds + Assists by one player

5. Total Rebounds

6. Total Assists

7. Total Assists + Rebound by one player

8. Which player will score the 1st field goal + which team wins

9. Total Points + Assists by one player

10. Total Blocks

