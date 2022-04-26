Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions – NBA, Apr. 26

The Grizzlies are -6.5 favorites vs. the Timberwolves

Total (Over/Under): 232.5 points

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:30pm EDT

Watch the game on BSSE & BSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves visit FedExForum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30pm EDT in Memphis.

The Grizzlies are betting favorites in this NBA matchup, with the spread sitting at -6.5 (-110).

So far this NBA season, the Timberwolves are 45-40 against the spread, while the Grizzlies are 54-31 against the spread.

The Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Over/Under is 232.5 total points for the game.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Odds, Over/Under & Moneyline Spread Over / Under Moneyline +6.5 -110 O 232.5 -110 220 -6.5 -110 U 232.5 -110 -275

Minnesota Timberwolves Against the Spread (ATS) Record, Historical Betting Trends:

Against the spread this NBA season, the Timberwolves have gone:



45-40 against the Spread (+1 Units / 1.05% ROI)

against the (+1 Units / 1.05% ROI) 49-38 against the Moneyline (-0.35 Units / -0.19% ROI)

against the (-0.35 Units / -0.19% ROI) 52-35 against the Over for game total points (+13.5 Units / 14.11% ROI)

against the for game total points (+13.5 Units / 14.11% ROI) 35-52 against the Under for game total points (-22.2 Units / -23.2% ROI)

Positive Value Trends Against the Spread for the Timberwolves, Ranked by Units Won:

The Minnesota Timberwolves have hit the Game Total Over in 47 of their last 70 games (+21.70 Units / 28% ROI)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have covered the 1H Spread in 40 of their last 61 games (+18.18 Units / 27% ROI)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have covered the 1Q Spread in 52 of their last 84 games (+17.66 Units / 19% ROI)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have hit the 3Q Game Total Over in 26 of their last 35 away games (+17.01 Units / 44% ROI)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have hit the 2Q Game Total Over in 23 of their last 30 away games (+15.30 Units / 46% ROI)

Negative Value Trends Against the Spread for the Timberwolves, Ranked by Units Lost:

The Minnesota Timberwolves have only hit the Game Total Under in 24 of their last 72 games (-28.80 Units / -36% ROI)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have only hit the Team Total Under in 26 of their last 73 games (-24.64 Units / -30% ROI)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have only hit the 3Q Game Total Under in 23 of their last 66 games (-22.10 Units / -30% ROI)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have only hit the 2Q Game Total Under in 29 of their last 73 games (-19.23 Units / -24% ROI)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have only hit the 1H Game Total Under in 8 of their last 32 away games (-17.14 Units / -49% ROI)

Memphis Grizzlies Against the Spread (ATS) Record, Historical Betting Trends:

Against the spread this NBA season, the Grizzlies have gone:



54-31 against the Spread (+19.9 Units / 21.04% ROI)

against the (+19.9 Units / 21.04% ROI) 58-28 against the Moneyline (+18.9 Units / 8.8% ROI)

against the (+18.9 Units / 8.8% ROI) 44-38 against the Over for game total points (+2.2 Units / 2.33% ROI)

against the for game total points (+2.2 Units / 2.33% ROI) 38-44 against the Under for game total points (-10.4 Units / -10.99% ROI)

Positive Value Trends Against the Spread for the Grizzlies, Ranked by Units Won:

The Memphis Grizzlies have hit the 1H Moneyline in 52 of their last 67 games (+34.87 Units / 28% ROI)

The Memphis Grizzlies have covered the 1H Spread in 50 of their last 73 games (+25.81 Units / 32% ROI)

The Memphis Grizzlies have covered the 2Q Spread in 44 of their last 67 games (+20.88 Units / 28% ROI)

The Memphis Grizzlies have hit the Moneyline in 52 of their last 73 games (+20.50 Units / 10% ROI)

The Memphis Grizzlies have covered the Spread in 54 of their last 86 games (+19.90 Units / 21% ROI)

Negative Value Trends Against the Spread for the Grizzlies, Ranked by Units Lost:

The Memphis Grizzlies have only hit the 1Q Game Total Under in 34 of their last 86 games (-22.12 Units / -23% ROI)

The Memphis Grizzlies have only hit the Team Total Under in 28 of their last 73 games (-21.09 Units / -26% ROI)

The Memphis Grizzlies have only hit the 3Q Game Total Under in 22 of their last 59 games (-16.45 Units / -25% ROI)

The Memphis Grizzlies have only hit the Game Total Under in 30 of their last 73 games (-12.90 Units / -16% ROI)

The Memphis Grizzlies have only hit the 4Q Game Total Over in 31 of their last 72 games (-12.88 Units / -16% ROI)

Minnesota Timberwolves: Keys to the Game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies

The Timberwolves were 5-22 (.185) when their opponent attempts 25 or more free throws last season — lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: .456

The Timberwolves were 8-21 (.276) when they lose the turnover margin last season — 4th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: .446

The Timberwolves were 10-44 (.185) when allowing 110 or more points last season — 5th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: .321

The Timberwolves are 1-27 (.036) when allowing an eFG of 60% or better since the start of the 2020-21 season — 5th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: .132

Memphis Grizzlies: Keys to the Game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Grizzlies are 13-5 (.722) when allowing 12 or more offensive rebounds this season — 2nd best among NBA teams; League Avg: .514

The Grizzlies are 30-10 (.750) when scoring more second chance points than their opponent this season — tied for 2nd best among NBA teams; League Avg: .535

The Grizzlies are 14-7 (.667) when allowing 15 or more second chance points this season — 3rd best among NBA teams; League Avg: .468

The Grizzlies are 30-14 (.682) when allowing 12 or more offensive rebounds since the start of the 2020-21 season — 3rd best among NBA teams; League Avg: .508

Injury Report: Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves - Tuesday’s Game, Apr. 26

Ziaire Williams (Grizzlies): Williams is QUESTIONABLE to return to Saturday’s (Apr 23) game against Minnesota.

(Grizzlies): Williams is QUESTIONABLE to return to Saturday’s (Apr 23) game against Minnesota. Santi Aldama (Grizzlies): Aldama is OUT for Tuesday’s game (Apr. 26) against the Timberwolves.

(Grizzlies): Aldama is OUT for Tuesday’s game (Apr. 26) against the Timberwolves. Killian Tillie (Grizzlies): Tillie has not played since Mar. 15 and no timetable has been announced for his return.

(Grizzlies): Tillie has not played since Mar. 15 and no timetable has been announced for his return. Minnesota Timberwolves - No Injuries Reported

Minnesota Timberwolves Offensive Stats & Trends

The Timberwolves have averaged 0.50 points per possession (6,294 points/13,177 possessions) at home since the start of the 2020-21 season — 2nd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 0.53

The Timberwolves have averaged 12.4 offensive rebounds per game (560 rebounds/45 games) this season — 3rd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 10.3

The Timberwolves have made 14.3 three-pointers per game this season — tied for 2nd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 12.3

The Timberwolves have averaged 11.3 offensive rebounds per game (1,317 rebounds/117 games) since the start of the 2020-21 season — 3rd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 10.0

Memphis Grizzlies Offensive Stats & Trends

The Grizzlies have averaged 11.9 offensive rebounds per game (1,418 rebounds/119 games) since the start of the 2020-21 season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: 10.0

The Grizzlies had an assist to turnover ratio of 2.1 (951 assists/ 453 TOs) in the second half last season — tied for best among NBA teams; League Avg: 1.8

The Grizzlies have made 11.0 three-pointers per game this season — tied for 3rd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 12.3

The Grizzlies have averaged 13.1 offensive rebounds per game (615 rebounds/47 games) this season — 2nd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 10.3

Minnesota Timberwolves Defensive Stats & Trends

The Timberwolves have averaged 32.9 defensive rebounds per game (1,481 rebounds/45 games) this season — 4th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 34.3

The Timberwolves averaged 33.0 defensive rebounds per game (2,376 rebounds/72 games) last season — 5th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 34.4

The Timberwolves have blocked 260 shots this season — 3rd most among NBA teams

The Timberwolves have 394 steals this season — 4th most among NBA teams

Memphis Grizzlies Defensive Stats & Trends

The Grizzlies have averaged 10.0 steals per game (472 steals/47 games) this season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: 7.6

The Grizzlies have 472 steals this season — most among NBA teams

The Grizzlies have averaged 9.6 steals per game (545 steals/57 games) on the road since the start of the 2020-21 season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: 7.6

The Grizzlies have 1,127 steals since the start of the 2020-21 season — most among NBA teams

