Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions – NBA, Apr. 27

The Bucks are -12.5 favorites vs. the Bulls

Total (Over/Under): 217.5 points

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:30pm EDT

Watch the game on BSWI & NBCS-CHI

The Chicago Bulls visit Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30pm EDT in Milwaukee.

The Bucks are betting favorites in this NBA matchup, with the spread sitting at -12.5 (-105).

So far this NBA season, the Bulls are 45-41 against the spread, while the Bucks are 41-45 against the spread.

The Bulls vs Bucks Over/Under is 217.5 total points for the game.

SPECIAL OFFER Looking for a risk-free bet up to $1,000? Bet now on Bucks vs Bulls and all NBA games with BetMGM CLAIM OFFER

Chicago Bulls Against the Spread (ATS) Record, Historical Betting Trends:

Against the spread this NBA season, the Bulls have gone:



45-41 against the Spread (-0.1 Units / -0.11% ROI)

against the (-0.1 Units / -0.11% ROI) 47-39 against the Moneyline (+6.6 Units / 4.34% ROI)

against the (+6.6 Units / 4.34% ROI) 40-44 against the Over for game total points (-8.4 Units / -8.88% ROI)

against the for game total points (-8.4 Units / -8.88% ROI) 44-40 against the Under for game total points (+0 Units / 0% ROI)

Positive Value Trends Against the Spread for the Bulls, Ranked by Units Won:

The Chicago Bulls have hit the 1Q Game Total Under in 23 of their last 32 games (+15.28 Units / 44% ROI)

The Chicago Bulls have hit the 1H Game Total Under in 23 of their last 32 games (+13.34 Units / 38% ROI)

The Chicago Bulls have hit the Team Total Under in 20 of their last 27 games (+11.99 Units / 39% ROI)

The Chicago Bulls have hit the Game Total Under in 21 of their last 30 games (+11.10 Units / 34% ROI)

The Chicago Bulls have hit the 4Q Game Total Over in 46 of their last 78 games (+10.85 Units / 13% ROI)

Negative Value Trends Against the Spread for the Bulls, Ranked by Units Lost:

The Chicago Bulls have only covered the 3Q Spread in 26 of their last 75 games (-24.40 Units / -30% ROI)

The Chicago Bulls have only hit the 2H Moneyline in 29 of their last 70 games (-19.14 Units / -21% ROI)

The Chicago Bulls have only hit the 4Q Game Total Under in 32 of their last 78 games (-18.54 Units / -22% ROI)

The Chicago Bulls have only hit the 1Q Game Total Over in 7 of their last 32 games (-18.45 Units / -52% ROI)

The Chicago Bulls have only hit the 1H Game Total Over in 35 of their last 86 games (-17.74 Units / -19% ROI)

Milwaukee Bucks Against the Spread (ATS) Record, Historical Betting Trends:

Against the spread this NBA season, the Bucks have gone:



41-45 against the Spread (-8.5 Units / -8.99% ROI)

against the (-8.5 Units / -8.99% ROI) 54-32 against the Moneyline (-22.2 Units / -7.5% ROI)

against the (-22.2 Units / -7.5% ROI) 43-43 against the Over for game total points (-4.3 Units / -4.55% ROI)

against the for game total points (-4.3 Units / -4.55% ROI) 43-43 against the Under for game total points (-4.3 Units / -4.55% ROI)

Positive Value Trends Against the Spread for the Bucks, Ranked by Units Won:

The Milwaukee Bucks have hit the 4Q Game Total Under in 49 of their last 83 games (+12.84 Units / 14% ROI)

The Milwaukee Bucks have covered the 1Q Spread in 42 of their last 71 games (+12.21 Units / 15% ROI)

The Milwaukee Bucks have hit the 1H Moneyline in 56 of their last 84 games (+10.17 Units / 6% ROI)

The Milwaukee Bucks have covered the 1H Spread in 46 of their last 79 games (+9.50 Units / 11% ROI)

The Milwaukee Bucks have hit the 2Q Game Total Over in 40 of their last 69 games (+9.23 Units / 12% ROI)

Negative Value Trends Against the Spread for the Bucks, Ranked by Units Lost:

The Milwaukee Bucks have only hit the Moneyline in 15 of their last 25 games at home (-32.60 Units / -30% ROI)

The Milwaukee Bucks have only covered the 3Q Spread in 32 of their last 85 games (-25.63 Units / -27% ROI)

The Milwaukee Bucks have only hit the 2H Moneyline in 19 of their last 41 games at home (-23.68 Units / -28% ROI)

The Milwaukee Bucks have only hit the 4Q Game Total Over in 33 of their last 83 games (-21.10 Units / -23% ROI)

The Milwaukee Bucks have only hit the Team Total Under in 30 of their last 76 games (-19.42 Units / -23% ROI)

Jump to:



Chicago Bulls: Keys to the Game vs. the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bulls are 15-5 (.750) when allowing fewer than 10 second chance points this season — tied for 4th best among NBA teams; League Avg: .524

The Bulls are 17-2 (.895) when forcing an eFG of 50% or worse this season — 4th best among NBA teams; League Avg: .769

The Bulls are 9-5 (.643) when allowing 12 or more offensive rebounds this season — 5th best among NBA teams; League Avg: .514

Milwaukee Bucks: Keys to the Game vs. the Chicago Bulls

The Bucks are 38-4 (.905) when forcing an eFG of 50% or worse since the start of the 2020-21 season — 5th best among NBA teams; League Avg: .776

The Bucks are 36-17 (.679) when shooting 80% or better from the free throw line since the start of the 2020-21 season — 4th best among NBA teams; League Avg: .558

The Bucks are 23-10 (.697) when allowing fewer than 10 second chance points since the start of the 2020-21 season — 5th best among NBA teams; League Avg: .540

The Bucks are 67-14 (.827) when winning the rebounding margin since the start of the 2020-21 season — 5th best among NBA teams; League Avg: .701

Injury Report: Bucks vs. Bulls - Wednesday’s Game, Apr. 27

George Hill (Bucks): Hill is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Wednesday’s (Apr. 27) game against Chicago.

(Bucks): Hill is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Wednesday’s (Apr. 27) game against Chicago. Khris Middleton (Bucks): The Bucks announced that Middleton has a sprained left MCL and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

(Bucks): The Bucks announced that Middleton has a sprained left MCL and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Zach LaVine (Bulls): The Bulls placed LaVine in the league’s health and safety protocols.

(Bulls): The Bulls placed LaVine in the league’s health and safety protocols. Alex Caruso (Bulls): Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Caruso is in concussion protocol.

(Bulls): Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Caruso is in concussion protocol. Matt Thomas (Bulls): Thomas is OUT for Wednesday’s (Apr. 27) game against Milwaukee.

(Bulls): Thomas is OUT for Wednesday’s (Apr. 27) game against Milwaukee. Lonzo Ball (Bulls): The Bulls announced that Ball won’t return this season.

Chicago Bulls Offensive Stats & Trends

The Bulls are shooting 39% from three (502/1,295) this season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: 35%

The Bulls have 18.6 free throw attempts per game since the start of the 2020-21 season — lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 21.4

The Bulls are shooting 40% from three (258/641) in the first half this season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: 35%

The Bulls have averaged 0.55 points per possession (4,780 points/9,111 possessions) this season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: 0.52

Milwaukee Bucks Offensive Stats & Trends

The Bucks averaged 120.1 points per game (8,649 points/72 games) last season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: 111.8

The Bucks have made 14.1 three-pointers per game this season — 4th best among NBA teams; League Avg: 12.3

The Bucks averaged 59.2 points per game (4,264 points/72 games) in the second half last season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: 54.8

The Bucks shot 48% (1,551/3,213) in the second half last season — 3rd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 46%

Chicago Bulls Defensive Stats & Trends

The Bulls averaged 6.7 steals per game (482 steals/72 games) last season — 4th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 7.5

The Bulls have averaged 4.3 blocks per game (247 blocks/58 games) at home since the start of the 2020-21 season — tied for 4th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 5.0

The Bulls averaged 4.2 blocks per game (304 blocks/72 games) last season — 4th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 4.9

The Bulls have averaged 6.7 steals per game (390 steals/58 games) at home since the start of the 2020-21 season — 3rd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 7.6

Milwaukee Bucks Defensive Stats & Trends

The Bucks averaged 37.8 defensive rebounds per game (2,724 rebounds/72 games) last season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: 34.4

The Bucks have averaged 37.1 defensive rebounds per game (4,893 rebounds/132 games) since the start of the 2020-21 season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: 34.3

The Bucks have averaged 36.2 defensive rebounds per game (2,169 rebounds/60 games) this season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: 34.2

The Bucks have averaged 4.1 blocks per game (244 blocks/60 games) this season — tied for 3rd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 4.8

SPECIAL OFFER Looking for a risk-free bet up to $1,000? Bet now on Bucks vs Bulls and all NBA games with BetMGM CLAIM OFFER

Bet on NBA Odds at BetMGM

At BetMGM, you can bet online with updated NBA betting odds. And with live sports betting, the best online sports betting and mobile sports betting (with the BetMGM Sportsbook app) experiences are at BetMGM.

