Bulls vs Bucks Player Prop Bets Tonight – NBA, Apr. 27

The Chicago Bulls visit Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30pm EDT in Milwaukee.

Below you can find profitable historical betting trends for various Bulls and Bucks player prop bets, ranked by units won and ROI.

All NBA player prop betting odds are provided by the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls Player Prop Best Bets Tonight: Wednesday, Apr. 27

DeMar DeRozan has hit the Points Under in 17 of his last 24 games (+9.45 Units / 35% ROI)

Zach LaVine has hit the Rebounds Under in 12 of his last 14 away games (+9.20 Units / 54% ROI)

DeMar DeRozan has hit the Made 3 Point Shots Under in 6 of his last 7 games (+6.25 Units / 89% ROI)

Zach LaVine has hit the Assists Under in his last 6 away games (+6.25 Units / 86% ROI)

Alex Caruso has hit the Steals Over in his last 5 away games (+6.00 Units / 120% ROI)

Bucks Player Prop Best Bets Tonight: Wednesday, Apr. 27

Bobby Portis has hit the Assists Under in 19 of his last 26 games at home (+10.55 Units / 28% ROI)

Bobby Portis has hit the Made 3 Point Shots Under in 28 of his last 44 games (+9.95 Units / 17% ROI)

Bobby Portis has hit the Blocks Under in 12 of his last 14 games (+8.70 Units / 34% ROI)

Pat Connaughton has hit the Assists Over in 11 of his last 14 games (+7.85 Units / 32% ROI)

Bobby Portis has hit the Points Under in 17 of his last 26 games at home (+6.75 Units / 22% ROI)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Injuries Tonight That May Affect Prop Bets

Zach LaVine (Bulls): The Bulls placed LaVine in the league’s health and safety protocols.

(Bulls): The Bulls placed LaVine in the league’s health and safety protocols. Alex Caruso (Bulls): Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Caruso is in concussion protocol.

(Bulls): Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Caruso is in concussion protocol. Matt Thomas (Bulls): Thomas is OUT for Wednesday’s (Apr. 27) game against Milwaukee.

(Bulls): Thomas is OUT for Wednesday’s (Apr. 27) game against Milwaukee. Lonzo Ball (Bulls): The Bulls announced that Ball won’t return this season.

(Bulls): The Bulls announced that Ball won’t return this season. George Hill (Bucks): Hill is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Wednesday’s (Apr. 27) game against Chicago.

(Bucks): Hill is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Wednesday’s (Apr. 27) game against Chicago. Khris Middleton (Bucks): The Bucks announced that Middleton has a sprained left MCL and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

What is an NBA Player Prop Bet?

NBA player prop bets allow bettors to bet on very specific aspects of a game involving a player outcome. You might choose to bet on how many points your favorite player will score or whether or not a game will go to overtime.

Exploring the NBA props page at your favorite online sportsbook is the best way to discover all the different types of props.

What is the Most Popular NBA Player Prop Bet?

The top 10 most popular NBA player prop bet types are:

1. Total Points scored

2. Which player will score the 1st field goal

3. Total 3-point shots made

4. Total Points + Rebounds + Assists by one player

5. Total Rebounds

6. Total Assists

7. Total Assists + Rebound by one player

8. Which player will score the 1st field goal + which team wins

9. Total Points + Assists by one player

10. Total Blocks

