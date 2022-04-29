Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions – NBA, Apr. 29

The Timberwolves are -1.5 favorites vs. the Grizzlies

Total (Over/Under): 228.5 points

Friday, April 29, 2022 at 9:00pm EDT

Watch the game on ESPN & ESPN

The Memphis Grizzlies visit Target Center to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:00pm EDT in Minneapolis.

The Timberwolves are betting favorites in this NBA matchup, with the spread sitting at -1.5 (110).

So far this NBA season, the Grizzlies are 54-32 against the spread, while the Timberwolves are 46-40 against the spread.

The Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Over/Under is 228.5 total points for the game.

Memphis Grizzlies Against the Spread (ATS) Record, Historical Betting Trends:

Against the spread this NBA season, the Grizzlies have gone:



54-32 against the Spread (+18.8 Units / 19.64% ROI)

against the (+18.8 Units / 19.64% ROI) 59-28 against the Moneyline (+19.9 Units / 9.15% ROI)

against the (+19.9 Units / 9.15% ROI) 44-39 against the Over for game total points (+1.1 Units / 1.15% ROI)

against the for game total points (+1.1 Units / 1.15% ROI) 39-44 against the Under for game total points (-9.4 Units / -9.82% ROI)

Positive Value Trends Against the Spread for the Grizzlies, Ranked by Units Won:





The Memphis Grizzlies have hit the 1H Moneyline in 52 of their last 68 games (+32.82 Units / 26% ROI)

The Memphis Grizzlies have covered the 1H Spread in 50 of their last 74 games (+24.66 Units / 30% ROI)

The Memphis Grizzlies have hit the Moneyline in 53 of their last 74 games (+21.50 Units / 11% ROI)

The Memphis Grizzlies have covered the 2Q Spread in 44 of their last 68 games (+19.58 Units / 26% ROI)

The Memphis Grizzlies have covered the Spread in 54 of their last 87 games (+18.80 Units / 20% ROI)

Negative Value Trends Against the Spread for the Grizzlies, Ranked by Units Lost:





The Memphis Grizzlies have only hit the 1Q Game Total Under in 35 of their last 87 games (-21.12 Units / -22% ROI)

The Memphis Grizzlies have only hit the Team Total Under in 29 of their last 74 games (-20.09 Units / -24% ROI)

The Memphis Grizzlies have only hit the 3Q Game Total Under in 23 of their last 60 games (-15.45 Units / -23% ROI)

The Memphis Grizzlies have only covered the 3Q Spread in 10 of their last 31 games (-13.17 Units / -39% ROI)

The Memphis Grizzlies have only hit the Game Total Under in 31 of their last 74 games (-11.90 Units / -15% ROI)

Minnesota Timberwolves Against the Spread (ATS) Record, Historical Betting Trends:

Against the spread this NBA season, the Timberwolves have gone:



46-40 against the Spread (+2 Units / 2.07% ROI)

against the (+2 Units / 2.07% ROI) 49-39 against the Moneyline (-1.35 Units / -0.72% ROI)

against the (-1.35 Units / -0.72% ROI) 52-36 against the Over for game total points (+12.4 Units / 12.81% ROI)

against the for game total points (+12.4 Units / 12.81% ROI) 36-52 against the Under for game total points (-21.2 Units / -21.9% ROI)

Positive Value Trends Against the Spread for the Timberwolves, Ranked by Units Won:





The Minnesota Timberwolves have hit the Game Total Over in 47 of their last 71 games (+20.60 Units / 26% ROI)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have covered the 1H Spread in 41 of their last 62 games (+19.18 Units / 28% ROI)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have covered the 1Q Spread in 53 of their last 85 games (+18.66 Units / 20% ROI)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have covered the 3Q Spread in 48 of their last 80 games (+13.93 Units / 16% ROI)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have hit the 1Q Game Total Under in 28 of their last 44 games at home (+13.69 Units / 28% ROI)

Negative Value Trends Against the Spread for the Timberwolves, Ranked by Units Lost:





The Minnesota Timberwolves have only hit the Game Total Under in 25 of their last 73 games (-27.80 Units / -35% ROI)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have only hit the Team Total Under in 27 of their last 74 games (-23.64 Units / -28% ROI)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have only hit the 3Q Game Total Under in 24 of their last 67 games (-21.10 Units / -29% ROI)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have only hit the 2Q Game Total Under in 30 of their last 74 games (-18.23 Units / -22% ROI)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have only hit the 1Q Game Total Over in 13 of their last 44 games at home (-17.60 Units / -37% ROI)

Jump to:



Memphis Grizzlies: Keys to the Game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Grizzlies are 13-5 (.722) when allowing 12 or more offensive rebounds this season — 2nd best among NBA teams; League Avg: .514

The Grizzlies are 30-10 (.750) when scoring more second chance points than their opponent this season — tied for 2nd best among NBA teams; League Avg: .535

The Grizzlies are 14-7 (.667) when allowing 15 or more second chance points this season — 3rd best among NBA teams; League Avg: .468

The Grizzlies are 30-14 (.682) when allowing 12 or more offensive rebounds since the start of the 2020-21 season — 3rd best among NBA teams; League Avg: .508

Minnesota Timberwolves: Keys to the Game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies

The Timberwolves were 5-22 (.185) when their opponent attempts 25 or more free throws last season — lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: .456

The Timberwolves were 8-21 (.276) when they lose the turnover margin last season — 4th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: .446

The Timberwolves were 10-44 (.185) when allowing 110 or more points last season — 5th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: .321

The Timberwolves are 1-27 (.036) when allowing an eFG of 60% or better since the start of the 2020-21 season — 5th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: .132

Injury Report: Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies - Friday’s Game, Apr. 29

Minnesota Timberwolves - No Injuries Reported





Santi Aldama (Grizzlies): Aldama is out for Friday’s (Apr. 29) game against the Timberwolves.

Steven Adams (Grizzlies): Adams is out for Friday's (Apr. 29) game against the Timberwolves.

Killian Tillie (Grizzlies): Tillie has not played since Mar. 15 and no timetable has been announced for his return.

Ziaire Williams (Grizzlies): Williams is doubtful for Friday's (Apr. 29) game against the Timberwolves.

Memphis Grizzlies Offensive Stats & Trends

The Grizzlies have averaged 11.9 offensive rebounds per game (1,418 rebounds/119 games) since the start of the 2020-21 season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: 10.0

The Grizzlies had an assist to turnover ratio of 2.1 (951 assists/ 453 TOs) in the second half last season — tied for best among NBA teams; League Avg: 1.8

The Grizzlies have made 11.0 three-pointers per game this season — tied for 3rd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 12.3

The Grizzlies have averaged 13.1 offensive rebounds per game (615 rebounds/47 games) this season — 2nd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 10.3

Minnesota Timberwolves Offensive Stats & Trends

The Timberwolves have averaged 0.50 points per possession (6,294 points/13,177 possessions) at home since the start of the 2020-21 season — 2nd lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 0.53

The Timberwolves have averaged 12.4 offensive rebounds per game (560 rebounds/45 games) this season — 3rd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 10.3

The Timberwolves have made 14.3 three-pointers per game this season — tied for 2nd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 12.3

The Timberwolves have averaged 11.3 offensive rebounds per game (1,317 rebounds/117 games) since the start of the 2020-21 season — 3rd best among NBA teams; League Avg: 10.0

Memphis Grizzlies Defensive Stats & Trends

The Grizzlies have averaged 10.0 steals per game (472 steals/47 games) this season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: 7.6

The Grizzlies have 472 steals this season — most among NBA teams

The Grizzlies have averaged 9.6 steals per game (545 steals/57 games) on the road since the start of the 2020-21 season — best among NBA teams; League Avg: 7.6

The Grizzlies have 1,127 steals since the start of the 2020-21 season — most among NBA teams

Minnesota Timberwolves Defensive Stats & Trends

The Timberwolves have averaged 32.9 defensive rebounds per game (1,481 rebounds/45 games) this season — 4th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 34.3

The Timberwolves averaged 33.0 defensive rebounds per game (2,376 rebounds/72 games) last season — 5th lowest among NBA teams; League Avg: 34.4

The Timberwolves have blocked 260 shots this season — 3rd most among NBA teams

The Timberwolves have 394 steals this season — 4th most among NBA teams

