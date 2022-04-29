The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 29, 2022
Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Player Prop Bets Tonight – NBA, Apr. 29

  • Highlighting the most popular NBA player prop bets for Friday’s Grizzlies vs Timberwolves game
  • Plus profitable player prop betting trends for key players across points, rebounds, assists & more
  • Latest injury report from both Grizzlies & Timberwolves players that may affect player prop bets

The Memphis Grizzlies visit Target Center to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:00pm EDT in Minneapolis.

Below you can find profitable historical betting trends for various Grizzlies and Timberwolves player prop bets, ranked by units won and ROI.

All NBA player prop betting odds are provided by the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Player Prop Best Bets Tonight: Friday, Apr. 29

We’ve highlighted some favorite player prop bets for Grizzlies players for Friday’s game, looking at profitable historical betting trends across points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks:


  • Desmond Bane has hit the Points Over in 15 of his last 22 games (+7.20 Units / 29% ROI)
  • Desmond Bane has hit the Rebounds Under in 9 of his last 11 games (+7.15 Units / 56% ROI)
  • Desmond Bane has hit the Assists Under in 8 of his last 10 games (+5.65 Units / 43% ROI)
  • Brandon Clarke has hit the Rebounds Under in 9 of his last 12 away games (+5.65 Units / 37% ROI)
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. has hit the Steals Over in 7 of his last 8 away games (+5.60 Units / 52% ROI)

Timberwolves Player Prop Best Bets Tonight: Friday, Apr. 29

We’ve highlighted some favorite player prop bets for Timberwolves players for Friday’s game, looking at profitable historical betting trends across points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks:


  • Karl-Anthony Towns has hit the Assists Under in 26 of his last 36 games (+16.80 Units / 40% ROI)
  • Jarred Vanderbilt has hit the Blocks Under in 18 of his last 21 games at home (+15.15 Units / 53% ROI)
  • Karl-Anthony Towns has hit the Steals Under in 22 of his last 41 games (+12.50 Units / 30% ROI)
  • Karl-Anthony Towns has hit the Points Under in 28 of his last 44 games (+9.95 Units / 20% ROI)
  • Malik Beasley has hit the Assists Under in 11 of his last 13 games at home (+9.90 Units / 49% ROI)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injuries Tonight That May Affect Prop Bets


  • Santi Aldama (Grizzlies): Aldama is out for Friday’s (Apr. 29) game against the Timberwolves.
  • Steven Adams (Grizzlies): Adams is out for Friday’s (Apr. 29) game against the Timberwolves.
  • Killian Tillie (Grizzlies): Tillie has not played since Mar. 15 and no timetable has been announced for his return.
  • Ziaire Williams (Grizzlies): Williams is doubtful for Friday’s (Apr. 29) game against the Timberwolves.


  • Minnesota Timberwolves - No Injuries Reported

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Odds, Over/Under & Moneyline
Spread Over / Under Moneyline
+1.5 -135 O 228.5 -110 -115
-1.5 110 U 228.5 -110 -105

The Timberwolves are betting favorites in this NBA matchup, with the spread sitting at -1.5 (110).

What is an NBA Player Prop Bet?

NBA player prop bets allow bettors to bet on very specific aspects of a game involving a player outcome. You might choose to bet on how many points your favorite player will score or whether or not a game will go to overtime.

Exploring the NBA props page at your favorite online sportsbook is the best way to discover all the different types of props.

What is the Most Popular NBA Player Prop Bet?

The top 10 most popular NBA player prop bet types are:

1. Total Points scored

2. Which player will score the 1st field goal

3. Total 3-point shots made

4. Total Points + Rebounds + Assists by one player

5. Total Rebounds

6. Total Assists

7. Total Assists + Rebound by one player

8. Which player will score the 1st field goal + which team wins

9. Total Points + Assists by one player

10. Total Blocks

