Sunday, July 21, 2024

A deep bench of possible Democratic contenders for president or vice president

Possible contenders

July 21, 2024 at 4:47 PM
US-VOTE-POLITICS-HARRIS
Vice President Kamala Harris | (Allison Joyce / AFP)
PRITZKERBUDGET-060624_21.jpg
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Election 2024 Biden Newsom
California Gov. Gavin Newsom | Steven Senne/AP Photos
Pete Buttigieg
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg | Mariam Zuhaib/AP Photos
Lawmakers On Capitol Hill Face Questions About President Biden's Fitness To Run For Re-Election
Sen. Raphael Warnock | Tierney L. Cross/Getty
Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer | Al Goldis/AP Photos
Lawmakers Continue Work On Capitol Hill
Sen. Mark Kelly | Anna Rose Layden/Getty
Biden
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore | Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photos
Josh Shapiro
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro | Marc Levy/AP Photos
