Afternoon Edition: Oct. 4, 2021

Three months ago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot cavalierly dismissed the Bears decision to put in a bid to buy the Arlington Heights International Racecourse property as the same old negotiating ploy.

But the agreement the Bears signed last week to purchase the 326-acre racecourse site for $197.2 million makes it abundantly clear that this time, on this site, the McCaskey family is playing for keeps.

“It’s gonna take a while, but this one is going to happen,” said veteran sportswriter Lester Munson. “This is not ‘boy who cried wolf.’ This is not posturing. This is not negotiation. This is going to be a transaction that will transform the family asset.”

Chicago-based sports marketing expert Marc Ganis has advised numerous NFL teams on their stadium financing. He has closely followed the Bears stadium saga for decades, including former President Michael McCaskey’s past flirtations with sites in Gary, Indiana, Hoffman Estates, Aurora, the Near West Side and the ill-fated McDome project near McCormick Place.

Ganis ticked off a laundry list of factors that make this time different.

$5M PepsiCo program to create job pathways for 3K young people on South, West Sides

Born and raised in Englewood, 21-year-old Joshua Barker has seen the streets snare young people who graduate high school without skills, resources or job options.

After graduating from Urban Prep Academy in 2018, Barker was fortunate to be hired by the Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP) — one of six organizations PepsiCo has joined with in an effort to create career pathways for 3,000 young people on the South and West Sides over the next five years.

“I was blessed to get this job. It keeps me busy. This new program is really important because a job keeps you motivated. Helping them work and put money in their pockets will keep a kid out of the street,” said Barker, a public health ambassador with SWOP.

In the Fortune 100 company’s shift to an equity-centered model of community engagement, the $5 million “PREP by PepsiCo | Stronger Together” initiative launching Monday is result of months of roundtables with Chicago community organizations on how best to uplift Black and Brown youth in disinvested areas.

Some 12% of African American youth ages 16-19 were neither in school nor working, compared to 8% of Latinos and 5 percent of whites in that age group, according to a December 2019 report by the University of Illinois at Chicago’s Great Cities Institute, based on U.S. Census figures.

Within the age 20-24 population, 38% of African Americans were neither employed nor in school, compared with 20% of Latinos and 7% of white peers.

PREP aims to boost workforce readiness within those age groups, helping organizations now doing that work to provide skills training, career exposure, paid work experiences and career-track jobs to the young people they serve.

Besides SWOP, other program partners include Imagine Englewood if, North Lawndale Community Coordinating Council (NLCCC), UCAN, Chicago Jesuit Academy, and the Cubs Scholars program of Chicago Cubs Charities.

On Friday, we asked you: You've just been made an alderperson for the day — what's the first thing you'll do for your ward?

“Education, after school programs, cut property taxes, hire more police, take our streets back from criminals. Only wishful thinking.” — Carlos J. Beltran

“Go door-to-door, like our aldermen did when I was young, asking for input. And not just around election time, either.” — Christine Bock

“Pay a few crews to clean up the filthy alleys, a few of which smell like urinals. That’s about the only thing I can do without receiving any pushback from bleeding hearts.” – Elliott Avant

“Work on affordable housing, potentially including some form of tax relief for neighborhood homeowners. In my own neighborhood of 10 years, Pilsen, a lot of homeowners would have preferred to stay rather than sell to developers but felt the taxes made that untenable for them. That’s a problem for them and it’s a problem for neighborhood tenants.” — Julia Harris

