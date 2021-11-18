Afternoon Edition: Nov. 18, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

As ex-Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel waits for a confirmation vote to be U.S. ambassador to Japan, former city of Chicago Inspector General Joe Ferguson has cleared Emanuel of wrongdoing in his handling of the Laquan McDonald police shooting.

Emanuel’s return to government has “resurrected questions” about Emanuel’s responsibility for the Chicago Police Department and whether “he engaged in a cover-up,” Ferguson said in a letter to Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J. The Chicago Sun-Times obtained a copy of the letter.

Ferguson wrote that while the questions are “appropriate” by those opposing his nomination “they are not fair, because they are not grounded in fact, because the facts simply do not exist.”

“I know, I was the inspector general for the city of Chicago leading the office which investigated the city’s handling of the aftermath of the McDonald murder.”

The Senate panel voted last month to send Emanuel’s nomination to the full Senate. There is no date set for a confirmation for reasons having nothing to do with Emanuel.

Ferguson, first appointed in 2009 by former Mayor Richard M. Daley, had at times a frosty relationship with Emanuel — described in one story by City Hall reporters as a “cold war” between the men.

Ferguson stepped down earlier this year when it was clear that Mayor Lori Lightfoot was not going to reappoint him.

Lynn Sweet has more on Ferguson’s letter here.

This is not the typical Simeon basketball team. The Wolverines don’t have a superstar and Robert Smith’s squad wasn’t a contender for the top spot in the preseason Super 25.

“I really like this team, maybe because of those reasons,” Smith said. “Everyone is coming in and working hard and respecting each other’s game. I like not being the hunted like we normally are. We can just cruise along and see what happens at the end.”

Superstar or not, underestimating this group would be a mistake. Simeon has three talented, experienced guards. Seniors Jaylen Drane, Avyion Morris and junior Jalen Griffith were key players on the team that won the city title in 2020.

That’s an incredible base for any team to start with. Drane is one of the state’s elite passers. He’s a dependable point guard that can dictate the pace of the game. Morris is a disruptor on defense and Griffith is a scorer.

There might not be a senior signed with a Divison I school yet, but there is plenty of talent on hand.

The Wolverines will be in Class 3A this season. It’s the first time they have dropped below Class 4A since 2007-08, when they lost to Marshall in the state title game.

“We have a chance to be one of the best teams in the country,” Morris said. “A lot of people are doubting us, thinking we aren’t as good as we used to be. I think we’re better than a lot of old Simeon teams.”

Michael O’Brien has more on the underdogs here.

Yesterday, we asked you: What food tastes most like home for you?

“Potato salad, boiled potatoes, onions, green peppers, celery, boiled eggs, salt, pepper, and vinegar — add mayonnaise and stir. Warm potato salad takes me home to when we all cooked in one small kitchen to get a massive meal full of love.” — Glynis Meeks

“Beet pickles. My mom made the best beet pickles.” — Betty Mantell

“Ñoquis/Gnocchi. It tastes most like home because it is a food that many people, I would say the majority of people, eat back home in Uruguay on the 29th of each month. It is served in homes and restaurants. Rich and poor eat it. You put some money under your plate and it is supposed to bring you good fortune the following month. No matter where I am living/traveling, I have ñoquis for lunch on the 29th.” — Mateo Alejandro García Vázquez

“Pozole, my mom makes the best.” — Taty Anderfuren Portillo

“Mom’s chicken and dumplings.” — Oneda Zeman

“Meatloaf. It was one of the few things my mom could cook well. Day-old meatloaf sandwiches remind me of field trips to the museums.” — Erich V. Dahm

“My grandma's tator tot casserole made with cream of chicken soup.” — Steve Price

“Kosha Mangsho (mutton curry). It’s a Bengali, Calcutta, India delicacy!” — Mohua Raichaudhuri

“Mom’s fruitcake. It tastes like stucco. Just like what our home is made of.” — Jon Tomasic

“Bruh, frijolitos de la olla — con quesito huele patas.” — Omar Ramos

