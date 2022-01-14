Afternoon Edition: Jan. 14, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

The story of THC-O sounds like something out of Seth Rogen’s “Pineapple Express.”

Military scientists once investigated the synthetic, cannabis-like compound as a potential nonlethal incapacitating agent while conducting secret experiments on the effects of marijuana and its byproducts.

Decades later, a hemp-derived version of the substance is touted as being three times more potent than even the strongest weed, providing a potentially psychedelic experience.

But THC-O — also known as THC-O-acetate — is no Hollywood creation. You can buy the alternative cannabinoid at stores all over Chicago that specialize in selling quasi-legal products that don’t face the same stiff regulations as products sold at licensed weed shops.

The emergence of THC-O was made possible by Congress. Its passage of the federal Farm Bill of 2018 made the distribution and sale of hemp and its derivatives legal.

The law banned products containing more than a minuscule amount of Delta-9-THC, the main component in marijuana that gets users high. But it didn’t account for the galaxy of psychoactive compounds that can be extracted or produced from hemp.

Tom Schuba has more on THC-O’s presence in Chicago here.

“I always said I didn’t catch a fish big enough to satisfy me,” Anna Simpson said.

However, she did find some satisfaction with a 35-inch, 16-pound lake trout, caught on Nov. 27 from southern Lake Michigan. It earned her Fish of the Week honors.

Anna, who turns 79 this month, also has caught a 35-inch, 35-pound carp from Lake Michigan and a big payara from Colombia.

Anna grew up at 26th and Trumbull and met her husband Tommy at Farragut High School. In a foretelling event, one of their first dates was netting smelt on the Chicago lakefront.

Her interest in fishing picked up after Tommy was drafted and stationed at Fort Carson, where she lived continued to fish.

When Tommy and Anna retired around 2008, they joined Riverside Fishing Club. Since then, Anna has gone along on club outings and trips.

Anna and Tommy also have enjoyed their son Mark taking them on some of his international trips. They have been fishing in places as distant as Colombia, where Anna fished for peacock bass and caught payara. She has camped along the Amazon River.

Considering her joy in fishing, Anna said she’ll continue fishing “as long as [Mark] can take me.”

Outdoors columnist Dale Bowman has more from his conversation with Anna Simpson here.

Yesterday we asked you: How can you tell someone’s from Chicago?

Here’s what some of you said…

“When they say “let’s go to the jewel” in the middle of a raging thunderstorm.” — Lori Bradley

“Anywhere else in the country if somebody says, ‘I’m gonna come by your house’ they mean that they will pass by it on the street. In Chicago, if somebody says that, you better set out the snacks and beer.” — John Rehmer

“If they say pop and not soda, gym shoes and not sneakers, and if they call you ‘Joe’ instead of your name.” — Tayatta S. Cummings

“They still use the names Marshall Fields and Sears Tower.” — Amy McAfee

“We refer to locations in the city by numbers- 4400 North and 3200 West. And we know exactly how many blocks that would be from our location.” — Dianne Daleiden

“If you tell THEM you’re from Chicago and they respond with ‘What neighborhood?’ or ‘what Parish?’” — Carlos Javier Ochoa Andrade

“They honk right when the light turns green.” — Evie Fanos

“If they’re totally offended that someone puts ketchup on a hot dog.” — Ron Clewer

“After they shovel the front parking spot, they put a folding chair and call dibs.” — Rudy H Garcia

“When it’s 40° and they say ‘It's warm outside.’” — Aaron Benjamin

“Hey you guys, I’m running through the gangway to go to the Jewel.” — Christine Fernandez

