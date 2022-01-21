Afternoon Edition: Jan. 21, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Top story

For the better part of the past decade, hotel owners Jon Weglarz and Mark Weglarz fought to put a damper on the noise caused by screeching train brakes outside their Midway Airport-area properties.

Now, it appears they’ve finally succeeded — with the intervention of the Weglarz brothers’ longtime property tax lawyer, then-House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, who delivered $98 million in taxpayer money for what undoubtedly would be one of the most expensive brake jobs in history.

The Madigan-sponsored project was among nearly $4 billion in pet projects that a handful of officials inserted into the state’s largest-ever capital projects bill in 2019. Dubbed Rebuild Illinois, the package was touted as a way to advance Illinois into the 21st century, with $45 billion in infrastructure improvements, including roads, bridges and public works projects.

Through a process largely shrouded in secrecy, certain projects got pushed to the top of that list without the normal scrutiny the state gives massive public works initiatives. And, until his ouster last year amid a federal corruption investigation, Madigan played a key role in the allocation of funds for these projects, which were labeled “leadership additions.”

Records show at least $144 million went to four projects backed by Madigan that avoided the usual review process and benefited people the former speaker has ties to.

Madigan won’t talk about the spending decisions, declining interview requests and not responding to written questions.

The Better Government Association’s Chuck Neubauer and Sandy Bergo have more on these “leadership additions” here.

More news you need

A bright one

In 1986, Josephine Wade opened Captain’s Hard Times in Chatham, a restaurant she would later rename Josephine’s Southern Cooking.

Over the years, Wade amassed a huge following, with celebrities like Aretha Franklin showing up for her soul food. She became a staple on Chicago’s South Side and was seen with community leaders like Rev. Jesse Jackson and former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and part of 79th Street, near her restaurant, now has an official, if honorary, designation: “Mother Josephine Wade Way.”

Yesterday, she was honored again, this time by having two of her recipes featured in the “Savor Our World” cookbook. The cookbook, with recipes from chefs around the world, will be used by Savor, the company handling food operations at McCormick Place.

In compiling the book, Savor looked for the “best chefs, the ones that are really doing great food in their areas,” said Doug Bradley, the company’s vice president of culinary.

Wade’s recipes in the cookbook are for shrimp etouffee and hush puppies. Bradley said company employees spent two days in the kitchen to figure out how to replicate those recipes.

She said she hopes the cookbook and her story will be an inspiration for other young women cooking in their mothers’ kitchens.

You can try her creations at Josephine’s Southern Cooking, 436 E. 79th St., open Tuesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cheyanne M. Daniels has more on Wade and her legacy here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

Yesterday we asked you: What’s a skill you hope to learn this year?

Here’s what some of you said…

“Sign language with my 3-year-old son who was recently diagnosed with Autism. He is currently non-verbal, so we use pictures and gestures to communicate.” — Saraha Alexander

“Brush up on Taekwondo and Heavy Hand Training from my youth.” — Robert Lisowski

“I need to learn how to say ‘no’ to others.” — Valerie Kelly

“Getting reasonably fluent in French. Also, learning how to sail.” — Mary Jane Tala

“Calligraphy — I took it in high school. Making gifts baskets for friends — unique ones. Print my own Christmas wrap. Maybe learn the art of candle making.” — Kathy O’Brien

“The stamina to win a stein-holding competition and refurbishing furniture.” — Mary DeMar

