Civilian police oversight off to slow start, McKinley Park gets new bakery and more in your Chicago news roundup

Chicago’s fledgling civilian police oversight commission has so far filled only one of 14 staff positions — a painfully slow start to reform vital to restoring the trust between residents and police that can be pivotal to solving violent crimes, alderpersons were told today.

Testifying at City Council budget hearings, Adam Gross, executive director of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, called the commission a “start-up.”

Out of 14 positions in the 2022 city budget, only one person other than Gross is “hired and on staff,” Gross said, while another staffer is at the “end of the fingerprinting process.” Another has started the vetting process. Three more are in the “late stages” of being interviewed. Two additional jobs have been posted and may be filled by year’s end.

That would leave five additional vacancies going into 2023, when the commission will have 23 jobs to fill and a budget of $4.3 million, including stipends and fringe benefits.

“We’re a start-up. We’re going from zero to something,” Gross said.

As a council champion for civilian police oversight, retiring Ald. Harry Osterman (48th) was alarmed by the painfully slow start.

Osterman said he’s well aware there are more than 5,000 vacancies in all of city government, and that hiring takes too long.

But, he said, civilian police oversight — a fixture in Los Angeles for nearly a century —cannot succeed in Chicago without the support it needs to get off the ground.

“Other departments that are large have the luxury of having vacancies. You don’t have that luxury. … We do not have the luxury of time. When it comes to public safety in Chicago, we’re on borrowed time. We have to go back and try to fix things every single day,” Osterman said

Fran Spielmanhas more on the commission here.

A new source for puff pastry and other goods is coming to the Southwest Side.

Cadinho Bakery is moving into a flatiron building in McKinley Park that’s getting a new lease on life. The triangle-shaped building, at 3479 S. Archer Ave., has been vacant since 2020. Construction recently began to rehab it and the Portuguese bakery is the first tenant to sign a lease. It will occupy the building’s first-floor space, right where Archer, 35th Street and Hoyne Avenue all intersect.

For Maria Alejandra Rivera, the woman behind the bakery, it’s a big step for the venture she’s been running out of her home using any available DIY hack, including an electric blanket.

“You’d laugh at the creative things you come up with to get the right temperature for baking at home,” Rivera said.

Maria Alejandra Rivera owns Cadinho, a bakery that specializes in Portuguese pastries. Next year, she plans to move into a building being renovated at 3479 S. Archer Ave. in McKinley Park. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

For McKinley Park residents, the brick-and-mortar location will be an overdue and welcome addition to the neighborhood.

“People want to see more family-owned businesses and mom-and-pop type shops that they can walk to,” said John Belcik, president of the McKinley Park Development Council.

The lifelong McKinley Park resident says that while a number of bakeries and coffee shops have come and gone over the years, there’s a distinct void for one today.

“We’re all really excited for a bakery to show back up,” he said.

Michael Loriahas more on the bakery via his interview with Rivera here.

Yesterday, we asked you: If tiny homes became popular in Chicago, would you be willing to live in one?

Here’s what some of you said...

“No, could too easily get covered in snow in a blizzard. And too easily hit by a snow plow.” — Stephanie Iniguez

“Absolutely —as long as they were affordable.” — Laura Nichols

“Never. We worked too hard to move into a tiny house.” — James Robert

“I would. Living and owning such a place would force me to be mindful of how much I buy and how much I keep. I would love to live in a cozy place that is just big enough for me.” — Hillari Hunter

“No. Where would I put my books?” — Tony Galati

“Housing is a human necessity. The lack of affordable housing has caused homelessness and weakened our economy. Tiny houses offer one alternative to high rents and mortgage payments.” — Sue Fitzsimmons

“No, no, no. Don’t give developers any bright ideas. This is not Manhattan, I refuse to sleep in my kitchen/bathroom.” — Julien Christopher Smasal

“Yeah. I’m one person, and I don’t need much to be content. Just put it close to a bus stop, and I’m good.” — Brian Ray

“No, because to me, you live tiny to be in the wilderness — not a city.” —Janet Ann Davis

“Yes. All I need is enough room for me and the Mrs. to lie our heads, cook and bathe. Stuff is just a burden for those who’ll be left behind. A TV, a computer for reading the Sun-Times and a few good books is all we need. Oh and a small garden (no lawn) to grow our veggies.” — Paul Fedrick

