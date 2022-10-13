Belmont Cragin voters speak out, another Illinoian pleads guilty after US Capitol riot and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Politicians don’t stop in Belmont Cragin — ever.

At least that’s what some residents of the Northwest Side neighborhood insist.

Many of them couldn’t tell a reporter who is on the ballot next month, who their state or U.S. representatives are, or why they should even care about casting their votes, since nothing seems to change.

“Politicians don’t really show their face in all the years that I’ve lived here,” 30-year resident Melissa Quintana said. “I’ve never known any alderman’s name, don’t know how many aldermen we have, I didn’t know the wards, or our representatives — I literally know nothing.”

What residents readily share is their concerns that the obstacles that lie in front of them are becoming ever more difficult to overcome. Soaring home prices, crime, the quality of education and the struggles of small businesses are all making life more challenging.

Tucked on the Northwest Side, Belmont Cragin is bound by Grand Avenue to the south, Belmont Avenue to the north, Kenton Avenue to the east and Nashville Avenue to the west. As voters prepare to cast their ballots in state, county and federal elections next month, the Sun-Times talked to residents to find out what’s on their minds.

Many said they wish their elected officials would do the same. The dozens of people who spoke with the Chicago Sun-Times said the neighborhood’s long history of being a working-class community that puts its head down and doesn’t stir the pot contributes to it so often being forgotten.

It should be a neighborhood with more clout considering it is the fifth-largest community area in the city and home of the largest Hispanic population in Chicago.

Of the more than 78,000 people who call Belmont Cragin home, nearly 80% are Hispanic, 14% are white, 2% are Black and 2% are Asian, according to the most recent U.S. Census figures.

Adding to the confusion for residents, the Belmont Cragin community area is divided among multiple wards and state representative districts, meaning residents of nearby blocks can have different representatives in the City Council or state Legislature.

The neighborhood is roughly split among three Illinois House districts as well as the 30th, 31st and 36th wards, which fit together like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle. That’s a half-dozen different local elected officials, all representing different slices of the neighborhood.

Manny Ramos has more with Belmont Cragin voters here.

Most string quartets perform works by famed historical composers like Beethoven, Debussy, Haydn, Schubert or Shostakovich, often adding a lesser-known contemporary selection on programs to provide a taste of the now.

A small number focus only on modern and contemporary repertoire. But few if any others do what the Mexico City-based Cuarteto Latinoamericano has done so successfully: specialize exclusively in 20th- and 21st-century works by Latin American composers.

As part of its 40th anniversary season, the quartet is making a Chicago appearance on Saturday as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, which ends that day. The event, presented in partnership with the International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago, marks the opening of the Music Institute of Chicago’s 2022-23 season at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston.

The Music Institute of Chicago kicks off the season with the world-renowned Cuarteto Latinomericano — Arón Bitrán (from left), Álvaro Bitrán, Javier Montiel and Saul Bitrán — in concert Saturday night. Sergio Yazbek

The program includes works by Argentinian musical luminary Alberto Ginastera and Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz, as well as two arrangements of pieces by famed tango master Carlos Gardel. Rounding out the concert is the String Quartet No. 17 (1957), the final work in the form by legendary Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos and Essay No. 1 for Quartet by Francisco Mignone.

The personnel of the Cuarteto has stayed the same except for Saúl Bitrán, the Cuarteto’s first violinist, who joined in 1986 after the group’s original first violinist moved back to Uruguay. He and two other members of the quartet are brothers, the children of amateur musicians. “We grew up playing chamber music at home,” he said, “so it became natural for us.”

The founding musicians knew each other since they were students, and they were playing in two different orchestras in the early ’80s. At first, the quartet members performed together part time and kept their main jobs.

“And then they decided to take this big, scary leap of abandoning the orchestras and dedicating all their time to the quartet,” Bitrán said.

The gamble paid off. The Cuarteto has toured extensively throughout Europe, North America and Asia, and it won Latin Grammys in 2012 and 2016. In addition, it has three times received the Chamber Music America/ASCAP award for adventurous programming.

Kyle MacMillanhas more on Cuarteto Latinoamericano and Saturday’s performance here.

Yesterday, we asked you: What’s something that should be on every Chicagoan’s bucket list?

Here’s what some of you said ...

“Kayaking the Chicago River.” — Anne Surmann Harpe

“Graceland Cemetery at Irving Park and Clark. So many famous Chicago figures with both enormous (Palmer) and remarkably modest (Mies van der Rohe) tombs/ burial sites, great trees (it is also an arboretum) and winding drives to walk or bike. We always take out-of-towners there!” — William Pitsenberger

“Architecture tour by boat on the Chicago River.” — Teri McCarthy

“Ride the South Shore interurban line to Michigan City (Indiana) and back (from Randolph station). It’s sort of a ‘last of its kind’ rail excursion.” — Stacy J Litherland

“Go dance to some good ole house music.” — Yvette Hayes

“Mario’s Lemonade on Taylor street in Little Italy.” — Anthony Baretta

“Riding a bicycle or walking along the Lakefront.” — Rebecca Hite Dodaro Corlew

“A giant Sunday from Margie’s.” — Michael Hassan

“Garfield Park Conservatory. Beautiful, peaceful, surprising, historical, interesting, and a true balm for the soul.” —Leora Dowling

“A burger and beer at the original Billy Goat on lower Michigan Ave.” — Lee Collier

“St Patrick’s Day parade.” —Stephanie Swieca

“Jump in the lake in the middle of August!” — Marco Cervantes

“To go see a Second City improv show.” — Bryan Tillman

“Go see Buckingham Fountain when it is lit.” —Linda Adams-Hayes

“A Cubs game At Wrigley Field.”— Hope Katz

“Seeing Buddy Guy. He is a legend and one of the best guitarists around.” —Erin Eileen

“The Museum of Science and Industry!” — Nancy Turini

“Taking a bike ride on the North Branch Trail.” — Tom Skelton

