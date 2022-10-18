The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Basic income pilot faces overwhelming demand, Lightfoot’s big campaign war chest and more in your Chicago news roundup

By  Matt Moore
   
Cook County Commissioner Deborah Sims discusses Cook County’s guarantee income pilot program during a news conference at the Chicago Cultural Center on May 18, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 44 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low near 32. Tomorrow will be sunny with a high near 48.

Top story

Cook County’s basic income pilot: 184,000+ applicants, just 3,250 spots

Thousands have applied for the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income pilot, which will provide 3,250 residents with $500 a month for two years with no strings attached.

Cook County has received 184,000 applications as of yesterday, according to county officials. The pilot, which is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, is taking applications online, promisepilot.cookcountyil.gov, until 11:59 p.m. Friday.

A majority — 72% — of the people who have applied as of Monday, identified as women, and 64% listed their race as Black. About 24% of applicants identified as Hispanic, and an additional 19% as white, according to Cook County officials. Half of those who have applied indicated they’ve gone to an emergency room within the last year, according to county officials. About 28% of applicants have delayed some form of medical care because of finances, and about 22% don’t have health care insurance.

To apply, individuals must be 18 years old or older and remain within Cook County during the duration of the program. Immigrants, including those who are undocumented, are eligible for the program, according to the county. An individual’s household income must be at or below 250% of the federal poverty level, meaning $33,975 a year for a single person, according to Cook County. For a family of four, the household income must be $69,375 or less.

The online application will ask participants for an email or mobile number to reach them, though people can also provide contact information for a relative, friend or community organization instead. Applicants will also be required to upload a government-issued identification card that includes their photo or a selfie.

Applicants can also — though they’re not initially required to — upload documents to prove their residency and annual income. Selected participants can also provide those documents after the lottery takes place, according to the county.

Our Elvia Malagón has more on the program here.

More news you need

  1. Michael Johnston, the former CEO and president of Schubas Tavern and Lincoln Hall, has pleaded guilty to secretly recording nude images of three women using hidden cameras. He was sentenced to two years of probation and 50 hours of community service, records show.
  2. As states around the nation adopt stricter restrictions on abortion with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, more than half of Illinois voters say abortion should remain legal here. That’s according to a new Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll taking voters’ temperatures ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
  3. We also teamed up with WBEZ to send over a questionnaire to the state’s three gubernatorial nominees: incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey and Libertarian Scott Schluter. Only Pritzker completed the questionnaire — and you can see his answers here.
  4. Provident Hospital will begin accepting ambulance runs again starting tomorrow, following recent renovations to the emergency department. Ambulance services were cut in 2011 as part of a plan to save money, resulting in community members having to arrive on foot or via other transportation methods for emergency care.
  5. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has raised more money than any of her rivals during the third quarter of 2022, ending with $2.94 million in the bank. But she has also spent a great deal of that money at a “burn rate” insiders say could be a problem, our Fran Spielman reports.  
  6. Former parishioners of the now-closed St. Adalbert Church in Pilsen today delayed the removal of a beloved statue housed in the church for decades. The statue was set to be moved to another church, but protestors arrived on site in an attempt to keep the statue at the church. Our Michael Loria has the full story here.
  7. “Mothman,” the creepy, yet much-adored Chicago urban legend, recently made some appearances around the city (or someone was wearing a “Mothman” costume, who’s to say). Our Katelyn Haas breaks down the myth and the recent sightings here.

A bright one

Special Olympics athlete Josh Holley is one step closer to conquering Abbott World Marathon Majors

Growing up, Josh Holley fell in love with baseball, but an operation at 13 that opened his chest to remove a noncancerous mass from his heart and lungs ended his participation in contact sports. In his 23 years, Holley has had 18 operations.

This led him to track and field in high school, where he helped lead his team to a third-place finish in the Indiana track and field state finals during his senior year.

On Oct. 9, Holley, who’s on the autism spectrum, completed his first Chicago Marathon with the Special Olympics Chicago running team, recording a personal record of 2:53:16. It was his seventh marathon.

Special Olympics athlete Joshua Holley finished his seventh marathon last Sunday with a mission to spread the message “Our Ability is STRONGER than our dis-Ability.”

MarathonFoto

But Holley’s goal is far bigger than setting personal records. He’s working on completing the Abbott World Marathon Majors, a series of the six largest and best-known marathons in the world: Tokyo, London, Berlin, Boston, Chicago and New York. In the process, he’s proving “Our ability is STRONGER than our dis-Ability.” The motto, which is boldly displayed across the back of his running uniform, is Holley’s way of bringing awareness to all disabilities.

Holley’s rise to becoming a gifted marathon runner was gradual, his coach Andy Hunnicutt said. His speed was always there, but they had to slowly work up to extended distances. Once he tapped into his distance-running skills, there was no turning them off.

A three-hour marathon has now become Holley’s benchmark, and he has beaten it twice.

“The feeling I get as a runner drives my passion,” Holley said. “Also, I’m a very competitive person. I like winning.”

Annie Costabilehas more from Holley and his journey here.

From the press box

Your daily question☕

What’s a Chicago-related urban legend or myth you grew up hearing about?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: What is Chicago’s greatest gift to the world?

Here’s what some of you said ...

“Chicago style hot dogs, Stepping, Footwork, Deep house music, and pizza!” — Gregg R. McClure Sr.

“The first all steel framed skyscraper built in 1890.” — Kathy Dunlop Bierwirth

“House Music! It has changed the music culture worldwide while changing — and saving — individual lives as well. It most certainly has changed mine.” —David T. Boyd

“The Chicago Hot Dog. Unapologetic in its gaudiness yet created out of necessity during the Great Depression, it’s very symbolic of the city’s spirit. When times are tough we’re still out here setting trends.” —Andrew Malort

“Chicago has a rich history of labor activism that brought about incredible changes at the turn of the last century. I’m not sure about a gift to the world, but definitely a gift to the country. Also the Ferris wheel and brownies 😁” — Cheryl Wisniewski

“The beginnings of the labor movement. From Haymarket to the Memorial Day Massacre, Chicago has been at the forefront in the battle for worker’s rights.” — Paul Fedrick

“Architecture more specifically the Chicago School of Architecture.” — Peter Tsiolis

Sorry, but I’ve gotta say two: Harold Washington and Garrett Popcorn.” —Michael Brody

“Architecture. I know several architects and know of several more who came to Chicago because of its architectural know-how and beauty.” — Craig Barner

“The Italian Beef Sandwich.” — C.W. Meade

“Its people 🙌🏽” — Lauren Edwards Fox

“Timeless TV personalities. Oprah and Dave Garroway started in Chicago TV. The best Bozo, Bob Bell. The modern day Svengoolie, and the original Sven, Jerry G. Bishop.” — Robert Kristelli

“The people. No matter where you are from in Chicago, even those in the burbs, WE work hard, We play hard and will FIGHT hard for each other. We can deal with anything: wins and losses and we overcome any weather. Chicago people know who are from Chicago anywhere you go. It's the pride of being from here. It's home.” — Shannon Vargas

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.Got a story you think we missed?Email us here.

