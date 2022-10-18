Basic income pilot faces overwhelming demand, Lightfoot’s big campaign war chest and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Thousands have applied for the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income pilot, which will provide 3,250 residents with $500 a month for two years with no strings attached.

Cook County has received 184,000 applications as of yesterday, according to county officials. The pilot, which is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, is taking applications online, promisepilot.cookcountyil.gov, until 11:59 p.m. Friday.

A majority — 72% — of the people who have applied as of Monday, identified as women, and 64% listed their race as Black. About 24% of applicants identified as Hispanic, and an additional 19% as white, according to Cook County officials. Half of those who have applied indicated they’ve gone to an emergency room within the last year, according to county officials. About 28% of applicants have delayed some form of medical care because of finances, and about 22% don’t have health care insurance.

To apply, individuals must be 18 years old or older and remain within Cook County during the duration of the program. Immigrants, including those who are undocumented, are eligible for the program, according to the county. An individual’s household income must be at or below 250% of the federal poverty level, meaning $33,975 a year for a single person, according to Cook County. For a family of four, the household income must be $69,375 or less.

The online application will ask participants for an email or mobile number to reach them, though people can also provide contact information for a relative, friend or community organization instead. Applicants will also be required to upload a government-issued identification card that includes their photo or a selfie.

Applicants can also — though they’re not initially required to — upload documents to prove their residency and annual income. Selected participants can also provide those documents after the lottery takes place, according to the county.

Our Elvia Malagón has more on the program here.

Special Olympics athlete Josh Holley is one step closer to conquering Abbott World Marathon Majors

Growing up, Josh Holley fell in love with baseball, but an operation at 13 that opened his chest to remove a noncancerous mass from his heart and lungs ended his participation in contact sports. In his 23 years, Holley has had 18 operations.

This led him to track and field in high school, where he helped lead his team to a third-place finish in the Indiana track and field state finals during his senior year.

On Oct. 9, Holley, who’s on the autism spectrum, completed his first Chicago Marathon with the Special Olympics Chicago running team, recording a personal record of 2:53:16. It was his seventh marathon.

Special Olympics athlete Joshua Holley finished his seventh marathon last Sunday with a mission to spread the message “Our Ability is STRONGER than our dis-Ability.” MarathonFoto

But Holley’s goal is far bigger than setting personal records. He’s working on completing the Abbott World Marathon Majors, a series of the six largest and best-known marathons in the world: Tokyo, London, Berlin, Boston, Chicago and New York. In the process, he’s proving “Our ability is STRONGER than our dis-Ability.” The motto, which is boldly displayed across the back of his running uniform, is Holley’s way of bringing awareness to all disabilities.

Holley’s rise to becoming a gifted marathon runner was gradual, his coach Andy Hunnicutt said. His speed was always there, but they had to slowly work up to extended distances. Once he tapped into his distance-running skills, there was no turning them off.

A three-hour marathon has now become Holley’s benchmark, and he has beaten it twice.

“The feeling I get as a runner drives my passion,” Holley said. “Also, I’m a very competitive person. I like winning.”

Annie Costabilehas more from Holley and his journey here.

Yesterday, we asked you: What is Chicago’s greatest gift to the world?

Here’s what some of you said ...

“Chicago style hot dogs, Stepping, Footwork, Deep house music, and pizza!” — Gregg R. McClure Sr.

“The first all steel framed skyscraper built in 1890.” — Kathy Dunlop Bierwirth

“House Music! It has changed the music culture worldwide while changing — and saving — individual lives as well. It most certainly has changed mine.” —David T. Boyd

“The Chicago Hot Dog. Unapologetic in its gaudiness yet created out of necessity during the Great Depression, it’s very symbolic of the city’s spirit. When times are tough we’re still out here setting trends.” —Andrew Malort

“Chicago has a rich history of labor activism that brought about incredible changes at the turn of the last century. I’m not sure about a gift to the world, but definitely a gift to the country. Also the Ferris wheel and brownies 😁” — Cheryl Wisniewski

“The beginnings of the labor movement. From Haymarket to the Memorial Day Massacre, Chicago has been at the forefront in the battle for worker’s rights.” — Paul Fedrick

“Architecture more specifically the Chicago School of Architecture.” — Peter Tsiolis

“Sorry, but I’ve gotta say two: Harold Washington and Garrett Popcorn.” —Michael Brody

“Architecture. I know several architects and know of several more who came to Chicago because of its architectural know-how and beauty.” — Craig Barner

“The Italian Beef Sandwich.” — C.W. Meade

“Its people 🙌🏽” — Lauren Edwards Fox

“Timeless TV personalities. Oprah and Dave Garroway started in Chicago TV. The best Bozo, Bob Bell. The modern day Svengoolie, and the original Sven, Jerry G. Bishop.” — Robert Kristelli

“The people. No matter where you are from in Chicago, even those in the burbs, WE work hard, We play hard and will FIGHT hard for each other. We can deal with anything: wins and losses and we overcome any weather. Chicago people know who are from Chicago anywhere you go. It's the pride of being from here. It's home.” — Shannon Vargas

