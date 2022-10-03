Mayor makes case for 2023 city budget, Argyle Street voters’ top issues and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Top story

Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged the City Council today to “be bold with me ... to continue to right historic wrongs” that have created two Chicagos: one for the haves, the other for the have-nots.

“Neglect is not only morally wrong. It is also fiscally foolish. ... We have all been carrying a heavy burden for our decades of neglect, whether we acknowledge it or not. It shows up in the billions that we have spent on policing and incarceration. ... It shows up in the trauma that shrouds too many of our homes and neighborhoods,” Lightfoot told alderpersons.

“What I have asked this body to do over three prior years and now again today ... is to be bold with me. To continue to right historic wrongs so that all of our residents who call this beloved city home will benefit and be able to fulfill their God-given potential.”

Delivering the 2023 budget address that will serve as her re-election platform, Lightfoot called for a laundry list of new and continued investments intended to ease the intransigent problems of violence, homelessness and poverty.

Still flush with cash from the $1.9 billion avalanche of federal coronavirus relief funds, Lightfoot’s proposed $16.4 billion budget features several new investments, including $100 million for public safety and $242 million to launch what the mayor calls a “new pension fund policy of pre-paying future pension obligations.”

Fran Spielman has more on Lightfoot’s budget proposal here.

More news you need

A bright one

Khalil has known that he wanted to be a police officer his whole life.

On Sunday, the Chicago Police Department and Make-A-Wish Illinois fulfilled the 4-year-old’s dream by making him an honorary officer.

Khalil, who was diagnosed at birth with sickle cell disease, spent the day making the rounds at the department, visiting the SWAT team, bomb squad, equestrian unit, canine team and even going out on the lake.

Afterward, the department held a closing ceremony, complete with bagpipers, at the CPD academy, where Khalil was presented with a special certificate and small badge. His parents and siblings looked on as he was honored by CPD officials.

Khalil was made an honorary police officer at a special ceremony Oct. 2, 2022, at the Chicago police academy. Emmanuel Camarillo/Sun-Times

“What an honor for me, to have an opportunity to see our youth, to provide a wish, to work with a great organization like Make-A-Wish and to honor Khalil,” CPD Chief Ernest Cato said. “I want to tell you I’m very proud of you,” Cato said. I’m proud of what you’ve already decided to do at such a young age.”

Officials with the Fire Department also surprised Khalil with another certificate, making him an honorary CFD member.

But Khalil’s favorite part of the day was when he got a police escort from his home, his family said.

Read the full story here.

From the press box

On Friday, we asked you: How do you maintain a work-life balance? Here’s what some of you said...

“A large part is the ability to work from home.” — Ilya Samovskiy

“By finding things I really enjoy doing in my off-hours and looking forward to them. Whether that’s writing theater reviews or a monthly column for our weekly paper, taking part in a Toastmasters club, acting on stage in community theater productions, or co-hosting a podcast - all of them make me a more well-rounded person.” — Paul Lockwood

“Being organized.” — Cindy Mae Cata-Wilder

“No work emails, no work messages, no work calls, no work anything on my personal phone.” — Ed Schaefer

“Wait, we’re supposed to have a work/life balance?” — Alan Lopez

