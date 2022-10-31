Gov. Pritzker’s ex-tollway chairman accused of steering contracts, Bears trade Roquan Smith and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Not long after taking office in 2019, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that restructured the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority, promising “transparency and accountability” and declaring: “Our new leadership will uphold the highest ethical standards, deliver the value to taxpayers and serve Illinoisans in every corner of our state.”

A new lawsuit filed by two former high-ranking tollway officials paints a different picture of the state agency under Pritzker’s chosen team, accusing now-former board chairman Will Evans of trying to steer contracts to favored firms and engaging in patronage hiring.

“After an initial honeymoon phase, beginning in late 2020 and continuing throughout 2021, Evans, with the help of the tollway’s new general counsel, Kathleen Pasulka-Brown, began trying to exert enormous control over the operations of the tollway and in doing so violated several state laws and tollway policies,” according to the lawsuit, filed in DuPage County by Kimberly Ross and Dionna Brookens.

“Some leaders within the tollway allowed this to happen while others, including plaintiffs” and the agency’s top administrator, then-executive director Jose Alvarez, “tried to stop him.”

Ross and Brookens say in the suit that they were fired in retaliation for doing that and that Pasulka-Brown took the unusual step of sending the Illinois State Police to Brookens’ home “to collect her tollway property.”

Evans, a former People’s Gas executive who resigned his tollway post in February following a power struggle with Alvarez, among other controversies, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Pritzker appointed Evans and Alvarez to the tollway in 2019 after signing legislation, backed by then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, he said would reform the agency. Alvarez resigned last March.

Pasulka-Brown, who was appointed to the tollway post in 2019 by Attorney General Kwame Raoul with the consent of Evans, declined to comment.

A lawyer for Ross and Brookens says “neither I nor my clients will be commenting” on the suit, which names the tollway, Evans and Pasulka-Brown as defendants.

A Pritzker spokeswoman said last Friday: “The administration doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation and had not seen the lawsuit until yesterday. We take all allegations of wrongdoing seriously and would not tolerate any violations of state law. . . . The governor is committed to ensuring that the tollway operates effectively and ethically.”

Robert Herguth has more on the accusations facing Evans here.

A bright one

David Barthwell isn’t afraid to try his hand at big things.

He dreamed up Wakandacon, a convention dedicated to all things “Black Panther” that was held at McCormick Place in 2018 and 2019. He’s looking to resurrect the costumed spectacle next year at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk.

But the experience of bringing Wakanda to Chicago left him wanting to create a new world of his own.

So the Oak Park and River Forest High School grad teamed up with a classmate from Yale University to form a gaming company and create a vivid science fictiontale he hopes will capture the imaginations of gamers when it’s released in 2023.

His college friend is Kevin Lin, a co-founder of the streaming platform Twitch and a good guy to know in order to raise an initial round of $24 million from tech investors.

David Barthwell is designing a futuristic computer game titled “Twilight Shift.” Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

“I learned a lot from Wakandacon, meeting people and seeing how people came together to celebrate a Black superhero and all the energy that surrounded that. And I started thinking about telling stories that don’t get told much and how, hopefully, I could someday create a story world that stands alongside that and give back the way ‘Black Panther’ did,” Barthwell said.

Their company is Metatheory, and the game they’re forging is called Twilight Shift. The intricate characters are navigating a futuristic resource-depleted Earth and a mysterious alien spaceship that’s appeared above a city in central Africa. The city will largely resemble Chicago.

The company has 60 employees around the globe who collaborate in a mostly work-from-home model. But they have office space, too.

“The hope is to make really immersive, vivid worlds that fans can occupy, they can learn the lore, play and really deeply feel and see themselves reflected in that world,” said Barthwell, 40.

Our Mitch Dudek has more from his interview with Barthwell here.

From the press box

“The clown costume my mother made. It fit over my winter coat.” — Linda Jena Fisher

“The year our dad made robots from paper grocery bags, for me and my brother.” — Kathey Koziol

“I went to a work Halloween party as a flush toilet. Wish I had a picture of it. I tied a toilet seat around my waist so when I sat down the seat was in my lap. I wore a white box on my upper body (the tank) and added a flush handle to the side, and on top, I glued a roll of toilet paper and a men’s magazine. Won first prize. I almost forgot, I taped the sound of a flushing toilet and played it periodically from a small tape player I had.” — David Wiegers

“When pregnant with my first daughter I made costumes for my husband and me. He was the bumblebee bee and I was the flower. We won a prize for originality.”— Harriet Meaders

“I wore a FedEx Ground sweatshirt and ball cap to my job at UPS. That’s the logistics industry equivalent of wearing a Chicago Bears sweatshirt to a Green Bay Packers Super Bowl celebration parade.” — Dennis Fritz

“As a child, Little Red Riding Hood costume my mother made. As an adult, Wonder Woman.” — Janice Gehrman

“McDonald’s milkshake with a big yellow straw.” — Elaine Hannigan

“John Belushi winning the Decathlon while smoking and eating little chocolate donuts.”—Jim O’Connor

“Pinhead from Hellraiser. I won 500 bucks for best costume in 1993.” — Michael Belsky

“Sailor/ballerina. Sailor on top/ballerina on the bottom.” — Robin Randall

“Tin Man, when I silver duct tapped my face and almost took my skin off when removing.” —Mary V. Czarnik

“Humpty Dumpty made out of chicken wire and newspaper.”— Denise Jackson

