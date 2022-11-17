Skokie woman mourned after fatal crash with US Capitol rioter, Quinn skips mayor’s race and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Top story

Lauren Wegner sat down on the couch a few Sundays ago, dressed in a Green Bay Packers jersey, hat and socks, and she told her parents that she was “so happy” she’d come home to Skokie.

The 35-year-old who had once attended Niles West High School and loved animals — and the Packers — told her parents she was in “such a good place right now.” Then, to her father who had urged her to come home from North Carolina, she also said, “Thanks, Dad.”

“Boy, that meant so much to me,” Bill Wegner said yesterday. “That she was happy.”

A few days later, Lauren Wegner left to visit friends in St. Louis. But her parents, Bill and Evelyn, said they never got the usual text message from their daughter assuring them that she had arrived safely. Instead, they heard from the Illinois State Police, who told them Lauren had been killed in a crash downstate on Interstate 55, which occurred just after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Now, a Sangamon County grand jury has charged Shane Jason Woods, 44, of Auburn with Wegner’s first-degree murder. Court records filed by Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright allege that Woods drove northbound into the southbound lanes of the interstate with the intention of running into a semitruck, and that he made suicidal comments to a police officer.

Bill Wegner described his daughter as “a ray of sunshine” who “could light up a room walking in.” She’s also survived by a brother, Christopher. She played volleyball in high school and more recently worked as a bartender at Morrison Roadhouse in Niles. Her father said he always called her his “bestest gurl.”

In a phone call with the Chicago Sun-Times, Bill Wegner acknowledged that the murder charge filed against Woods “takes a little load off your mind.”

But in the background, Evelyn Wegner could also be heard saying, “We were crying tears of joy.”

The crash that killed Lauren Wegner also seriously injured two others. Afterward, Woods’ blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.177%, or more than twice the legal limit, records show. Woods is also charged with aggravated driving under the influence and aggravated fleeing.

Woods is one of 33 known Illinois residents charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. He pleaded guilty in September to committing assault on the U.S. Capitol grounds and assaulting and resisting a federal officer. He admitted then that he rammed into an officer who had already been sprayed by a chemical irritant, and that he knocked a cameraman to the ground with a “blindside shoulder-tackle.”

Jon Seidel has more on this tragic story here.

More news you need

A bright one

From the roar of a lion to the roar of a crowd.

The folks at the Lincoln Park Zoo who were behind the creation of a new cutting-edge lion habitat were honored yesterday with a Chicago Innovation Award.

“To be receiving an award alongside other winners like startup companies and other for-profit companies, this feels like just a great recognition for the Lincoln Park Zoo,” said Maureen Leahy, who works as vice president of animal care and horticulture and helped design the Pepper Family Wildlife Center’s lion exhibit.

The exhibit, which opened in the fall of 2021, features temperature-regulated rock formations, zip lines and pulleys that deliver meals in a way that allows for stalking and hunting behavior, climbable trees that were sustainably harvested and an enclosure that allows visitors a nearly nose-to-nose experience.

The Lincoln Park Zoo’s new lion habitat opened in the fall of 2021 and has been feted for its state-of-the-art design. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

The award honors the zoo’s “state-of-the-art, data-driven lion habitat enhanced for natural wildlife behaviors and improved customer engagement.”

Staff at Lincoln Park Zoo developed an app called “ZooMonitor” that allows volunteers to chart animal behavior by observing and entering data into a tablet that’s used to analyze trends and preferences.

“Compared to the previous habitat, the space use is just amazing,” Leahy said. “They are using every nook and cranny and feature, which is an incredibly wonderful feeling.”

In all, 20 programs and products were recognized by Chicago Innovation, a group that seeks to empower the Chicago innovation ecosystem by educating, connecting and celebrating innovators.

Mitch Dudek has more on the zoo and the full list of winners here.

From the press box

Your daily question☕

What tips do you have for someone riding CTA for the first time?

Yesterday we asked you: What is Chicago's unofficial pastime?

Yesterday we asked you: What is Chicago’s unofficial pastime?

Here’s what some of you said...

“Skating Babbbby!” — Samantha Vendredi Lee

“Drinking and watching our teams.” — Barb Frenzel

“Chicago’s unofficial pastime? Complaining about the weather — whether it’s too cold, too hot, too snowy, too rainy, too windy - rare are the days that we’re not ‘hot under the collar’ about Mother Nature.” — Paul Lockwood

“16 inch softball.” — Stanley Williams

“Sitting on the front porch. I miss that so much. Lived on Addison Street. Miss watching the traffic and people.” — Dennis Nowak

“Chilling at the lake. Listening to house music. Barbecuing winter, spring, summer or fall.” — Terri Michelle

“Snag fishing.” — Phillip Anderson

“Road construction.” — W.A. Johnson

“Beefing about everything. What side is the best? What pizza is the best? What Italian beef is the best?” — Deborah Wynne

“Bar culture.” — Marianne Quandt

“Judging people when they try to parallel park.” — Karen French

