Why plans to connect big grocers and small farmers haven’t worked, inflation’s impact on local restaurants and more in your Chicago news roundup

Nine years ago, the woman- and Black-owned Urban Growers Collective secured a great deal selling produce from a Bridgeport farm to Walgreens.

At the time, the Deerfield-based drugstore giant was at the vanguard of stores touting expanded fresh food, fruits and vegetable offerings, particularly in neighborhoods considered food deserts — without much access to supermarkets. The Austin, Texas-based retailer Whole Foods used that playbook, too. It touted buying from small, Midwest farms when it opened a store six years ago in Englewood. Even Walmart crowed about locally grown cantaloupes and corn when it opened a supercenter in Austin.

The idea behind all of these efforts was to boost availability of healthy, local produce in neighborhoods where it was scarce while supporting the region’s agricultural ecosystem. Now, the Whole Foods in Englewood has closed, and there’s little sign of local produce at Walgreens and Walmart stores.

So why have such ambitious plans to connect big grocers to small farmers withered, and what happened to the farms?

Walgreens’ partnership with the Urban Growers Collective and other local farms ended after 15 months because it turned out to be too expensive to weave small agricultural operations into a massive supply chain.

The drive to grow produce at a volume required to sell to big stores, in many cases, left local farmers in the lurch because they were unable to scale up quickly enough to meet demand. And, although people love farmers’ markets, value and efficiency seem to dominate their thinking when they go to a grocery store.

“The more the grocery industry shifts to buy online and delivery, the less likely the consumer will be interested in the origin of those products,” said Steve Tracey, executive director of Penn State University’s Center for Supply Chain Research.

WBEZ’s Sandra Guy has more on the supermarket-local farmers relationship here.

Just about everyone has a certain dish or dessert they associate with the holidays, one that can feel like home or take you back to celebrations of past holidays one bite at a time.

For our “Holiday dining at home” series, we caught up with chef Bill Kim, of urbanbelly (1542 N. Damen Ave.) and The Table at Crate (35 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook), and asked him about the holiday recipe that feels like home for him.

For Kim, it’s Tteok Guk with Mandu, or Korean rice cake soup with simmered dumplings.

“Korean rice cake soup is my favorite thing — really a childhood memory for me,” Kim told the Sun-Times. “The dish is something that’s eaten as a celebration when you’re a kid in Korea.”

Chef Bill Kim is photographed at urbanbelly in Wicker Park. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

It’s also a soup you can have on New Year’s to bring you good luck into the next year, Kim said.

“I still ask my mom to make it for me every year because I love it so much,” Kim said. “It’s something that we connect with and it reminds me of how I grew up as a child.”

Ingredients include 8 oz of store-bought raw Korean BBQ Beef (Bulgogi), 5 cups low-sodium beef broth, 1 cup cold water, 1 tbsp chopped garlic, 10 pieces store-bought beef dumplings, 2 cups sliced fresh rice cakes and 1⁄2 cup scallion, chopped.

Chef Kim tells you how to put it all together to create this delicious dish here.

Yesterday we asked you: What tips do you have for someone riding CTA for the first time?

Here’s what some of you said...

“Have your fare ready. Be patient.” — Rick Cotton

“If you’ve been at your bus stop for over 30 minutes, there’s probably been a route change.” — Elle Qohen

“Sit by the door and/or behind the driver.” — Crystal Harris

“Look before you sit.” — Laura Kotelman

“Don’t fall asleep you end up downtown or in suburbs!” — Gerardo Valadez

“Take a look at a map before you go! It’s extremely helpful to make sure you don’t miss your stop.” — Matthew Verive

“Unfortunately — keep a can of mace with you. Don’t wear jewelry/fur coat/purse/backpack/be on the phone or have headphones on. Stay in the middle of the platform. If you can, travel in packs. Above all, keep your eyes and ears open.” — Pamela Howard

“Leave early, plan your route ahead of time plus know an alternate since sometimes things can happen and they do happen.” — Jenn Krause

“Stay off your phone. If you are listening to music, have one earphone playing.” — Brian Johnson

“Plan on extra time because trains and buses regularly run late despite what your app says. Also, don’t get too involved on your phone and miss your stop — said with experience.” — Howard Moore

“Ask questions. It can be extremely confusing, especially transferring from one el to subway and back to the el. Not to mention, obtaining and using Ventra cards which is also confusing. Most people are happy to help, or so I’ve found.” — Rose Panieri

“Buy a Ventra card.” — Andrew Zwick

“Take a seat if possible. Do not block doorways or aisles. Keep your feet off the furniture. Pay attention to where you are and where you are going. Enjoy the ride it is different and special.” — Patricia McDonald

“Get the Ventra App so that you can track times, see what stops are ahead of you, and see what alternate busses/routes are available, if the bus you chose just disappears.” — Cheryl Franciszkiewicz

“Relax and view spectacular sites, architecture and stunning skies — people watch, enjoy!” — Georgianne Myra Gooday

