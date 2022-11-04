Ex-dealers say McDonald’s was the business model, students sue Loyola for ‘mishandled’ sex misconduct claims and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Top story

The twin brothers who authorities say were the most prolific drug dealers in Chicago history — and, after being caught, helped bring down Sinaloa cartel drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera — say they learned some of their management skills while cooking french fries and working the drive-thru at a McDonald’s.

In new interviews, Pedro Flores and Margarito Flores say they were 17 when they decided to work at the burger chain’s restaurant at 26th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Little Village.

The Golden Arches gave the brothers a basic education in running a business, everything from having a consistent product to being prepared to absorb a financial loss, they say in the new podcast “Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down A Drug Lord,” offering a rare inside look at the drug trade.

The twins say they got their first lessons about running a drug business from their father in the late 1980s after he finished serving prison time for arranging a heroin deal at the same McDonald’s in Little Village.

The brothers say they were just 7 when they accompanied him on road trips to buy marijuana in Mexico. They learned to compress the marijuana to transport it to Chicago, spraying Coca-Cola on the leaves to make them stick together, according to the podcast, and learned about crossing the border, which routes to take and how to avoid the attention of customs agents. Their father moved to Mexico, and their older brother Armando Flores, a drug dealer, became their father figure, making them help around the house, attend a Catholic school and come home before the city’s evening curfew. But Armando Flores went to prison on a 1998 drug charge, and the twins were on their own.

The brothers made their first drug deal at the McDonald’s at 26th and Kedzie, not far from their home, according to the podcast. By 17, they say, they were selling a lot of cocaine, sitting on $1 million in profits and needed to create a system “where you can’t mess it up.” For them, McDonald’s was the model.

The podcast doesn’t always identify which brother is speaking, but one is heard saying, “I was learning the business part at McDonald’s. I’m learning to do fries. I’m learning to grill. I washed the dishes. I did the drive-thru. I did the front.

“It was a great experience for the both of us, I think.”

Frank Mainhas more context on the Flores brothers’ recent comments here.

More news you need

A bright one

Vesna Glisovic of Morton Grove is sending the City of Chicago a very special holiday greeting this year.

A 55-foot-tall Colorado blue spruce that stood on the front lawn of her family’s home for many decades has been selected to be this year’s official city Christmas tree, it was announced this morning. The tree, selected from nearly 80 entries in the city’s annual Christmas tree hunt, will be making its new home in Millennium Park for the holiday season.

Vesna and her husband, Mike, both from Serbia, moved into their Morton Grove home in 1990 and found the young spruce tree — barely taller than her husband at the time — to be a perfect component of their landscape, especially during the holidays.

“We would decorate it with Christmas lights every year,” she said. “But then it just grew so tall that we couldn’t decorate it anymore.”

This 55-foot Colorado blue spruce from the Glisovic family of Morton Grove will make its way to downtown Chicago where it will become the city’s official Christmas tree in Millennium Park. Courtesy of the Glisovic Family

The tree was beloved by the family nonetheless, as it became the “beautiful backdrop” for many of their celebrations.

“We would take pictures on holidays and for graduations, in front of it, and when our son got married in the middle of December, he and his wife came here to take their photos, opening a bottle of champagne right in front of it, to celebrate the day. So we have just loved the tree,” Glisovic said.

Glisovic said she had thought of entering the tree contest for several years but never did. This year she decided it was time as it was becoming apparent the tree was in its twilight years and would need to come down anyway.

“I’m so happy to share our tree with the world, and be part of this tradition,” Glisovic said.

Miriam Di Nunziohas more with the Glisovic family and the origins of this year’s tree here.

From the press box

Your daily question☕

Yesterday, we asked you: What’s something every Chicagoan can agree on?

Here’s what some of you said...

“Every Chicagoan can agree that our winters are frigid, our summers are broiling and when we are alone we put ketchup on our hot dogs.” — Gene Tenner

“Summer in Chicago us the reason we put up with Winter in Chicago.” —Howard Moore

“Alleys are better than no alleys (like New York).” — Sean Nightingale

“The skyline is the best!” — Reni Blue Spruce

“Our baseball teams will disappoint us nine times out of 10 but we still can’t help but love them.” — Christopher B. Alexandrov

“Italian Beef is the King of all sandwiches in the United States.” — Niz Mike

“Good house music.” — Maurice Moore

“It will always be the Sears Tower!” — Jose Lozano

“Our pizza is the best.” — Amit Bhambri

“Lake Michigan is beautiful!” — Joe Flynn

“Don’t swim in the river.” —Giannis Michaels

“Mustard is the only answer.” — Kurtis Arndt

