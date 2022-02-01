Afternoon Edition: Feb. 1, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be cloudy with a high near 47 degrees and rain likely. Tonight will be snowy with a low around 18 degrees. A winter storm warning will be in effect from 8 p.m. tonight to 6 p.m. tomorrow, with accumulation of 5 to 11 inches expected, the National Weather Service says. Along with snow, tomorrow is also expected to see a high around 24 degrees and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Emma Apayart’s father always told her the U.S. was the “land of honey.” Now, the honey tastes a little sweeter.

Apayart moved from the Philippines to the U.S. 10 years ago at the encouragement of her father. Yesterday, she stood in a crowd of hundreds at the Auditorium Theatre to take the Oath of Allegiance to the United States, officially becoming citizens.

“I’m very happy I’m an American citizen, finally!” said Apayart, 28. “I’m very grateful. … America is the land of honey, like my dad said. I still believe in that.”

In all, 472 new citizens were welcomed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker at the naturalization ceremony — the first held in the theater, a National Historic Landmark, at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr.

The newly naturalized citizens were from 82 home countries, with India, Mexico, Pakistan and the Philippines among those most represented, according to Julie Hodek, public information officer for the U.S. District Court.

Most of the new citizens waited years, even decades, for this day.

Mosha Kakonge, 38, originally from Uganda, became a citizen Monday after living in Chicago for five years.

“I’m so happy. This is a big day for my life in the United States,” Kakonge, said. “I cannot show you, but my heart is so happy.”

Kakonge, who left family behind in Uganda, said he hopes his journey will show others at home that American citizenship is possible: “Maybe now, my family will come,” he said.

Josephine Stratman has more from the ceremony here.

There are aspects of the life of South Loop resident Alexey Galda that read a bit like a superhero backstory.

Mild-mannered theoretical physicist. Grew up in Siberia. Educated in Moscow and England. Regularly dons a blue wingsuit to jump out of airplanes at speeds north of 200 mph.

Galda, 35, is a competitive wingsuit flyer. He’s stood on podiums with the world’s best. But it’s not something you’d necessarily know, even if you knew Galda.

“I don’t really advertise it that much. If people ask me, I am happy to chat and encourage people to do their first skydive. But it’s not something I bring up. It’s a separate life that I live. My main job is that I am a scientist and that’s who I am. My second life is in the wingsuit,” he said.

He is one of only about 200 people who compete internationally in the sport.

Galda was a kitesurfer and paraglider before getting into skydiving about 10 years ago. He got 200 jumps under his belt — a prerequisite for being allowed in a wingsuit — and never looked back.

Mitch Dudek has more on Galda here.

