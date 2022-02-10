Afternoon Edition: Feb. 10, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Afternoon Edition Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. Subscribe

This afternoon will be cloudy with a high near 31 degrees. Tonight will be breezy with some rain and snow and a low around 28 degrees. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees and a chance of rain and snow.

Top story

When Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson got a statement in the mail in 2018 that said he owed $269,000 to the shuttered Washington Federal Bank for Savings, he dialed up a customer-service line.

He answered all the classic security questions. Then he insisted he had only borrowed $100,000 from the bank and called the situation “completely bizarre.”

“I’m very perplexed,” Thompson said. “This is a significantly higher and much more than — remotely of what we were talking about.”

He added, “And I dispute that.”

Those comments by Thompson in a Feb. 23, 2018, call to Planet Home Lending are the basis for the first count in his April 2021 indictment — alleging he lied about how much he owed Washington Federal — and jurors heard a recording of it today as Thompson’s federal tax trial continued at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

The evidence came in as the trial appears to be nearing its end. Lawyers in the case have predicted they will give closing arguments Monday. Prosecutors said they have just a few witnesses left to call, including former Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. contractors Daniel Newell and John Holly.

Thompson spoke to them on March 1, 2018, records show. During that conversation, Thompson allegedly said he had only borrowed $110,000 from Washington Federal for home improvement. That’s the basis for the second charge alleging Thompson lied about what he owed.

Thompson is also charged with filing false federal income tax returns for the years 2013 through 2017. His attorney insists Thompson didn’t notice improper deductions on his tax returns, and that he forgot how much money he owed when he spoke to regulators.

Jon Seidel and Tim Novak have the latest from the trial here.

More news you need

A bright one

In the 30-plus years that Eddie Vedder has been a part of the rock music pantheon, he’s played a full cast of characters on stage. There’s been the unhinged banshee that made early Lollapalooza appearances look like stunt double tryouts; the eager Cubs fan who got to live out his field of dreams headlining Wrigley Field; and the emotional wild card that flipped the script on “MTV Unplugged.”

Yet, last night at the Auditorium Theatre — the first of two nights in a short run of solo shows — Vedder was simply a singer-songwriter in his element, writes Selena Fragassi in her review of the evening.

The rare appearance sans the members of Pearl Jam served as a sounding board for Vedder’s latest solo material before his new record “Earthling” hits streets tomorrow.

Though the wide-spanning performance on this night was bookended by a curated assortment of covers, Vedder devoted the meaty midsection to previewing nine of the 13 new tracks that show his ever-growing range.

For now, the brief tour jaunt only includes six cities. The idea, Vedder said, came out of working in the studio with his supergroup backing band The Earthlings, who made their debut at his Ohana Festival last September and have been a huge asset on the new material.

The troupe is comprised of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith as well as former RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, The Frames/Swell Season talent Glen Hansard on guitar and vocals, as well as newcomer guitarist Andrew Watt who, up until now, has been a well-known producer for Top 40 pop stars but will soon earn a reputation as a bonafide shredder.

Fragassi has more from her night at the show here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

Who had the best Super Bowl halftime show of all time? Tell us why.

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday we asked you: It’s National Pizza Day so we want to know — who has the best pizza? Chicago or New York?

Here’s what some of you said…

“New York pizza is way too thin and lacks the right amount of ingredients. Chicago pizza thin crust is way crispier with more ingredients and deep dish is a wonderful bonus — but way more calories, so we don’t have it as often but it’s fantastic.” — Louise Basetich Stempora

“New York is the home for pizza in the U.S. and by far is the most authentic outside of Napoli.” — Ralph Tambasco

“I don’t even understand NY pizza. Nothing makes me happier than being in my hometown and eating Salerno’s sausage pizza cut in squares.” — Christine Marasco

“I have had both and I prefer Chicago’s pizza. And it also needs to be stated that Chicagoans don’t all eat deep dish. We prefer thin sliced!” — Steve Kelly

“This is like asking whether the lion — Chicago — or the mouse — the other city — is more fearsome. Chicago rules pizza because of its innovation, love for and heritage in the food.” — Craig Barner

“NY pizza is greasy as hell. Chicago hands down.” — Larry Evans

“Chicago! Delicious sausage. Thin crust. Mushrooms. Peppers. Just the right amount of sauce and cheese. It’s perfect!” — Jackie Flinchum

“Chicago, of course. Pizza isn’t meant to be folded.” — Pamala Evans

“Can we just accept that different cities have different types of pizza that different people like for different reasons? Except for Detroit-style pizza — that’s just wrong.” — Cheryl Wisniewski

Thanks for reading the Chicago Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Sign up here to get the Afternoon Edition in your inbox every day.