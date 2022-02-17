Afternoon Edition: Feb. 17, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Afternoon Edition Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. Subscribe

This afternoon will bring snow, heavy at times, with a high near 30 degrees. There will be more snow tonight, mainly before 9 p.m., with a low around 11 and up to four inches of total accumulation by the end of the storm. Tomorrow will be sunny with a high near 31.

Top story

A federal judge today declined to toss federal charges against four members of ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan’s inner circle, rejecting arguments in a key ruling seven months ahead of a scheduled trial.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber announced his decision in a 25-page opinion that nevertheless required the feds to identify false statements made amid an alleged eight-year scheme prosecutors say was designed to curry favor with Madigan.

Charged in the 50-page November 2020 indictment were Madigan confidant Michael McClain, ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, ex-top ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and Jay Doherty, the former president of the City Club. The four were accused of arranging for Madigan’s associates and allies to get jobs, contracts and money in order to influence Madigan as key legislation worked its way through Springfield.

Madigan has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing. The scandal ended his record-setting tenure as Illinois House speaker, though, and he has repeatedly been referred to in charging documents as “Public Official A.”

Doherty asked Leinenweber in May 2021 to toss part of the indictment, calling the prosecution “shaky at best.” His lawyer questioned if the grand jury that handed it up considered whether the jobs at issue were “bona fide” or in the “usual course of business.”

Attorney Gabrielle Sansonetti wrote that one of the federal laws Doherty was accused of violating “prohibits any prosecution where the object of the bribe is a bona fide job in the usual course of business.”

But Leinenweber wrote today that the group allegedly “offered, or intended to offer, financial incentives as a bribe to a public official to influence state laws governing the public corporation that employed them.”

Jon Seidel has more on the judge’s ruling here.

More news you need

A bright one

The dog days of winter are upon us — that time of the year where our spirits can dim, to say the least.

Offering a brief respite from the turmoil is Chicago’s theater scene, which boasts a stacked lineup of shows you can catch in the week ahead.

Here are some current and upcoming options to inspire and get you through.

“Ruined”

Invictus Theatre presents Lynn Nottage’s “Ruined,” a drama first commissioned by the Goodman Theatre in 2008 that would go on to win a Pulitzer Prize. It’s the story of women caught in the civil war in the Democratic Republic of Congo who find a kind of refuge with Mama Nadi (Tekeisha Yelton Hunter), a brothel owner who takes victims of sexual violence under her wing, profiting from them but also safeguarding them. Ebby Offord directs. From Feb. 17-March 20 at Reginald Vaughn Theatre, 1106 W. Thorndale. Tickets: $30. Visit invictustheatreco.com.

“Come from Away”

Irene Sankoff and David Hein’s Tony Award-winning musical “Come from Away” tells the true story of a small Canadian town (Gander, Newfoundland) that welcomed nearly 7,000 stranded passengers from flights grounded there after the Sept. 11 attack. Directed by Christopher Ashley. From Feb. 22-March 6 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph. Tickets: $35+. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story”

This chronicles the journey of the folk-rock duo via video projection photos and film footage; a live band performs the duo’s classic hits. From Feb. 22-27 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe. Tickets: $21+. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.

Chicago Theatre Week

The League of Chicago Theatres’ Chicago Theatre Week, the annual celebration of the local theater scene, runs Feb. 17-27. A wide array of performing arts groups offer tickets for $30, $15 or less. For a list of participating theaters, visit chicagotheatreweek.com.

Mary Houlihan has a full list of productions as well as upcoming music performances and fun things to do here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

What is getting you through the dog days of winter?

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday we asked you: What’s one now-demolished Chicago building you miss?

Here’s what some of you said…

“Comiskey Park.” — Omar Ramos

“Midway Gardens. I would have loved to have seen it. Also, Comiskey Park and my childhood home in Oak Park.” — Danielle Anastasia Mio Sogno

“Sabatino’s on Irving Park.” — Donna DeMilio

“Prentice Hospital at Northwestern. It was designed by Bertrand Goldberg (best known for Marina City)!” — Emily Ralph

“Does Riverview Park count? Closed over 10 years before I was born but I’d give anything to experience it for just one day.” — Cheryl Wisniewski

“The International Amphitheater. Concerts and AWA wrestling!” — Todd Schiltz

“The church off the expressway on 55th. I used to visit my godmother when I was a little girl, and once I saw that church getting off the expressway, I was all smiles. It was my landmark.” — Shanee MsEspn Hayes

“The Garrick Theater (AKA the Schiller Building) on Randolph Street. I never even saw it with my eyes, just photos. It was beautiful.” — Craig Barner

“660 W. Division—Cabrini Green. Glad we made it out, but all my childhood memories are from there.” — Jadae Harmon

“The Edgewater Beach Hotel. Such an iconic building.” — Karen Gnagni Garbe

“The Sun-Times building on Wabash—especially walking past it on the way to/from Michigan Avenue and feeling the vibration of running presses.” — Michael Esposito

Thanks for reading the Chicago Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Sign up here to get the Afternoon Edition in your inbox every day.