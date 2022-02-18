Afternoon Edition: Feb. 18, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 31 degrees and gusts as high as 40 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 9, a 50% chance of snow showers and wind chill values as low as minus-8. Tomorrow will be sunny with patchy, blowing snow and a high near 22. Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 44.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s top public health official determined that a car-shredding operation will not open on the Southeast Side, ending an almost three-year battle between her administration and residents who said they can’t tolerate any more air pollution.

Southside Recycling, the renamed, relocated business formerly known as General Iron, was expecting to open about a year ago under an agreement with the city. Community organizers fought back, saying that the industrial Southeast Side already suffers from very poor air quality.

The fact that the business was being moved from white, affluent Lincoln Park to a working-class Latino neighborhood surrounded by Black communities is racist, residents said. That claim drew a federal civil rights investigation that is ongoing.

The city’s public health department “finds that the facility proposes to undertake an inherently dangerous activity in a vulnerable community area, and the applicant failed to provide sufficient evidence that the facility can comply and stay in compliance with the terms and conditions of a permit, [municipal] code, or the rules as necessary to fully protect the residents of the Southeast Side,” Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a letter to the business owner.

Brett Chase has more on the city’s decision here.

At the center of CJ Hungerman’s sprawling mural outside Elgin’s Hemmens Cultural Center, there’s a circular, crater-ish object that bears some resemblance to a microscopic view of the coronavirus.

Well, sure it veers a bit from that, with coils streaming from holes in the object, beams of light and what looks like it could be brain matter.

The artist painted the mural — which is 70 feet across and more than 20 feet high — early last fall on a wall in the plaza outside the performing arts center that’s across from Elgin’s City Hall.

Hungerman, 51, says, “It’s based on a painting I did in 2018. It does kind of mimic the coronavirus.”

While Hungerman, who lives in Geneva, was painting the mural, he says the COVID-19 connection clicked with some passersby, “who asked the same thing. It’s just serendipity that it kind of matched up with what was going on society-wise, with the coronavirus and all its underlying themes.”

Hungerman says the painting is about communication and in particular “positive communication.”

As he wrote in a summary of the mural, the “vessel-colored shapes abstractly represent the diversity of people residing in the Elgin community. They are harmoniously grouped together with lines of communication coming out of several of the vessels. The cords flowing out of these holes represent the interactivity of people exchanging ideas, and they are a throwback to the old land lines on phones.”

Hungerman says the painting also is “about sound, an abstract vision of sound” and “composition” — tying it in to the cultural center, which hosts plays and concerts.

We’ve got more on Hungerman’s mural here.

What’s a reasonable home temperature?

Yesterday we asked you: What is getting you through the dog days of winter?

Here’s what some of you said…

“The knowledge that spring is getting closer each day. It eases the depression that people have.” — Jo Ann Fields

“Chili, beer, weed and HBO Max.” — Adam Fryer

“Scrapbooking for my grandkids.” — Connie Jones

“My books. I’m getting lots of reading done.” — Mary Jo Haluta

“Homemade chicken and dumplings.” — Michael Akoneto

“The winter is getting me through! Why you may ask? I love the winter months! I pretty much stay indoors from work to home during the summer, but once the fall and winter arrive, I’m outdoors as much as possible.” — Patricia Rodgers

“My two great neighbors who both have snowblowers and take very good care of their 65-year-old neighbor, plus others who are up there in years!! Thanks Keith and Steve, you the best!” — Noreen Kuenster

