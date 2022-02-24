Afternoon Edition: Feb. 24, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Snow is expected this afternoon along with a high near 30 degrees. Tonight the snow will continue with 2-4 inches of total accumulation possible and a low around 28. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m.. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow early and a high near 27.

Waving flags of blue and yellow, about 100 Ukrainians gathered on the Harlem Avenue overpass Thursday morning to protest the Russian invasion of their homeland.

They were met with nonstop honks of approval from motorists on the Kennedy Expressway below.

“This is an existential battle for democracy, not simply for Ukraine, but all the values we hold very dear here in the West,” said Pavlo Bandriwsky, vice president of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America Illinois Division. The organization is based at the Ukrainian Cultural Center on Chicago Avenue.

“I was talking to my niece who’s in Ukraine this morning, they’re hearing bombs going off. They live near the city of Lviv in western Ukraine not far from an airport that was targeted,” said Bandriwsky, a retired financial services executive from the Northwest Side.

“She’s OK but she has young kids and they’re all very traumatized,” he said.

About 54,000 people of Ukrainian heritage live in the Chicago area, according to the Census Bureau. Bandriwsky said a good portion of them live in the city, but also in Palatine and towns along Cumberland Road from Park Ridge to Elmwood Park.

Oleksiy Vynnytskyy, 28, an urgent care nurse from Wheeling, attended the protest with his sister, Anastasiya, and his wife and two kids.

“I don’t know what’s worse, being over there and being in danger or being here and knowing that we can’t do anything, really,” he said.

“This is not a war between the Russian people and our people. ... This is a war between one crazy guy and his group and our country,” he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mitch Dudek has more on how Chicagoans are responding here.

No objective, scientific tool exists to measure musical greatness, but many critics and audiences have concurred for several decades that the New York-based Emerson String Quartet is the finest such ensemble in the world.

To back up that assessment, one need look no further than the group’s myriad honors, which include nine Grammy Awards and three Gramophone Awards as well as the Avery Fisher Prize and Musical America’s Ensemble of the Year award.

But the Emerson’s days in the limelight will soon come to an end. The 46-year-old ensemble announced last year that it would retire from the stage, performing its final concert at New York’s Alice Tully Hall in October 2023.

In the meantime, the Emerson is undertaking a kind of farewell tour, which includes what is billed as its final stop in Chicago — a concert tomorrow in DePaul University’s 505-seat Gannon Concert Hall.

According to Lawrence Dutton, the Emerson’s violist, the choice to quit performing was not an easy one. Spurring the decision more than anything was the desire to end on top and not fade into irrelevance as the group’s technical skills deteriorated.

“I’m very proud of what we have done,” he said, “and I mean that in the context of how we stand in this long, long tradition, which is a wonderful thing.”

Kyle MacMillan has more on the Emerson ahead of tomorrow’s performance here.

Which Black Chicagoan do you think deserves their own statue here, if they don’t already have one?

Yesterday we asked you: What is the best part about wintertime in Chicago?

Here’s what some of you said…

“The snow leaves a layer of calm over the city and Lake Michigan is beautiful as it freezes.” — Patti Schultz

“The wine and the food, good books and music venues!” — Sherry Wilcox

“Clearing the snow, neighbors helping each other. Then enjoying a warm cider.” — Kathy Hicks

“The neighborhood bars you can walk to when your car is stuck in its parking spot.” — Jill Middendorf

“The lights at the zoo in Lincoln Park is a family favorite. If you’ve never been, you gotta go. Beautiful view of the city. Beautiful lights to commemorate the holidays! Love it.” — Bob Shaw

“Fresh snowfall is beautiful. Then, I got nothing.” — Olivette Kelly

“Seeing the creative ways residents call ‘dibs’ for their parking spots.” — Mary Jo Kerber

“The cold air is so clean and fresh! And I’m not sweaty all day — I hate summer.” — Jean Dorsey Johnson

“If you can see the business district covered in snow with no tracks in it and no one around — it happened once in my life — it is just plain beautiful!” — Ryan Moran

“I love Chicago in the winter. Cozy, quiet. Grabbing a cocktail somewhere.” — Bob-Barb Reed

“Every winter, all my neighbors shovel out a spot to put free lawn chairs out for the community! One year, I pieced together a whole matching patio set!” — Heather Hornak

