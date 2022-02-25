Afternoon Edition: Feb. 25, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high near 29 degrees. Tonight will also be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low around 16. Tomorrow will be sunny with a high near 35. Sunday will also be sunny with a high near 36 degrees.

Disgraced former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson has lost his Chicago City Council seat and could go to prison over his dealings with a crooked bank in the Bridgeport neighborhood he represented.

But his ties to Washington Federal Bank for Savings go beyond the evidence presented to the jury that found him guilty Feb. 14 of cheating on his income taxes and lying to federal banking regulators.

The jury was read years of emails from Thompson to the bank in which he sounded increasingly desperate for money for himself.

What the jurors weren’t told was that, midway through seven years of pleading to get the bank to quadruple the amount of his personal loans, he started depositing hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions there, a Chicago Sun-Times examination of bank and court records has found.

Thompson’s dealings with Washington Federal started 11 years ago, when he borrowed $110,000. Then, he got additional sums of $20,000 and $89,000.

But Thompson wanted more.

For seven years, in words that appeared to reflect his growing desperation, he repeatedly emailed John Gembara, the bank’s now-deceased chief executive officer, president and major shareholder, trying to boost the amount of his personal loans to more than $800,000.

The money would be for refinancing the mortgages on the Bridgeport bungalow where he lives — the home where his late grandfather, Mayor Richard J. Daley, raised his family — and a nearby two-flat as well as the loans he’d already gotten from Washington Federal, on which he’d made just one payment of $389.58.

Tim Novak and Jon Seidel have the latest in the Daley saga here.

The Kennedy Expressway underpass at Belmont and Kedzie avenues was once called “a dark pit of concrete” and, because of its angles and design, “one of the most dangerous intersections in the city.”

Tony Passero is an artist, not an engineer or construction foreman. So he couldn’t do anything about the roadway layout. But Passero has spent a big part of his artistic career bringing creativity and color to stretches of Chicago, often viaducts, that are ignored or ugly.

So he was tapped by an Avondale group to do murals at Belmont and Kedzie in 2017.

A lot of paint went into the effort — about 50 gallons, including primer, brushed across the gritty surface over 12 days to create related murals that face each other across Kedzie Avenue.

One of the pair, titled “Toro Totem,” features four bulls and 13 totems.

The other, “RamZelle,” includes images of two rams, two gazelles and 15 totems.

For Passero, the bulls represent courage and justice. The gazelles are meant to convey grace.

Richie Requena has more on Pasero’s murals here.

Your daily question ☕

Yesterday we asked you: Which Black Chicagoan do you think deserves their own statue here, if they don’t already have one?

Here’s what some of you said…

“Barack Obama , Jennifer Hudson, Redd Foxx, Bernie Mac, Rube Foster, Ida B. Wells.” — Omar Ramos

“Earth Wind & Fire. The entire band. And the Staples Family.” — Thomas Kluth

“Gwendolyn Brooks.” — Michael Manier

“Larry Hoover.” — Matthew Ross

“Muddy Waters.” — Christopher Magdaleno

“Fred Hampton.” — Kao Ra Zen

“Kanye West.” — Raff Dewberry

“Lou Rawls, Nat King Cole, Muddy Waters.” — Anthony Benson

“Sam Cooke — he went to Wendell Phillips!” — Rodney Lewis

