Afternoon Edition: Feb. 7, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 24 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 15. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with a high near 35.

Top story

After three months of living in her new home in Chicago, Safia is struggling to figure out how to navigate the U.S. immigration system.

Safia, 30, fled her native Afghanistan in August after the Taliban seized political power. She thought her work to empower women in Afghanistan tied to the U.S. made her eligible for a Special Immigrant Visa, but she later learned she will likely have to apply for asylum.

“Most of the people don’t know about this process,” said Safia, who asked that her full name not be used because her family remains in Afghanistan. “They just think that, OK, U.S. helped us to come to America, that’s it and they’re happy with that. They don’t know that the next process that you have to apply for your (immigration) case and you have to have a lawyer to defend you.”

The uncertainty around her immigration status is one reason why she and others say that the newly arrived Afghans need more legal and financial assistance as they settle in Chicago. Another recently arrived Afghan said he is having difficulty figuring out how to pay rent after he moved to Chicago from his original resettlement city.

As of Feb. 1, more than 1,890 Afghans have resettled in Illinois since last fall’s evacuations in Afghanistan, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services. Another wave of Afghans — about 400 — are expected to arrive this month in Illinois. In total, there could be up to 3,000 Afghans who end up calling Illinois home.

The number of arriving refugees is a sharp contrast to how many people the United States welcomed during former President Donald Trump’s administration. From October 2018 to September 2019, Illinois resettled 1,005 refugees, including 18 from Afghanistan, according to data from the State Department.

More news you need

A bright one

When Nate Simon was at LA Fashion Week to model for a celebrity designer in early October, a group of men stopped the 19-year-old Special Olympics Chicago athlete and looked to him for advice.

“We’re here to help change the world, Nate. What do we need to do?” Simon’s mother recalled the men asking him.

Simon’s message was simple: “You need to love.”

That directive, which moved the men to tears, is nothing new from Simon, who has Down syndrome. He’s been spreading it on social media for more than a year; his sister’s TikTok, which he routinely is featured on, has more than 319,700 followers and garnered 9.9 million likes since December 2019. And it’s become the backbone of his clothing company, 21 Pineapples Shirt Co., which he co-founded last fall with a fellow TikTok star who goes by the name “Officer Daniels” on social media.

“I’m spreading awareness one funky shirt at a time,” Simon said.

Simon is an actor, model, chief executive officer of his own clothing brand and multisport athlete. He’s proud of all of his accomplishments but his most recent one might take the cake.

Simon designed a commemorative T-shirt for Special Olympics Chicago’s annual Polar Plunge, a charity event that raises money for the organization’s programming.

“That’s incredible,” he said of having a hand in creating the shirt, which is available for purchase starting Monday. A percentage of the shirts, water bottles and other swag is being donated to Special Olympics Chicago and Special Children’s Charities.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

Would you ever want to appear on a reality TV show? Why or why not?

Reply to this email (please include your first name and where you live) and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

On Friday, we asked you: Is it ever OK to move someone’s dibs marker? Tell us why or why not. Here’s what some of you said...

“NO! Fun story: when I was a ‘city newbie’ I moved someone’s dibs and parked my car. Came out to find that they had poured so much water on my car, there was a sheet of ice on my doors at least a 1/2” thick.” — Ken Churilla

“No! No! No! No! No! Heaven help whoever decides to move someone’s dibs & take their parking spot. They spent time shoveling the spot out, they deserve to reserve the spot!” — Patricia Ramirez

“If everyone shovels their own car out then there isn't a need for dibs.” — Michael Waechter

“Yes, but only after all the snow has melted.” — Austlyn Nelson Uteg

“Absolutely. Nobody owns the street.” — Philip Minefee

“I move every dibbed chair I see, if everyone shoveled out a spot every time they parked there wouldn’t be a reason to have dibs. It’s a self-defeating custom that is ultimately selfish. It’s disrespectful to domestic workers and people that otherwise need it.” — Hayden Patrick Murray

“Depends on how much you value your life.” — Patricia Tabor

