Afternoon Edition: Feb. 8, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Afternoon Edition Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. Subscribe

This afternoon will be partly sunny with a high near 39 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low near 31. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers and a high near 38.

Top story

The federal judge presiding over Ald. Edward M. Burke’s racketeering case told lawyers he would deliver a “really long opinion ... as soon as we can” on hundreds of pages of motions following oral arguments in the case today.

It’s unclear how soon that crucial opinion might arrive, though, as U.S. District Judge Robert Dow also told them, “don’t be shocked if you get another request to come back.”

“Stay safe, stay healthy, and stay tuned,” Dow said when the roughly two-hour-long hearing ended.

Still, today’s long-awaited hearing was a key moment in the case that has hung over the head of Chicago’s longest-serving alderman for about three years. Burke was first criminally charged in January 2019, but a grand jury did not hand up an indictment until May 2019.

There is still no trial date on the books.

The hearing was a year-and-a-half in the making, dealing with pretrial motions first filed in August 2020. Among other things, Burke’s lawyers alleged then that prosecutors withheld crucial information from Chicago’s chief federal judge as they sought to eavesdrop on City Hall phone lines, as well as Burke’s cellphone.

The lawyers have argued the recordings should be suppressed.

Today, defense attorneys for Burke and his co-defendants — political aide Peter Andrews and developer Charles Cui — continued to insist that prosecutors stretched the boundaries of the law while building their case. Much of the argument revolved around technical legal points.

Jon Seidel has more on Burke’s case here.

More news you need

A bright one

About 10 years ago, Chad Vincent was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. He vowed not to allow the disease to limit his experiences.

On Sunday, Vincent will attend the Super Bowl — one of many sporting events on his attendance resume.

“My number one passion is my love for the Chicago Bears and the National Football League, so we started going on trips,” says Vincent, a physical education teacher from Mundelein. “We went to the Super Bowl Experiences, we went to the NFL Pro Bowl, we went to the NFL combine. I just don’t want to let anything slip away in the time that I have here.

“Since I started doing that, amazing opportunities just keep on coming. To be able to go to the Super Bowl is the pinnacle of all experiences. I was not expecting all of this, I was just hoping to get myself into the stadium and we figure out the rest.”

Vincent and his wife, Jen, are not only getting into SoFi Stadium, they will be sleeping there Saturday night.

Vincent won the Courtyard by Marriott Super Bowl Sleepover contest, in which a Super Bowl stadium suite is transformed into a guest room. The couple will wake up on Super Bowl Sunday inside the home of the Rams and Chargers.

The Associated Press’ Barry Wilner has more on Vincent’s journey here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

When should Gov. Pritzker end the indoor mask mandate?

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday we asked you:

Would you ever want to appear on a reality TV show? Why or why not?

Here’s what some of you said…

“No, I like my private life.” — Victoria L. Green

“Yes I would, just because I’m awesome.” — Natasha Williams

“Yep ‘Big Brother,’ I would be the cook and confidant!” — Noreen Kuenster

“Yes, any reality show that gives you the chance to win a million dollars! Of course I would take the chance.” — Hugo Roman

“I wouldn’t, but I always thought my husband and his workplace would be a great reality show. He works at a steel mill and those guys are crazy!” — Dawn Marie

Thanks for reading the Chicago Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Sign up here to get the Afternoon Edition in your inbox every day.