Afternoon Edition: Feb. 9, 2022

This afternoon will be cloudy with scattered snow showers and a high near 37 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and a low around 24. Similar conditions are expected tomorrow, with scattered flurries and a high near 30.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker today announced he’ll lift his indoor mask mandate for most public settings by Feb. 28, but he’ll still push to keep face coverings on in schools for a few weeks beyond that.

The Democratic governor’s latest pandemic directive means Illinoisans — vaccinated or not — can go bare-faced in grocery stores, restaurants, theaters and other gathering points, but they’ll still have to mask up in hospitals, nursing homes and other places with vulnerable residents, as well as on mass transit.

And while the fate of face coverings in schools is still unclear pending the result of a legal challenge in Sangamon County, Pritzker said he’ll stick to his plan to keep students’ and teachers’ masks on at least until early spring.

“We still have the sensitive locations of K-12 schools, where we have lots of people who are, you know, joined together in smaller spaces, thousands of people interacting in one location at a time, and so that’s something that will come weeks hence,” Pritzker said at an unrelated Champaign news conference.

That mandate was halted by a downstate judge last week who ruled the governor was overreaching his executive power by requiring masks in schools. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has asked an appellate court to pause the judge’s restraining order.

In the meantime, the general public will be able to go back to a mostly maskless lifestyle at the end of the month for the first time since last summer.

After a stretch of heavy snow blanketed the city last week, Hyde Park residents Megan Kennedy and Alexandre Machado decided to brave the cold and mark the end of the workweek with a winter art project at Promontory Point on Friday.

The result: A nearly 3-foot-tall snowy homage to the iconic Peanuts beagle Snoopy relaxing on top of his dog house, complete with a rock for a nose and some craft foam for an ear.

The snow sculpture takes the pup from his usual spot in Charlie Brown’s backyard and plants him on the south side of the park, before a view accented by the lake, 57th and 63rd Street beach sand, South Shore high-rises, Southeast side smokestacks and more.

Equipped with a garbage can, duster, dustpan, a dollar-store sand castle builder set and a shortlist of potential snow sculpture ideas, the two friends left their nearby apartments to meet at the Point by sunset and get to work.

They said that once they staked their spot in the park near the light of a streetlamp, they started working with the snow and realized they could pack it into a giant mountain-volcano-like structure to chisel out Snoopy and his doghouse. As they worked, people walking by would stop and stare.

Using an image of Snoopy on their phones as a reference, Kennedy and Machado said it took them a little over an hour and a half to complete their masterpiece. It was a blend of fun and focus to carry out their vision as the temperature continued to dip below freezing and their hands started to get shaky, they said.

“After [we finished],” Machado said, “Megan said, ‘Oh, we made a Snowpy!’”

I spoke with Kennedy and Machado yesterday to get the full story behind their work here.

Yesterday we asked you: When should Gov. Pritzker end the indoor mask mandate?

“Until everyone is vaccinated or no longer in danger of any virus.” — Henry C. Juarez

“Yesterday, this mask bullcrap has got to go.” — Glenn Selan

“When the medical experts say it is safe.” — Donna Danute Mockus Ronge

“Begin to lift the mandate in most public places and move to a hybrid model. Large gatherings, public transport, airports etc should continue until ICU bed availability are back to acceptable levels.” — Marty Durkin

“Never should have been implemented.” — Vicki DeFord

“Ideally, when the positivity rate is below 1% and the vaccinated rate is above 90%.” — Carole Delahunty

“When hospitals are not overwhelmed and science shows it to be feasible.” — Kelly Beall

