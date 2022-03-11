Afternoon Edition: March 11, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be partly with a high near 33 degrees and a slight chance of snow showers. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 6 and wind chill values as low as minus-10. Tomorrow will be sunny with a high near 23 and wind chill values as low as minus-10, and Sunday will be sunny with a high near 51.

Companies tied to Gangster Disciples co-founder Larry Hoover, his family and supporters facing new federal scrutiny

Companies linked to imprisoned Gangster Disciples kingpin Larry Hoover and his family and supporters are under federal scrutiny, according to records obtained by our Frank Main and Jon Seidel.

A federal grand jury has subpoenaed the Illinois secretary of state’s office for the incorporation records of 22 companies, including the Larry Hoover Project LLC and the Larry Hoover Sr. Legal Defense Fund Ltd.

The subpoena, dated Jan. 13, is part of an active investigation, a source told our reporters.

Federal prosecutors wouldn’t comment on the case.

No one has been charged with any crime in connection with it.

The grand jury was empaneled in 2020 — the year Hoover began his quest for a sentencing break under the federal First Step Act. Among other things, that law, signed by then-President Donald Trump in 2018, allows federal convicts to seek reductions in their sentences for selling crack cocaine based on lower penalties enacted in 2010.

Hoover’s lawyer Justin Moore said he hasn’t been contacted by federal authorities and doesn’t know what the grand jury is looking into.

Moore said it “would be surprising” if Hoover or his family members are under investigation, saying he’s isolated in prison, with his communications closely monitored, and that Hoover’s family members lead “law-abiding lives.”

Hoover, 71 — described by a federal judge last year as “one of the most notorious criminals in Illinois history” — is serving a life sentence at the federal super-max prison in Colorado, convicted in 1997 of running a criminal enterprise in which authorities said he oversaw a $100 million-a-year drug business with tens of thousands of gang soldiers in Chicago and other cities.

Main and Seidel have more on the latest development in the Hoover saga here.

Caroline Liu’s Argyle Street mural serves up a carp, a dragon and a little soup, too

At the bottom of a river, a carp swims, hoping to get to the top. But first, it must navigate the strong current and rise past a waterfall.

There’s a great reward if it succeeds, an empress says: It will become a beautiful dragon.

That’s the Chinese myth that artist Caroline Liu tapped in creating a mural on West Argyle Street in Uptown by the CTA’s Argyle Street Red Line station.

For her mural titled “Resilience” on Argyle Street in Uptown, Caroline Liu tapped a Chinese myth as a source of inspiration. Alec Karam/Sun-Times

Liu, 34, the daughter of a Chinese immigrant, says it’s often told to encourage kids to keep striving. She says she wanted to pay homage to her culture and create something to uplift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly for Asian Americans.

“This is representation for little Asian girls to see their culture so widely represented,” the artist says. “Being able to see your culture and to see an Asian face so widely painted, so colorful in a way they maybe haven’t seen before — that part was definitely the most important.”

She painted the mural last August and titled it “Resilience.”

Alec Karam has the full story on Liu’s mural here.

Where can you find the best corned beef sandwich in Chicago?

Yesterday, we asked you: What’s something previously canceled by the pandemic that you’re looking forward to enjoying this year?

Here’s what some of you said…

“Ribfest at DuPage County Fairgrounds.” — John Jones

“The African/Caribbean International Festival of Life.” — Cheryl Bitoy

“Going back to church every Sunday.” — Kathryn Kotvan

“The Mundelein Craft Beer Fest.” — Rich Garling

