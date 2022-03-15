Afternoon Edition: March 15, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 51 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high near 66 degrees.

No criminal charges against Chicago Police officers in fatal shootings of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said today she will not file criminal charges against Chicago Police officers in the shooting deaths of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez last year.

Foxx made the announcement almost a year after the officers shot and killed Toledo and Alvarez in separate incidents in March.

“This is a somber announcement. There are no winners in this situation,” Foxx said.

Foxx said the decision not to file charges was made after a thorough investigation and an additional review by an outside agency.

In the shooting of Toledo, “based on the facts, the evidence and the law, we found that there’s no evidence to prove that Officer (Eric) Stillman acted with criminal intent,” Foxx said.

Stillman was wearing a body camera that shows him chasing the teen down an alley in Little Village on March 29. The officer orders him to stop and show his hands.

Solano shot Alvarez several times from behind during a foot pursuit in the 5200 block of West Eddy Street.

In April of 2021, COPA recommended Solano be relieved of police powers during the investigation of the Alvarez shooting — a rare move that would mean the officer would be placed on paid desk duty after a standard 30-day leave.

COPA concluded its investigation the end of January and Police Supt. David Brown was expected to come to a decision on the officer this month.

Foxx said she had spoken recently to Alvarez’s family, and that his family was “heartbroken” that no charges would be filed against the officer.

“They didn’t think the criminal court system would hold the officer accountable,” Foxx said. They had many, many questions. They seemed resigned to the decision my office made.”

David Struett has more on Foxx’s announcement here.

Group bicycle rides gaining traction

Mel Leverich first embraced biking as a safe alternative to public transit during the pandemic. Now, it’s a huge part of her life.

Leverich was soon regularly going on rides with friends and using the bike on a near-daily basis. She casually looked for a more organized biking group to join. Not finding many options, she made her own — North Side Bike ride, which hosted its first biweekly group ride March 6.

Organizers say group bike rides like these are gaining traction, spurred on by warmer weather and cabin fever.

Eight people joined North Side Bike Ride’s first group ride last week. Courtesy Mel Leverich Provided

The Southwest Collective sometimes had as many 40 cyclists show up for its monthly rides since the pandemic hit, said Dixon Galvez-Searle, head of the nonprofit bike group.

Organizers and biking activists argue the increase in riders needs to be met by better riding conditions.

Chicago Family Biking, a volunteer-run organization, hosts rides in neighborhoods across the city.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in the amount of people that are interested in biking with their family, which is fabulous,” said Rebecca Resman, the founder of Chicago Family Biking.

Josephine Stratman has more on the group biking boom here.

Should Chicago dye the river for any other occasion? What color and why.

Yesterday, we asked you: As spring training opens, what are you looking forward to most from this baseball season?

Here’s what some of you said…

“I’m looking forward to the Sox being better again this year and playing deeper into the playoffs and listening to games on warm evenings.” — Michael Thomas

“Watching the new players and getting to know the team again.” — Pamela Day Vlies

“The baseball sounds: ‘Batter up!’ The crack of the bat breaking the sound barrier. ‘Get your hotdogs here.’ The warmth of the sun. The buzz, the hum, the engine of the park! Yes, it’s summer.” — Charles Woods

“A winning season for the Cubs — but I doubt it.” — Carol Wortel

“Baseball. Just a nice afternoon of baseball. Even a boring pitcher’s duel would be a welcome relief.” — Edward Erwin

