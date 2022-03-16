Afternoon Edition: March 16, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Special Olympics sues to halt use of its name by Special Children’s Charities in Chicago

A dispute that has apparently simmered for decades over the Special Olympics brand in Chicago boiled over in federal court today when the global organization sued a local group — despite a half-century of support — to force it to stop using that name.

The complaint filed by Special Olympics Inc. alleges Special Children’s Charities of Chicago, which recently celebrated its Polar Plunge benefit and is led by a member of the Daley Family, has wrongly been “posing online” as “Special Olympics Chicago,” even though any permission it once had to use that name ended in December 2020.

“Indeed, there is no entity called ‘Special Olympics Chicago,’” the lawsuit said.

The dispute is a potentially sensitive one given the history of the Special Olympics here, involving Eunice Kennedy Shriver and now-Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke. But during an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Special Olympics CEO Mary Davis said her organization simply wants to protect its name and trademark.

“They are unlawfully being used as ‘Special Olympics Chicago’ by Special Children’s Charity, and we have asked numerous times for them to desist,” Davis said.

The trademark infringement lawsuit asks a federal judge to enjoin the Chicago organization from using the name “Special Olympics” or “Special Olympics Chicago.”

The lawsuit says Special Children’s Charities wrongly told donors it is a Special Olympics entity. The complaint does not allege any misuse of funds. Rather, it says the Chicago group does good work, and its more than 50 years of support “are appreciated.”

The complaint also details the history of the Special Olympics, including how Shriver, sister of President John F. Kennedy, started a camp at her home in suburban Washington, D.C., for children with special needs in the 1960s. It does not mention Burke, who was then a physical education teacher with the Chicago Park District who sought to hold a track meet for disabled children.

Burke is the wife of Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th), who for years has faced unrelated federal racketeering charges.

Jon Seidel has more on the suit here.

Englewood group surprised with $110,000 donation from broadband company

Imagine Englewood if... is a nonprofit that provides youth programs on healthy living, environmental awareness and positive communication skills.

And yesterday, the organization was awarded $110,000 from cable and internet company Astound Broadband.

Imagine Englewood if... was initially promised $30,000 from Astound. When the check was presented, they were shocked to find it was actually for $110,000.

“I teared up,” said Michelle Rashad, who has been the group’s executive director for four years.

Michelle Rashad, executive director of Imagine Englewood if. Provided/Shondell Rashad Photography

As a small nonprofit, Rashad said, it can be overwhelming. “I just took a deep breath because I was able to see how much more I could do with the goals that we have this year.”

The company originally interviewed several other groups to split the funds between before choosing Imagine Englewood if... to receive the entire amount.

The unrestricted funds will help the group with new programs for the year.

Cheyanne M. Daniels has more on the nonprofit’s efforts here.

Chicago runners/walkers: What’s your favorite route to trek in the city?

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: Should Chicago dye the river for any other occasion? What color and why.

Here’s what some of you said…

“Yes, March 4, the date Chicago [was incorporated]. We should dye the river red and blue. Chicago has a rich history, but few know much about it beyond the cliches. And there is a lot of cynicism about Chicago, especially from suburbanites and small-town Midwesterners. Why not celebrate the city’s rich history?” — Craig Barner

“When the Sox win the pennant, they should dye it black!” — Erik Kirkstein

“Red, white and blue for the Puerto Rican parade.” — Nancy Figueroa

“Purple or pink for International Women’s Day or breast cancer awareness.” — Brittani Nichole

“Definitely orange when the Bears finally make it again!” — Brittani Nichole

“Nope. Keep it special for St. Patrick’s Day!” — Jason Betke

Thanks for reading the Chicago Afternoon Edition.

