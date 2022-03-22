Afternoon Edition: March 22, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 53 degrees. Tonight will be rainy with a low around 49. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a high near 63 and showers likely.

Lightfoot cuts Chicago casino hand to three finalists — tosses two McCormick proposals to the discard pile

Chicago’s drawn-out casino sweepstakes is down to three-of-a-kind, as Mayor Lori Lightfoot today passed on a pair of proposals tied to McCormick Place — and extended her selection process by at least a few months.

City officials announced they’ve narrowed the field of five bids for the coveted megacasino down to three development pitches: a Bally’s casino slated for the River West site where a Chicago Tribune printing plant is now located; a Hard Rock casino at the proposed One Central project site over the Metra tracks near Soldier Field; and the so-called “Rivers 78” site in the South Loop.

But while the mayor had previously said she wanted to pick one finalist by the end of March to recommend to state regulators who have the final say on issuing a casino license, officials now say that decision won’t be made at least until early summer.

Jennie Huang Bennett, the city’s chief financial officer, said the lengthy process — now approaching three years since state legislators paved the way for a Chicago casino — comes down to getting more community input.

“If we had selected one site without having had further engagement within the community then, I think that would have been very difficult for us to hold to the values of transparency and community engagement that we do with every major development,” Bennett said.

Eliminated from consideration were a separate proposal from Bally’s that had eyed the McCormick Place truck marshaling yards south of the convention center, and another that sought to overhaul the convention center’s aging, sparsely used Lakeside Center. That bid was backed by billionaire casino magnate Neil Bluhm, who remains in contention with the 78 proposal.

Mitchell Armentrout has more on the finalists here.

A look inside Garfield Park’s food business incubator, The Hatchery

About 100 businesses currently operate out of The Hatchery, a food and beverage incubator at 135 N. Kedzie Ave.

The 67,000-square-foot Hatchery opened in 2018. It has 56 private kitchens and five shared kitchens, as well as storage space and loading docks.

For fledgling restaurateurs, it offers classes on entrepreneurship, technology support and help with licensing.

Wanda Gilmer of Fatso Hard Kitchen prepares potatoes for an upcoming delivery at The Hatchery at 135 N Kedzie Ave in East Garfield Park. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Natalie Shmulik, the Hatchery’s chief strategy and incubation officer, said the goal is to “create a pathway for entrepreneurs to achieve success.”

That success can be difficult to achieve. The National Restaurant Association estimates that before the pandemic, 50,000 eating and drinking establishments were closing every year (compared to about 60,000 opening every year).

“It’s our job to provide them with as much … candid information as possible to give them a very realistic perspective,” she said.

Cheyanne M. Daniels has more on the restaurants operating at The Hatchery here.

Your daily question ☕

What do you think of this year’s Lollapalooza lineup? Explain.

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: Pet owners — What’s the coolest trick you’ve ever taught your pet?

Here’s what some of you said…

“Tricks and commands in sign language. When he was barking I would sign for him to use his inside voice and he would mumble.” — Deborah Fuller Tobias

“To run outside (doggie door) when my smoke detector goes off because I burnt something.” — Jill Adams

“Ring a bell when he wanted to go outside.” — Donald Ray Brewster

“Going upstairs to my closet to get my slippers.” — Lynn Gryzlak

