Afternoon Edition: March 24, 2022

This afternoon will be rainy with a high near 44 degrees. Tonight will be cloudy with rain likely and a low around 36. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a high near 47.

Daughter of convicted Daley aide picked to replace Patrick Daley Thompson in 11th Ward

A United Airlines head whose father was convicted of stealing from a pair of Chinatown charities is Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s choice to replace convicted former 11th Ward Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson.

Nicole Lee serves as director of social impact and community engagement for hometown United, O’Hare Airport’s flagship carrier. She was one of two finalists, but the only Asian-American, recommended by a selection committee appointed by the mayor to sift through 27 applicants.

She’s a former Chicago chapter president of the Organization of Chinese Americans and a current member of the Asian-American Advisory Council at the University of Illinois-Chicago. She spent four years chairing the local school council at Haines Elementary.

Her resume also includes stints as a founding member of the Asian Giving Circle, as chair of the BP Asian Pacific Islander Employee Network and as a board member and first vice-president of the Chinese Mutual Aid Association.

What makes the mayor’s choice somewhat controversial and politically perilous for Lightfoot is the conviction of Lee’s father and his ties to the Daley family, our Fran Spielman explains.

Gene Lee served as deputy chief of staff in the administration of Mayor Richard M. Daley.

Spielman has more on Lee’s backstory here.

Pitbull, Erykah Badu, Diana Ross, Grace Potter among Ravinia’s 2022 season lineup

Pitbull, Erykah Badu, Grace Potter, the Black Crowes, Common, Dwight Yoakam and Stevie Nicks are just a few of the artists scheduled to play the Ravinia Festival this summer.

Festival organizers this morning announced more than 100 concerts will take place May 20 through Sept. 18 at the Highland Park outdoor venue where some 50 artists will be making their debut over the course of the season.

This year marks Ravinia’s return to a full season of performances—the first time since 2019. In 2020, the festival canceled its entire season (only the second time in Ravinia history) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the festival presented an abbreviated season with 64 concerts.

Erykah Badu performs at the Green Stage at Pitchfork music festival at Union Park on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Also set to play are Rodrigo y Gabriel, Jackson Browne, Esperanza Spalding, Diana Ross and more.

Also this season, Ravinia’s Steans Music Institute summer training program for young artists has named violinist-composer Jessie Montgomery as composer-in-residence for its 2022 Piano & Strings program, which will include chamber music coaching sessions and performances of several of her works by young professional musicians.

Miriam Di Nunzio has more on the lineup here.

How long would you wait in line for free gas?

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: Who are three Chicago artists you’d like to see headline a music festival here this summer?

Here’s what some of you said…

“Herbie Hancock, Ramsey Lewis and Bunky Greene.” — Stella Haggis

“Buddy Guy, the Smashing Pumpkins and Local H.” — Edgar Valencia

“Syleena Johnson, Chaka Khan (I only have two).” — Debbie Deb

“Liz Phair, Poi Dog Pondering and REO Speedwagon.” — Julie Alaimo

“Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire and Cheap Trick.” — Eileen Kilroy

“Chance The Rapper, Rise Against and Wilco are my three.” — Rosario Ani

Thanks for reading the Chicago Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

