Afternoon Edition: April 12, 2022

The secret deal that former Ald. Danny Solis (25th) struck more than three years ago with federal prosecutors is now a public document.

A four-page deal known as a deferred-prosecution agreement hit the federal court docket today. Dated Dec. 26, 2018, it shows the feds agreed to charge Solis with one bribery count “based upon the substantial assistance” Solis had provided to law enforcement.

That assistance included turning on his colleagues and secretly recording conversations for the feds,as first reported by the Chicago Sun-Timesless than a month after Solis signed the document.

Solis went undercover after investigators confronted him with his own alleged misdeeds. He would go on to help the feds build racketeering indictments againstAld. Edward M. Burke (14th)andformer Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Now, in a two-page exhibit attached to Solis’ deal titled “Admissions by Daniel Solis,” the former City Council member admits to a scheme in which he was caught discussing plans to solicit campaign money from a development group that needed his help at City Hall.

The group’s owners included Chicago sports mogul Jerry Reinsdorf,as first reported by the Sun-Times.

If Solis holds up his end of the bargain with the feds, prosecutors have agreed to seek dismissal of the bribery charge filed against him last week. That means Solis could avoid prison time or a criminal conviction,much to the chagrin of Mayor Lori Lightfootand others.

Jon Seidel and Tim Novak have more on Solis’ deferred prosecution deal, which you can read in its entirety in the full story.

A bright one

A year ago, second baseman Nick Madrigal was a foundational piece for a White Sox team expected to make multiple October runs.

Then on June 9, Madrigal tore his right hamstring, an injury that required surgery and ended his season and a late-spring breakout. The Sox then sent him and reliever Codi Heuer to the Cubs for Craig Kimbrel in a blockbuster deadline deal.

Today, he’s still a foundational piece in Chicago but for a different team with a different timeline.

Chicago Cubs’ Nick Madrigal, right, throws out at second base Milwaukee Brewers’ Willy Adames, left, during the ninth inning of last Thursday’s home game. Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

“I’m looking forward to this year. I’m very blessed to be in this position,” Madrigal said.

His handling of all the upheaval doesn’t surprise Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner. Madrigal and Hoerner have known each other for years and trained together during the MLB lockout.

“He does a really good job of building relationships with people all around the organization, from staff to players, coaches, everybody,” Hoerner said. “He brings a lot to the clubhouse, likes to work but has fun while doing it. It’s all you can ask for.”

You can catch Madrigal and the rest of the Cubs taking on the Pirates today starting at 3:12 p.m.

Brian Sandalow has more on Madrigal’s journey here.

In other baseball news, the White Sox today put pitcher Lucas Giolito and outfielder A.J. Pollock on the injured list. The team recalled two pitchers – righty Jimmy Lambert and lefty Anderson Severino – to take their spots on the active roster.

Following an emotional parting with Elon after that school’s coach left for another opportunity, Glenbrook South basketball star Nick Martinelli’s recruitment is taking off, Joe Henricksen reports.

Office workers — what has the return to in-person work been like for you?

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: How has the emerging popularity of third-party delivery apps affected your daily dinner habits?

Here’s what some of you said…

“It hasn’t. Why would anyone pay a delivery fee plus a tip to a third party? If the restaurant has its own delivery, use that. If not, order carryout and pick it up yourself.” — Beverly Brown

“It has made me spend more because they sneakily add on to the price of each item in addition to the crazy service charges. As much as possible, I try to order from a restaurants’ website.” — Erik Kirkstein

“Delivery takes too long. Cold food is terrible. I still use apps to order food but I get it myself. But I prefer to order ahead via app anywhere I eat. It’s easier to follow written instructions.” —Daniel Egan

“When I realized how much it was adding to the bill, I stopped using them completely.” — John Egan

“I loved them at first. But it’s a scam at the end of the day. It’s costing the restaurants, and, in the end, users a ton of money.” — Eric Janzen

“I don’t know. My family uses the ‘Dad App’ — ‘Dad, can you make this for us, or pick this up for us?’ Much cheaper and basically works for free without any hidden fees.” — Robert Lisowski

