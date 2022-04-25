Afternoon Edition: April 25, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be cloudy with a high near 54 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 33. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high near 51.

Top story

A few days before Christmas 2016, Cinespace Chicago Film Studios president Alex Pissios asked Teamsters boss John T. Coli whether he’d let slip that he had been collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in secret payments from the studio head.

“Give me a f---king break, now I’m worried about you,” Coli allegedly replied.“Are you crazy? There is nobody. Never. My kids. My wife. Nobody. Ever.”

He added, “You can cut my fingers off, I wouldn’t talk.”

It’s yet another made-for-Hollywood scene straight out of real-life Chicago corruption, according to an FBI affidavit recently obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times. And it happened more than two years before Coli — despite his tough talk — struck a deal with the feds and admitted he’d taken $325,000 in cash payments from Cinespace between 2014 and 2017.

Recent headlines have focused on former Ald. Danny Solis (25th) — described by a prosecutor last week as one of Chicago’s “most significant cooperators in the last several decades.” But the recently obtained affidavit sheds new light on a pair of informants who have also played crucial roles in recent federal investigations — Coli and Pissios.

In fact, it says Pissios began to feed law enforcement information about Coli in June 2016. That’s around the same time Solis began his own cooperation, which led to the indictments of Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th) and ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Coli pleaded guilty in an extortion case in July 2019. He then helped prosecutors secure the guilty plea of former state Sen. Thomas Cullerton, who admitted in March to embezzling more than $240,000 from the Teamsters.

Coli has not been sentenced, but the former labor leader has a court hearing scheduled next month. Cullerton’s sentencing is set for June 21.

More news you need

A bright one

LOS ANGELES — Though the marquee attractions at the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival were Hollywood luminaries such as Warren Beatty, Bruce Dern, Piper Laurie and Steven Spielberg, a chapter and corner of Chicago history also shared a moment in the spotlight.

“Cooley High” (1975), the made-in-Chicago, coming-of-age comedy, often cited as a breakthrough title in Black-produced cinema, received a tribute at the 13th annual festival, held over the weekend at the historic TCL (Grauman’s) Chinese Theatre complex and other nearby venues. Director Michael Schultz and the “Cooley High” stars—Glynn Turman, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Garrett Morris, Cynthia Davis and Steven Williams—appeared for a pre-screening talk, moderated by TCM host Jacqueline Stewart, on Friday night at the Hollywood Legion Theatre.

“I grew up in Chicago, where ‘Cooley High’ was considered Black national cinema,” said Stewart, who’s also chief artistic and programming officer of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. “If you were from Chicago, you knew this film.”

“Cooley High” cast members Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (standing), Cynthia Davis and Glynn Turman arrive for Friday’s reunion event at the TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles. Presley Ann/Getty Images

Black filmmakers John Singleton, Spike Lee and Robert Townsend all singled out “Cooley High” as having an important impact on their own careers. “This film is so influential,” Schultz said. “Without ‘Cooley High,’ there would be no ‘Boyz N the Hood,’ ” referring to Singleton’s 1991 debut, for which he became the first Black filmmaker to earn a best director Oscar nomination. Townsend, who had a bit part in “Cooley High,” told the Los Angeles Times in 2019 that “Michael Schultz really changed the landscape for people of color. [The film] speaks to people that look like me and speaks to everybody.“

Last year, that influence was affirmed yet again when the film was added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry “for being culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

From the press box

“If I told you, I’d never be able to enjoy it again without a two-hour wait.” — Nick Gibson

“Hands down, The Gundis on North Clark. They serve a Kurdish breakfast (to be split by two people) that includes eggs scrambled with vegetables or sausage, cigar burek (skinny cheese-stuffed pastries), feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, fantastic French fries, and homemade hot bread with toppings such as tahini mixed with grape syrup. There are also a la carte offerings. Really a fantastic repast.” — Francesca Kelly

