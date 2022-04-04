The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 4, 2022
Afternoon Edition

Afternoon Edition: April 4, 2022

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

Satchel Price By Satchel Price
   
SHARE Afternoon Edition: April 4, 2022
CV_POLLUTE_033120_09.jpg

In a 2019 file photo, smoke from General Iron in Lincoln Park can be seen billowing above the Chicago skyline.

Annie Costabile/Sun-Times file

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 54 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 37. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning, a chance of rain in the afternoon and a high near 54 again.

Afternoon Edition

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Top story

General Iron eyes return to Lincoln Park

General Iron’s owner is proposing to return the junked-car and metal-shredding business to Lincoln Park where it operated for decades before shutting down at the end of 2020.

Last month, city officials formally rejected the plan — submitted through three permit applications in February. A company affiliated with the scrap-metal business’ owner Reserve Management Group recently appealed and is asking for a hearing with a city administrative judge who will review the city’s decision. No hearing date is set.

After RMG built a new shredding operation at East 116th Street along the Calumet River, Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwadydenied Reserve Management an operating permitin February citing health and pollution concerns.

Reserve Management is also appealing that decision in hopes of reversing that decision and will face an administrative judge in ahearing on the matter April 21.

Separately, Reserve Management proposed reinstating its permits for three parcels of land at and around 1909 N. Clifton Ave. Those permit applications were filed just days after Arwady, appointed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, rejected the plan for the Southeast Side operation.

The city said in a reply to the company that its previous permit to operate on the North Side lapsed, the company lacks zoning approval and also said Reserve Management didn’t correctly apply for a permit for big metal-shredding operations under rules that went into effect almost two years ago.

Read more of Brett Chase’s reporting on the future of Reserve Management’s operations in the city.

More news you need

  1. Jim Reilly, a downstate Illinois lawmaker who became chief of staff to two governors and headed state and city agencies including McPier, has died at 77. Read Maureen O’Donnell’s obituary for Reilly.
  2. All staff and students were reported safe following an evacuation of Fenwick High School in Oak Park today as a result of a bomb threat, the school’s principal said in a statement posted online. Students returned to classes after Oak Park police gave the “all clear,” according to the statement.
  3. Anyone who’s taken on a building renovation and gotten in too deep can sympathize with Jerald Gary, the man behind the preservation efforts for the Avalon Regal Theater on the South Side. As pressure mounts for him to step aside as unpaid taxes pile up, David Roeder spoke with Gary and others about the state of the venue and efforts to save it.
  4. Many species of birds around Chicago are nesting and laying eggs nearly a month earlier than they did 100 years ago, according to a new study by Field Museum researchers. They say they believe it’s the result of climate change.
Subscription Offer
Support civic-minded, independent journalism by signing up for a Chicago Sun-Times digital subscription.
Click here to learn more.

A bright one

Mural inspired, commissioned by ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical,’ takes flight in Logan Square

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” now playing at the Nederland Theatre in the Loop, is making its mark in Logan Square in a colorful and profound way.

The North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical commissioned a mural in partnership withPaint the Cityto support and celebrate the work of local artists. The mural, located at Rockwell and Milwaukee, was painted last week by a group of local artists from Paint the City, an artist-led initiative working to “heal the city through art,” andYourPassion1st, a local nonprofit that coaches and mentors underserved teens and young adults through project-based learning.

Screen_Shot_2022_04_04_at_12.47.51_PM.png

Barrett Keithley, co-founder of Paint the City, stands in front of a mural commissioned by “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” at the intersection of North Rockwell Street and North Milwaukee Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The theme of the work is “truth, beauty, freedom and love.”

The official unveiling/dedication of the mural will take place at 2 p.m. tomorrow afternoon. The public is invited to attend the free event. According to Missy Perkins, co-founder of Paint the City, the mural will hopefully remain in place through December.

Check out more pictures of the mural being made here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

What’s your favorite venue to see a live music show in Chicago?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

On Friday, we asked you: In honor of April Fool’s Day, who is your favorite Chicago comedian? Tell us why. Here’s what some of you said...

“Bernie Mac. Funny as hell, and sadly not with us.” — Brian Berg

“Robin Williams was in a class of his own, no one else comes close.” — Beverly Brown

“Bill Murray. Hands down.” — Sheila Skemp

“Milton ‘Lil Rel’ Howery right now. Bernie Mac for all time.” — Neal Hardy

“Bob Newhart because of his generosity to Loyola University.” — Jim Rafferty

“Bernie Mac, because he was witty, delivered punchlines and a Libra. Robin Harris, he was just funny – ‘BeBe’s Kids.’ And Adele Givens because she’s [a] woman and it’s hard in a male-dominated industry.” — LRenee Walker

“Robin Harris. If you ever saw him, you know why. He was Bernie Mac before Bernie Mac. My favorite comedian of any city, state or country.” — Lyle Miller

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.Got a story you think we missed?Email us here.

Next Up In News
City to help pay for home security cameras, which CPD hopes to add to its network
Lillie Petty, union organizer who ‘changed the face of labor in Chicago and nationally,’ dead at 76
Gold Coast unit for sale offers lake views, 24-hour door staff, butler’s pantry — and a flute-playing monkey
Barricaded man shot and killed by Chicago police after 2 people wounded, officers fired upon near Ford City Mall
General Iron eyes return to Lincoln Park
Tommy Davis, 2-time NL batting champion with Dodgers, dies at 83
The Latest
Cubs lefty Justin Steele is scheduled to start Friday against the Brewers.
Cubs
Cubs set top of rotation: Justin Steele to pitch Game 2, Marcus Stroman Game 3
Cubs manager David Ross announced the first three starters for the Cubs’ opening series against the Brewers.
By Maddie Lee
 
Ayo6.jpg
First-round still cloudy for the Bulls, but here are likely scenarios
Top-seeded Miami would still be a possibility, but isn’t very realistic. Milwaukee, Boston and Philadelphia are, and here’s how the Bulls stacked up against each, as well as how they could win the series.
By Joe Cowley
 
A video doorbell system.
City Hall
City to help pay for home security cameras, which CPD hopes to add to its network
Rebates to cover their cost were announced Monday by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. They also can be used for outdoor motion sensor lighting and GPS trackers for cars.
By Fran Spielman
 
Lillie Petty, who helped Local 880 of the Service Employees International Union grow from seven members to 91,000, making it the largest union local in the Midwest and seventh-largest SEIU local in the country, according to Keith Kelleher, former president of SEIU Healthcare Illinois.
Obituaries
Lillie Petty, union organizer who ‘changed the face of labor in Chicago and nationally,’ dead at 76
A founding member of Local 880 of the Service Employees International Union, she helped it grow into the largest union local in the Midwest and seventh-largest SEIU local nationally.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
UIC Professor Emeritus Edward Minieka stands in the foyer outside his Gold Coast co-op unit. He’s lived in the building since 1979, but has recently been told that he must get rid of the cherished paintings in the lobby — decor that existed long before he moved in and to which he has added through the years.
Gold Coast
Gold Coast unit for sale offers lake views, 24-hour door staff, butler’s pantry — and a flute-playing monkey
Edward Minieka’s taste in foyer decor has led to a squabble with his neighbors, who are trying to sell their unit.
By Stefano Esposito
 