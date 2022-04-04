Afternoon Edition: April 4, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 54 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 37. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning, a chance of rain in the afternoon and a high near 54 again.

Afternoon Edition Email Submit By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Top story

General Iron’s owner is proposing to return the junked-car and metal-shredding business to Lincoln Park where it operated for decades before shutting down at the end of 2020.

Last month, city officials formally rejected the plan — submitted through three permit applications in February. A company affiliated with the scrap-metal business’ owner Reserve Management Group recently appealed and is asking for a hearing with a city administrative judge who will review the city’s decision. No hearing date is set.

After RMG built a new shredding operation at East 116th Street along the Calumet River, Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwadydenied Reserve Management an operating permitin February citing health and pollution concerns.

Reserve Management is also appealing that decision in hopes of reversing that decision and will face an administrative judge in ahearing on the matter April 21.

Separately, Reserve Management proposed reinstating its permits for three parcels of land at and around 1909 N. Clifton Ave. Those permit applications were filed just days after Arwady, appointed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, rejected the plan for the Southeast Side operation.

The city said in a reply to the company that its previous permit to operate on the North Side lapsed, the company lacks zoning approval and also said Reserve Management didn’t correctly apply for a permit for big metal-shredding operations under rules that went into effect almost two years ago.

Read more of Brett Chase’s reporting on the future of Reserve Management’s operations in the city.

More news you need

Subscription Offer Support civic-minded, independent journalism by signing up for a Chicago Sun-Times digital subscription. Click here to learn more.

A bright one

Mural inspired, commissioned by ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical,’ takes flight in Logan Square

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” now playing at the Nederland Theatre in the Loop, is making its mark in Logan Square in a colorful and profound way.

The North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical commissioned a mural in partnership withPaint the Cityto support and celebrate the work of local artists. The mural, located at Rockwell and Milwaukee, was painted last week by a group of local artists from Paint the City, an artist-led initiative working to “heal the city through art,” andYourPassion1st, a local nonprofit that coaches and mentors underserved teens and young adults through project-based learning.

Barrett Keithley, co-founder of Paint the City, stands in front of a mural commissioned by “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” at the intersection of North Rockwell Street and North Milwaukee Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The theme of the work is “truth, beauty, freedom and love.”

The official unveiling/dedication of the mural will take place at 2 p.m. tomorrow afternoon. The public is invited to attend the free event. According to Missy Perkins, co-founder of Paint the City, the mural will hopefully remain in place through December.

Check out more pictures of the mural being made here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

What’s your favorite venue to see a live music show in Chicago?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

On Friday, we asked you: In honor of April Fool’s Day, who is your favorite Chicago comedian? Tell us why. Here’s what some of you said...

“Bernie Mac. Funny as hell, and sadly not with us.” — Brian Berg

“Robin Williams was in a class of his own, no one else comes close.” — Beverly Brown

“Bill Murray. Hands down.” — Sheila Skemp

“Milton ‘Lil Rel’ Howery right now. Bernie Mac for all time.” — Neal Hardy

“Bob Newhart because of his generosity to Loyola University.” — Jim Rafferty

“Bernie Mac, because he was witty, delivered punchlines and a Libra. Robin Harris, he was just funny – ‘BeBe’s Kids.’ And Adele Givens because she’s [a] woman and it’s hard in a male-dominated industry.” — LRenee Walker

“Robin Harris. If you ever saw him, you know why. He was Bernie Mac before Bernie Mac. My favorite comedian of any city, state or country.” — Lyle Miller

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.Got a story you think we missed?Email us here.